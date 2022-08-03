Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $18.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 69.1% to $218.7 million compared to $129.4 million in the second quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $18.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 17.9% compared to 13.3% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Combined ratio of 75.1% compared to 76.0% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 69.1%, compared to 73.8% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Annualized return on equity of 15.4%, compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 19.7%, compared to 14.1% in the second quarter of 2021

See discussion of "Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators" below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Simply put, Palomar had a very strong second quarter. Our results clearly demonstrate further execution of our 2022 strategic objectives and “Palomar 2X”, our intermediate term strategic plan of doubling our adjusted underwriting income and delivering an adjusted return on equity of 20%. Highlights of the quarter included 69% year-over-year gross written premium growth, the successful placement of our excess of loss reinsurance program, the conversion of our Texas Specialty Homeowner’s product to a fronting program and incremental traction in our new products including professional liability and PLMR-FRONT.”

“Predictable, profitable growth is a key tenant of Palomar 2X and the second quarter results embodied this tenant. During the quarter, we achieved an adjusted combined ratio of approximately 69.1%, an annualized adjusted ROE of 19.7%, and year-over-year adjusted net income growth of 41.3%, even with $4.6 million of unrealized losses in our equity portfolio," concluded Mr. Armstrong.

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 69.1% to $218.7 million compared to $129.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 48.0% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $14.4 million including $13.9 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $0.5 million of catastrophe losses from unfavorable prior period development. The loss ratio for the quarter of 17.9% was comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 0.7% and an attritional loss ratio of 17.2%, compared to a loss ratio of 13.3% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.1% and an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%. Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Inland Marine, Flood, and Commercial All Risk.

Underwriting income(1) was $20.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.1% compared to underwriting income of $13.0 million and a combined ratio of 76.0% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bonds, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio(1) was 69.1% in the second quarter compared to 73.8% during the same period last year. The adjusted combined ratio(1) decreased primarily due to a lower expense ratio offset by a higher loss ratio during the quarter.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 43.1% to $3.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year over year increase was a result of a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to cash generated from operations and higher yields on fixed income investments. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A" with a small portion of our portfolio invested in equity securities. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.18 years at June 30, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $552.5 million at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized losses of $4.7 million related to its equity investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.2% compared to 20.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $378.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $376.7 million at June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 15.4% compared to 13.1% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 19.7% compared to 14.1% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 127,952 shares, or $7.3 million, of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of June 30 2022, $79.7 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2022 Outlook
For the full year 2022, the Company maintains its outlook to achieve adjusted net income of $80 million to $85 million, including $5.9 million of pre-tax unrealized losses on equity security holdings. This range is equivalent to adjusted net income of $85 million to $90 million excluding unrealized gains and losses for the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 4, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13730139. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 11, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three months ended
       
  June 30, 
      
     2022     2021     Change     % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $218,689  $129,359  $89,330  69.1%
Ceded written premiums  (122,627)  (51,568)  (71,059) 137.8%
Net written premiums  96,062   77,791   18,271  23.5%
Net earned premiums  80,265   54,215   26,050  48.0%
Commission and other income  990   1,006   (16) (1.6%
Total underwriting revenue (1)  81,255   55,221   26,034  47.1%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  14,398   7,235   7,163  99.0%
Acquisition expenses  28,663   22,424   6,239  27.8%
Other underwriting expenses  18,195   12,539   5,656  45.1%
Underwriting income (1)  19,999   13,023   6,976  53.6%
Interest expense  (111)     (111) NM 
Net investment income  3,140   2,194   946  43.1%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  (4,735)  300   (5,035) NM 
Income before income taxes  18,293   15,517   2,776  17.9%
Income tax expense  3,704   3,177   527  16.6%
Net income  $14,589  $12,340  $2,249  18.2%
Adjustments:                  
Stock-based compensation expense  2,704   907   1,797  198.1%
Amortization of intangibles  313   252   61  24.2%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  1,792   16   1,776  NM 
Tax impact  (695)  (278)  (417) 150.0%
Adjusted net income (1) $18,703  $13,237  $5,466  41.3%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                   
Annualized return on equity  15.4%  13.1%         
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)  19.7%  14.1%         
Loss ratio  17.9%  13.3%         
Expense ratio  57.1%  62.6%         
Combined ratio  75.1%  76.0%         
Adjusted combined ratio (1)  69.1%  73.8%       
Diluted earnings per share $0.57  $0.47        
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $0.73  $0.51        
Catastrophe losses $548  $(1,137)       
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)  0.7%  (2.1)%       
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)  68.4%  75.9%       
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $24,808  $14,198   10,610  74.7%
NM - not meaningful               

