BBSI Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Q2 2022 Net Income of $18.0 Million, or $2.48 per Diluted Share -

- Raises Full-Year Outlook -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net revenues up 12% to $262.2 million.

Gross billings up 14% to $1.83 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 9%.

Net income up to $18.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $2.24 per diluted share.

“Our strong performance trends have continued across the business, and we have once again exceeded our expectations for the quarter,” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer. “Our sales and marketing efforts continue to bring in more WSEs from client additions than prior years, and clients continued their pace of strong hiring. Given these positive results, we are again pleased to raise our outlook for the year.

“Looking even further ahead, I am also excited about BBSI’s new health benefits offering, which will launch in 2023. The ability to offer health insurance benefits to clients further enhances our value proposition and will aid in helping clients attract and retain employees.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased 12% to $262.2 million compared to $233.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total gross billings in the second quarter increased 14% to $1.83 billion compared to $1.60 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was driven by higher WSEs from net client additions and net client hiring, as well as from higher average billings per WSE.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.6% in the second quarter and benefited from a favorable adjustment of prior accident year liability of $6.5 million. This compares to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $18.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher revenue, lower workers’ compensation expense and favorable payroll tax rates.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, unrestricted cash and investments were $111.4 million compared to $127.4 million in the prior quarter. The decline was due to the timing of payroll tax payments and stock repurchases. BBSI is debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 2, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022.

On February 28, 2022, BBSI’s board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to purchase up to $75 million of its stock over a two-year period. In the second quarter, BBSI repurchased 269,581 shares at an average price of $73.88 per share.

Outlook

In light of the strong performance in the second quarter, BBSI is increasing its outlook for 2022 and now expects the following:

Gross billings growth of 11% to 13%, increased from 10% to 12% in the prior outlook

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 7% to 8%, increased from 4% to 6% in the prior outlook

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.05% to 3.15%, increased from 3.0% to 3.1%

Effective annual tax rate of 26% to 28%, increased from 25% to 27% in the prior outlook

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billings $ 1,829,225 $ 1,601,339 $ 3,536,400 $ 3,072,880 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,588,990 $ 1,384,861 $ 3,071,196 $ 2,656,253

Because safety incentives represent consideration payable to PEO customers, safety incentive costs are netted against PEO revenue in our consolidated statements of operations. We therefore present below for purposes of analysis non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense, which represents workers’ compensation costs including safety incentive costs. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating the total costs of our workers’ compensation program. In July 2020, the Company began limiting its safety incentive offering in certain markets, resulting in a substantial reduction in safety incentive costs.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Workers' compensation $ 46,483 $ 45,513 $ 94,719 $ 91,860 Safety incentive costs 511 1,470 1,027 1,476 Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation $ 46,994 $ 46,983 $ 95,746 $ 93,336

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 PEO and staffing wages 86.9% 86.5% 86.8% 86.4% Payroll taxes and benefits 6.9% 7.0% 7.4% 7.6% Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation 2.6% 2.9% 2.7% 3.0% Gross margin 3.7% 3.6% 3.0% 2.9%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 % Change 2021 % Change Average WSEs 122,234 8.8% 112,363 9.5% Ending WSEs 123,853 8.4% 114,288 8.0%





(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 % Change 2021 % Change Average WSEs 119,216 9.1% 109,311 1.3% Ending WSEs 123,853 8.4% 114,288 8.0%

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include economic conditions in the Company’s service areas, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and potential recessionary pressures on our clients, our plans to make certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits available to qualifying worksite employees beginning in 2023, the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin, the Company’s ability to retain current clients and attract new clients and to achieve revenue growth, the availability of financing or other sources of capital, the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender, the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience, changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets, litigation costs, security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems, the collectability of accounts receivable, changes in executive management, the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill, the effects of the pandemic and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio, and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.





Barrett Business Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,098 $ 69,405 Investments 77,303 96,763 Trade accounts receivable, net 266,870 155,707 Prepaid expenses and other 20,358 17,606 Restricted cash and investments 111,905 67,238 Total current assets 510,534 406,719 Property, equipment and software, net 41,726 36,277 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,601 20,697 Restricted cash and investments 128,059 232,965 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 2,438 2,474 Deferred income taxes 7,096 — $ 756,274 $ 746,952 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 3,510 Accounts payable 4,321 4,485 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 282,754 199,067 Income taxes payable 5,214 1,673 Current operating lease liabilities 6,716 7,191 Other accrued liabilities 18,873 15,120 Workers' compensation claims liabilities and premiums 69,130 80,028 Safety incentives liability 2,760 4,322 Total current liabilities 389,768 315,396 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 172,380 199,379 Deferred income taxes — 1,687 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,267 14,598 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 6,361 7,362 Stockholders' equity 174,498 208,530 $ 756,274 $ 746,952





Barrett Business Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Professional employer service fees $ 232,174 $ 208,496 $ 449,607 $ 402,315 Staffing services 30,005 24,707 58,947 49,333 Total revenues 262,179 233,203 508,554 451,648 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 22,458 18,498 44,379 36,948 Payroll taxes and benefits 126,353 111,719 262,218 234,502 Workers' compensation 46,483 45,513 94,719 91,860 Total cost of revenues 195,294 175,730 401,316 363,310 Gross margin 66,885 57,473 107,238 88,338 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,272 35,662 82,437 72,769 Depreciation and amortization 1,523 1,328 3,031 2,625 Income from operations 23,090 20,483 21,770 12,944 Other income, net 1,554 1,873 3,190 3,343 Income before income taxes 24,644 22,356 24,960 16,287 Provision for income taxes 6,630 5,266 6,658 3,751 Net income $ 18,014 $ 17,090 $ 18,302 $ 12,536 Basic income per common share $ 2.52 $ 2.26 $ 2.51 $ 1.66 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 7,162 7,554 7,284 7,565 Diluted income per common share $ 2.48 $ 2.24 $ 2.48 $ 1.64 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,257 7,645 7,365 7,658





