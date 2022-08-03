Hub Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:



Strong freight demand conditions, combined with the attractive value proposition of our service offerings, led to record quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 43% as compared to last year

Record quarterly gross margin of $247 million (17.6% of revenue) driven by favorable pricing and yield management, combined with our continued focus on operating efficiency, resulted in operating income margin of 9.8%

Record quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03

Generated net income of $103 million and EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) of $174 million, and ended the quarter with solid liquidity and a conservative capital structure

Named #2 3PL on Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL list for the third straight year

Increased 2022 outlook, with expected revenue of $5.6-$5.7 billion and diluted EPS of $10.00 - $10.50

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced second quarter 2022 net income of $103 million, and diluted earnings per share of $3.03. Net income for second quarter 2021 was $27 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

“Our team continues to perform at a high level in today’s environment, delivering record revenue and profit as we support our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our focus on yield improvement and operating efficiency led to record quarterly diluted EPS of $3.03, which is nearly four times the prior year’s diluted EPS. We are honored to once again be named #2 on Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL list for the third consecutive year. As indicated in our revised financial outlook we expect a strong finish to 2022 but acknowledge some level of uncertainty as we look forward to 2023. We continue to remain focused on a disciplined cost and capital structure, while supporting our customers with great service and investing for growth, enabling our success in a variety of market conditions,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 43% to $1.4 billion compared with $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 17.6% of revenue, as compared with 12.3% last year. Operating income was $138 million (9.8% of revenue) versus $37 million (3.8% of revenue) in 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $174 million.

Second quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) revenue increased 41% to $873 million. Intermodal volume increased 1% and revenue per load increased 44%. ITS gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs.

Truck Brokerage revenue grew 90% in the quarter to $266 million due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport (“Choptank”) as well as revenue growth from truckload and LTL. Gross margin increased relative to second quarter 2021 due to the acquisition and higher revenue per load.

Second quarter Logistics revenue increased 18% to $263 million due to the growth of our managed transportation, final mile and consolidation services. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings and yield management initiatives, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Costs and expenses increased to $109 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from Choptank, higher legal and outside services spend, and higher compensation expense, partially offset by higher gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $55 million. At June 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $298 million.

2022 Outlook

We expect our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $10.00 to $10.50. We estimate revenue will be $5.6-$5.7 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 15.8% to 16.0%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $415 to $430 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 24-25%. We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $250 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,401,457 100.0 % $ 981,320 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,154,619 82.4 % 860,759 87.7 % Gross margin 246,838 17.6 % 120,561 12.3 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 68,041 4.9 % 54,375 5.5 % General and administrative 30,064 2.1 % 20,370 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 11,097 0.8 % 8,868 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 109,202 7.8 % 83,613 8.5 % Operating income 137,636 9.8 % 36,948 3.8 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,402 ) -0.1 % (1,859 ) -0.2 % Other, net (194 ) -0.0 % (192 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (1,596 ) -0.1 % (2,051 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 136,040 9.7 % 34,897 3.6 % Provision for income taxes 33,194 2.4 % 8,305 0.8 % Net income $ 102,846 $ 26,592 Earnings per share Basic $ 3.06 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 3.03 $ 0.78 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,651 33,428 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,935 33,879





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 2,699,580 100.0 % $ 1,900,873 100.0 % Transportation costs 2,237,725 82.9 % 1,671,565 87.9 % Gross margin 461,855 17.1 % 229,308 12.1 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 136,967 5.1 % 111,326 5.9 % General and administrative 50,140 1.9 % 39,613 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 22,052 0.8 % 17,370 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 209,159 7.7 % 168,309 8.9 % Operating income 252,696 9.4 % 60,999 3.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,100 ) -0.1 % (3,764 ) -0.2 % Other, net (63 ) -0.0 % (284 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (3,163 ) -0.1 % (4,048 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 249,533 9.2 % 56,951 3.0 % Provision for income taxes 59,184 2.2 % 13,129 0.7 % Net income $ 190,349 $ 43,822 Earnings per share Basic $ 5.66 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 5.61 $ 1.30 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,647 33,423 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,950 33,827





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,476 $ 159,784 Accounts receivable trade, net 794,785 701,512 Accounts receivable other 2,933 3,022 Prepaid taxes 4,357 2,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,115 27,779 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,118,666 894,288 Restricted investments 19,056 24,256 Property and equipment, net 712,571 681,451 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 45,997 44,036 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 2,230 1,252 Other intangibles, net 183,883 196,672 Goodwill, net 577,340 576,913 Other assets 19,502 18,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,679,245 $ 2,437,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 423,608 $ 424,923 Accounts payable other 17,192 12,493 Accrued payroll 54,903 56,938 Accrued other 109,918 82,827 Lease liability - operating leases 12,214 11,364 Lease liability - financing leases 2,036 1,251 Current portion of long term debt 98,774 97,273 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 718,645 687,069 Long term debt 188,058 177,479 Non-current liabilities 43,077 41,572 Lease liability - operating leases 36,409 34,916 Lease liability - financing leases 173 - Deferred taxes 157,694 155,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2022 and 2021; 33,980,577 shares outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 195,603 189,256 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,614,983 1,424,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (203 ) (207 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,244,215 shares in 2022 - and 7,317,058 shares in 2021 (260,155 ) (258,330 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,535,189 1,340,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,679,245 $ 2,437,294





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 190,349 $ 43,822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,922 64,033 Deferred taxes 3,279 4,428 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 10,237 9,289 Gain on sale of assets (12,509 ) (4,033 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments 5,200 48 Accounts receivable, net (93,767 ) (20,088 ) Prepaid taxes (2,166 ) (395 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,664 12,231 Other assets (2,517 ) (316 ) Accounts payable 3,380 71,314 Accrued expenses 23,251 (1,652 ) Non-current liabilities (5,588 ) (4,762 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 200,735 173,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 18,584 19,912 Purchases of property and equipment (85,942 ) (26,337 ) Cash used in acquisitions - (90 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,358 ) (6,515 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 66,194 17,464 Repayments of long term debt (54,114 ) (57,854 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (5,715 ) (3,973 ) Finance lease payments (1,059 ) (1,524 ) Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 5,306 (45,887 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 (2 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 138,692 121,515 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 159,784 124,506 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 298,476 $ 246,021





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Intermodal and transportation solutions $ 872,501 $ 618,880 $ 1,646,076 $ 1,194,136 Truck brokerage 265,861 139,991 561,467 267,253 Logistics 263,095 222,449 492,037 439,484 - - - - Total revenue $ 1,401,457 $ 981,320 $ 2,699,580 $ 1,900,873





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 102,846 $ 26,592 $ 76,254 286.8 % Interest expense 1,402 1,859 (457 ) -24.6 % Depreciation and amortization 36,729 31,922 4,807 15.1 % Provision for income taxes 33,194 8,305 24,889 299.7 % EBITDA $ 174,171 $ 68,678 $ 105,493 153.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 190,349 $ 43,822 $ 146,527 334.4 % Interest expense 3,100 3,764 (664 ) -17.6 % Depreciation and amortization 71,922 64,033 7,889 12.3 % Provision for income taxes 59,184 13,129 46,055 350.8 % EBITDA $ 324,555 $ 124,748 $ 199,807 160.2 %

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