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Six months ended
       
  June 30, 
       
     2022     2021     Change     % Change 
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums $389,623  $232,936  $156,687  67.3%
Ceded written premiums  (212,179)  (94,932)  (117,247) 123.5%
Net written premiums  177,444   138,004   39,440  28.6%
Net earned premiums  156,297   101,268   55,029  54.3%
Commission and other income  1,767   1,717   50  2.9%
Total underwriting revenue (1)  158,064   102,985   55,079  53.5%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  29,351   2,813   26,538  NM 
Acquisition expenses  56,718   41,737   14,981  35.9%
Other underwriting expenses  34,119   26,786   7,333  27.4%
Underwriting income (1)  37,876   31,649   6,227  19.7%
Interest expense  (204)     (204) NM 
Net investment income  5,719   4,413   1,306  29.6%
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments  (6,014)  (439)  (5,575) NM 
Income before income taxes  37,377   35,623   1,754  4.9%
Income tax expense  8,251   6,653   1,598  24.0%
Net income $29,126  $28,970  $156  0.5%
Adjustments:                  
Expenses associated with transactions  85   411   (326) (79.3)%
Stock-based compensation expense  5,463   1,845   3,618  196.1%
Amortization of intangibles  628   589   39  6.6%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  1,992   1,698   294  17.3%
Tax impact  (1,019)  (990)  (29) 2.9%
Adjusted net income (1) $36,275  $32,523  $3,752  11.5%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                   
Annualized return on equity  15.1%  15.6%          
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)  18.8%  17.6%         
Loss ratio  18.8%  2.8%         
Expense ratio  57.0%  66.0%         
Combined ratio  75.8%   68.7%         
Adjusted combined ratio (1)  70.5%  64.3%       
Diluted earnings per share $1.13  $1.11        
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $1.41  $1.24        
Catastrophe losses $1,029  $(10,768)       
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)  0.7%  (10.6)%       
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)  69.9%  74.9%       
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $46,044  $36,192   9,852  27.2%
NM- not meaningful               

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

       
     June 30,     December 31, 
  2022 2021
  (Unaudited)   
Assets        
Investments:        
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $513,166 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021) $478,477 $432,682
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $41,990 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)  37,509  33,261
Total investments  515,986  465,943
Cash and cash equivalents  36,471  50,284
Restricted cash  37  87
Accrued investment income  3,221  2,725
Premium receivable  119,698  88,012
Deferred policy acquisition costs  55,731  55,953
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  107,898  127,947
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  24,748  29,368
Ceded unearned premiums  129,724  58,315
Prepaid expenses and other assets  40,519  37,072
Deferred tax assets, net  7,533  
Property and equipment, net  687  527
Intangible assets, net  8,888  9,501
Total assets $1,051,141 $925,734
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $17,646 $21,284
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  163,667  173,366
Unearned premiums  376,809  284,665
Ceded premium payable  85,592  37,460
Funds held under reinsurance treaty  6,362  10,882
Deferred tax liabilities, net    3,908
Borrowings from credit agreements  23,000  
Total liabilities  673,076  531,565
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,220,131 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  3  3
Additional paid-in capital  326,473  318,902
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (27,216)  5,312
Retained earnings  78,805  69,952
Total stockholders' equity  378,065  394,169
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,051,141 $925,734

