Hub Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:

  • Strong freight demand conditions, combined with the attractive value proposition of our service offerings, led to record quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 43% as compared to last year
  • Record quarterly gross margin of $247 million (17.6% of revenue) driven by favorable pricing and yield management, combined with our continued focus on operating efficiency, resulted in operating income margin of 9.8%
  • Record quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03
  • Generated net income of $103 million and EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) of $174 million, and ended the quarter with solid liquidity and a conservative capital structure
  • Named #2 3PL on Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL list for the third straight year
  • Increased 2022 outlook, with expected revenue of $5.6-$5.7 billion and diluted EPS of $10.00 - $10.50

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced second quarter 2022 net income of $103 million, and diluted earnings per share of $3.03. Net income for second quarter 2021 was $27 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

“Our team continues to perform at a high level in today’s environment, delivering record revenue and profit as we support our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our focus on yield improvement and operating efficiency led to record quarterly diluted EPS of $3.03, which is nearly four times the prior year’s diluted EPS. We are honored to once again be named #2 on Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL list for the third consecutive year. As indicated in our revised financial outlook we expect a strong finish to 2022 but acknowledge some level of uncertainty as we look forward to 2023. We continue to remain focused on a disciplined cost and capital structure, while supporting our customers with great service and investing for growth, enabling our success in a variety of market conditions,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 43% to $1.4 billion compared with $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 17.6% of revenue, as compared with 12.3% last year. Operating income was $138 million (9.8% of revenue) versus $37 million (3.8% of revenue) in 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $174 million.

Second quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) revenue increased 41% to $873 million. Intermodal volume increased 1% and revenue per load increased 44%. ITS gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs.

Truck Brokerage revenue grew 90% in the quarter to $266 million due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport (“Choptank”) as well as revenue growth from truckload and LTL. Gross margin increased relative to second quarter 2021 due to the acquisition and higher revenue per load.

Second quarter Logistics revenue increased 18% to $263 million due to the growth of our managed transportation, final mile and consolidation services. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings and yield management initiatives, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Costs and expenses increased to $109 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from Choptank, higher legal and outside services spend, and higher compensation expense, partially offset by higher gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $55 million. At June 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $298 million.

2022 Outlook

We expect our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $10.00 to $10.50. We estimate revenue will be $5.6-$5.7 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 15.8% to 16.0%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $415 to $430 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 24-25%. We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $250 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

HUB GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(unaudited) 
             
       Three Months Ended June 30, 
        2022   2021  
        % of  % of 
       AmountRevenue AmountRevenue 
Revenue   $1,401,457 100.0% $981,320 100.0% 
             
Transportation costs    1,154,619 82.4%  860,759 87.7% 
 Gross margin    246,838 17.6%  120,561 12.3% 
             
Costs and expenses:         
 Salaries and benefits    68,041 4.9%  54,375 5.5% 
 General and administrative    30,064 2.1%  20,370 2.1% 
 Depreciation and amortization   11,097 0.8%  8,868 0.9% 
 Total costs and expenses   109,202 7.8%  83,613 8.5% 
             
Operating income    137,636 9.8%  36,948 3.8% 
             
Other income (expense):         
 Interest expense    (1,402)-0.1%  (1,859)-0.2% 
 Other, net    (194)-0.0%  (192)-0.0% 
 Total other expense, net   (1,596)-0.1%  (2,051)-0.2% 
             
Income before provision for income taxes   136,040 9.7%  34,897 3.6% 
             
Provision for income taxes    33,194 2.4%  8,305 0.8% 
             
Net income   $102,846   $26,592   
             
Earnings per share         
 Basic   $3.06   $0.80   
 Diluted   $3.03   $0.78   
             
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,651    33,428   
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding  33,935    33,879   
             


HUB GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(unaudited) 
             
       Six Months Ended June 30, 
        2022   2021  
        % of  % of 
       AmountRevenue AmountRevenue 
Revenue   $2,699,580 100.0% $1,900,873 100.0% 
             
Transportation costs    2,237,725 82.9%  1,671,565 87.9% 
 Gross margin    461,855 17.1%  229,308 12.1% 
             
Costs and expenses:         
 Salaries and benefits    136,967 5.1%  111,326 5.9% 
 General and administrative    50,140 1.9%  39,613 2.1% 
 Depreciation and amortization   22,052 0.8%  17,370 0.9% 
 Total costs and expenses   209,159 7.7%  168,309 8.9% 
             
Operating income    252,696 9.4%  60,999 3.2% 
             
Other income (expense):         
 Interest expense    (3,100)-0.1%  (3,764)-0.2% 
 Other, net    (63)-0.0%  (284)-0.0% 
 Total other expense, net   (3,163)-0.1%  (4,048)-0.2% 
             
Income before provision for income taxes   249,533 9.2%  56,951 3.0% 
             
Provision for income taxes    59,184 2.2%  13,129 0.7% 
             
Net income   $190,349   $43,822   
             
Earnings per share         
 Basic   $5.66   $1.31   
 Diluted   $5.61   $1.30   
             
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,647    33,423   
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding  33,950    33,827   
             