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

                 
  Three Months Ended
  Six Months Ended
 
  June 30, 
  June 30, 
 
     2022     2021     2022     2021 
Revenues:                    
Gross written premiums $218,689  $129,359  $389,623  $232,936 
Ceded written premiums  (122,627)  (51,568)  (212,179)  (94,932)
Net written premiums  96,062   77,791   177,444   138,004 
Change in unearned premiums  (15,797)  (23,576)  (21,147)  (36,736)
Net earned premiums  80,265   54,215   156,297   101,268 
Net investment income  3,140   2,194   5,719   4,413 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  (4,735)  300   (6,014)  (439)
Commission and other income  990   1,006   1,767   1,717 
Total revenues  79,660   57,715   157,769   106,959 
Expenses:                    
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  14,398   7,235   29,351   2,813 
Acquisition expenses  28,663   22,424   56,718   41,737 
Other underwriting expenses  18,195   12,539   34,119   26,786 
Interest expense  111      204    
Total expenses  61,367   42,198   120,392   71,336 
Income before income taxes  18,293   15,517   37,377   35,623 
Income tax expense  3,704   3,177   8,251   6,653 
Net income  14,589   12,340   29,126   28,970 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:                    
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively  (14,065)  2,710   (32,528)  (3,489)
Net comprehensive income (loss) $524  $15,050  $(3,402) $25,481 
Per Share Data:                    
Basic earnings per share $0.58  $0.48  $1.15  $1.14 
Diluted earnings per share $0.57  $0.47  $1.13  $1.11 
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  25,211,924   25,479,561   25,283,222   25,515,893 
Diluted  25,746,780   26,104,880   25,817,442   26,181,206 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
Product                                                      
Residential Earthquake $54,090 24.7%  $42,192 32.6% $100,426 25.8%  $78,090 33.5%
Fronting Premiums  42,154 19.3%    0.0%  71,999 18.5%    0.0%
Commercial Earthquake  33,103 15.1%   17,343 13.4%  58,247 14.9%   38,619 16.6%
Inland Marine  23,134 10.6% 11,681 9.0%  41,371 10.6%   19,515 8.4%
Commercial All Risk  21,213 9.7%   14,976 11.6%  31,791 8.2%   23,165 9.9%
Specialty Homeowners  13,891 6.4%   19,135 14.8%  30,176 7.7%   33,138 14.2%
Hawaii Hurricane  8,240 3.8%   7,788 6.0%  15,154 3.9%   13,925 6.0%
Residential Flood  3,583 1.6%   2,865 2.2%  6,577 1.7%   5,149 2.2%
Other  19,281 8.8%   13,379 10.4%  33,882 8.7%   21,335 9.2%
Total Gross Written Premiums $218,689 100.0%  $129,359 100.0% $389,623 100.0%  $232,936 100.0%


                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
State                                                      
California $93,130 42.6%  $54,223 41.9% $161,848 41.5%  $104,725 45.0%
Texas  26,286 12.0%   17,373 13.4%  45,265 11.6%   28,427 12.2%
Florida  14,809 6.8%   11,697 9.0%  19,771 5.1%   17,755 7.6%
Hawaii  10,191 4.7%   9,041 7.0%  18,731 4.8%   15,970 6.9%
Washington  8,937 4.1%   4,663 3.6%  15,818 4.1%   8,751 3.8%
Illinois  4,676 2.1%   3,173 2.5%  8,949 2.3%   5,775 2.4%
Oregon  4,371 2.0%   2,818 2.2%  8,745 2.2%   5,723 2.4%
North Carolina  3,700 1.7%   4,264 3.3%  7,778 2.0%   8,152 3.5%
Other  52,589 24.0%   22,107 17.1%  102,718 26.4%   37,658 16.2%
Total Gross Written Premiums $218,689 100.0%  $129,359 100.0% $389,623 100.0%  $232,936 100.0%


                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022 2021  2022 2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
Subsidiary                      
PSIC $116,338 53.2%  $95,271 73.6% $220,342 56.6%  $175,117 75.2%
PESIC  102,351 46.8%   34,088 26.4%  169,281 43.4%   57,819 24.8%
Total Gross Written Premiums $218,689 100.0%  $129,359 100.0% $389,623 100.0%  $232,936 100.0%

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

                                
  Three Months Ended            Six Months Ended          
  June 30,            June 30,          
     2022     2021     Change     % Change  2022     2021     Change     % Change
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
 
Gross earned premiums $158,142  $102,520  $55,622  54.3%  $297,067  $193,812  $103,255  53.3%
Ceded earned premiums  (77,877)  (48,305)  (29,572) 61.2%   (140,770)  (92,544)  (48,226) 52.1%
Net earned premiums $80,265  $54,215  $26,050  48.0%  $156,297  $101,268  $55,029  54.3%
                                