HUB GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except share data) 
            
        June 30, December 31, 
         2022   2021  
        (unaudited)   
ASSETS       
 CURRENT ASSETS:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $298,476  $159,784  
  Accounts receivable trade, net  794,785   701,512  
  Accounts receivable other  2,933   3,022  
  Prepaid taxes   4,357   2,191  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,115   27,779  
    TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  1,118,666   894,288  
            
 Restricted investments   19,056   24,256  
 Property and equipment, net  712,571   681,451  
 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 45,997   44,036  
 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 2,230   1,252  
 Other intangibles, net   183,883   196,672  
 Goodwill, net   577,340   576,913  
 Other assets   19,502   18,426  
    TOTAL ASSETS $2,679,245  $2,437,294  
            
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
 CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
  Accounts payable trade $423,608  $424,923  
  Accounts payable other  17,192   12,493  
  Accrued payroll   54,903   56,938  
  Accrued other   109,918   82,827  
  Lease liability - operating leases  12,214   11,364  
  Lease liability - financing leases  2,036   1,251  
  Current portion of long term debt  98,774   97,273  
    TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 718,645   687,069  
            
 Long term debt   188,058   177,479  
 Non-current liabilities   43,077   41,572  
 Lease liability - operating leases  36,409   34,916  
 Lease liability - financing leases  173   -  
 Deferred taxes   157,694   155,944  
            
 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
   no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021 -   -  
  Common stock      
   Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and    
    41,224,792 shares issued in 2022 and 2021; 33,980,577 shares    
    outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021 412   412  
   Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;    
    662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 7   7  
  Additional paid-in capital  195,603   189,256  
  Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax    
  benefit of $10,306   (15,458)  (15,458) 
  Retained earnings   1,614,983   1,424,634  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (203)  (207) 
  Treasury stock; at cost, 7,244,215 shares in 2022   -  
   and 7,317,058 shares in 2021  (260,155)  (258,330) 
   TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,535,189   1,340,314  
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,679,245  $2,437,294  
            


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
          
         Six Months Ended June 30,
          2022   2021 
            
            
Cash flows from operating activities:     
 Net income   $190,349  $43,822 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income    
  to net cash provided by operating activities:    
   Depreciation and amortization  71,922   64,033 
   Deferred taxes    3,279   4,428 
   Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans  10,237   9,289 
   Gain on sale of assets   (12,509)  (4,033)
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
   Restricted investments   5,200   48 
   Accounts receivable, net   (93,767)  (20,088)
   Prepaid taxes    (2,166)  (395)
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets  9,664   12,231 
   Other assets    (2,517)  (316)
   Accounts payable   3,380   71,314 
   Accrued expenses   23,251   (1,652)
   Non-current liabilities   (5,588)  (4,762)
   Net cash provided by operating activities  200,735   173,919 
            
Cash flows from investing activities:     
 Proceeds from sale of equipment   18,584   19,912 
 Purchases of property and equipment  (85,942)  (26,337)
 Cash used in acquisitions   -   (90)
   Net cash used in investing activities  (67,358)  (6,515)
            
Cash flows from financing activities:     
 Proceeds from issuance of debt   66,194   17,464 
 Repayments of long term debt   (54,114)  (57,854)
 Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes  (5,715)  (3,973)
 Finance lease payments   (1,059)  (1,524)
   Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities  5,306   (45,887)
            
            
 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  9   (2)
            
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  138,692   121,515 
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period  159,784   124,506 
Cash and cash equivalents end of period $298,476  $246,021 
            


HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
 Three Months Six Months 
 Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 
         
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
         
Intermodal and transportation solutions$872,501 $618,880 $1,646,076 $1,194,136 
         
Truck brokerage 265,861  139,991  561,467  267,253 
         
Logistics 263,095  222,449  492,037  439,484 
  -  -  -  - 
Total revenue$1,401,457 $981,320 $2,699,580 $1,900,873 
         


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
 Three Months 
 Ended June 30, 
     Change Change 
  2022  2021 $  % 
         
Net income$102,846 $26,592 $76,254  286.8% 
         
Interest expense 1,402  1,859  (457) -24.6% 
         
Depreciation and amortization 36,729  31,922  4,807  15.1% 
         
Provision for income taxes 33,194  8,305  24,889  299.7% 
         
EBITDA$174,171 $68,678 $105,493  153.6% 
         


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
 Six Months 
 Ended June 30, 
     Change Change 
  2022  2021 $  % 
         
Net income$190,349 $43,822 $146,527  334.4% 
         
Interest expense 3,100  3,764  (664) -17.6% 
         
Depreciation and amortization 71,922  64,033  7,889  12.3% 
         
Provision for income taxes 59,184  13,129  46,055  350.8% 
         
EBITDA$324,555 $124,748 $199,807  160.2% 
         

(1)   See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.