Net earned premium ratio  50.8%  52.9%          52.6%  52.3%       

Loss detail

                            
  Three Months Ended          Six Months Ended        
  June 30,          June 30,        
     2022    2021     Change    % Change  2022    2021     Change    % Change
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands) 
Catastrophe losses $548 $(1,137) $1,685 NM   $1,029 $(10,768) $11,797 NM 
Non-catastrophe losses  13,850  8,372   5,478 65.4%   28,322  13,581   14,741 108.5%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $14,398 $7,235  $7,163 99.0%  $29,351 $2,813  $26,538 NM 
                            

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

               
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
     2022    2021 2022    2021
   (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $51,386 $19,016  $45,419 $34,470 
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:              
Current year  14,350  7,612   27,799  5,916 
Prior years  48  (377)  1,552  (3,103)
Total incurred  14,398  7,235   29,351  2,813 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                  
Current year  4,399  (1,060)  5,889  620 
Prior years  5,615  3,678   13,112  13,030 
Total payments  10,014  2,618   19,001  13,650 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period  55,769  23,633   55,769  23,633 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period  107,898  145,459   107,898  145,459 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $163,667 $169,092  $163,667 $169,092 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

                  
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
     2022     2021      2022     2021 
  (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
 
Total revenue $79,660  $57,715   $157,769  $106,959 
Net investment income  (3,140)  (2,194)   (5,719)  (4,413)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments  4,735   (300)   6,014   439 
Underwriting revenue $81,255  $55,221   $158,064  $102,985 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

                  
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
     2022     2021      2022     2021 
  (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
 
Income before income taxes $18,293     $15,517   $37,377     $35,623 
Net investment income  (3,140)  (2,194)   (5,719)  (4,413)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments  4,735   (300)   6,014   439 
Interest expense  111       204    
Underwriting income $19,999  $13,023   $37,876  $31,649 
Expenses associated with transactions         85   411 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,704   907    5,463   1,845 
Amortization of intangibles  313   252    628   589 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  1,792   16    1,992   1,698 
Adjusted underwriting income $24,808  $14,198   $46,044  $36,192 

Adjusted net income

                  
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
     2022     2021      2022     2021 
  (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
 
Net income $14,589     $12,340   $29,126     $28,970 
Adjustments:                     
Expenses associated with transactions         85   411 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,704   907    5,463   1,845 
Amortization of intangibles  313   252    628   589 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  1,792   16    1,992   1,698 
Tax impact  (695)  (278)   (1,019)  (990)
Adjusted net income $18,703  $13,237   $36,275  $32,523 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

                 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30, 
     2022     2021     2022     2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
                     
Annualized adjusted net income    $74,812     $52,948        $72,550     $65,046    
Average stockholders' equity $379,232  $376,563  $386,117  $370,229 
Annualized adjusted return on equity  19.7%    14.1%  18.8%    17.6%

Adjusted combined ratio

                   
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
  2022     2021   2022     2021  
  ($ in thousands)
   ($ in thousands)
  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $60,266  $41,192   $118,421  $69,619  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $80,265  $54,215   $156,297  $101,268  
Combined ratio  75.1%   76.0%    75.8%   68.7  
Adjustments to numerator:                  
Expenses associated with transactions $  $   $(85) $(411) 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,704)  (907)   (5,463)  (1,845) 
Amortization of intangibles  (313)  (252)   (628)  (589) 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  (1,792)  (16)   (1,992)  (1,698) 
Adjusted combined ratio  69.1%  73.8%   70.5%   64.3  

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30, 
     2022    2021     2022    2021
  (in thousands, except per share data)  (in thousands, except per share data)
                  
Adjusted net income    $18,703    $13,237        $36,275    $32,523
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  25,746,780  26,104,880   25,817,442  26,181,206
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.73 $0.51  $1.41 $1.24

Catastrophe loss ratio

               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2022    2021  2022    2021 
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $14,398 $7,235  $29,351 $2,813 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $80,265 $54,215  $156,297 $101,268 
Loss ratio  17.9%   13.3%    18.8%   2.8%  
               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $548 $(1,137) $1,029 $(10,768)
Denominator: Net earned premiums $80,265 $54,215) $156,297 $101,268 
Catastrophe loss ratio  0.7%   (2.1%    0.7%   (10.6)%  

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

                  
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
  2022     2021   2022     2021 
  ($ in thousands)
   ($ in thousands)
 
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $60,266  $41,192   $118,421  $69,619 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $80,265  $54,215   $156,297  $101,268 
Combined ratio  75.1%   76.0%   75.8%   68.7%
Adjustments to numerator:                 
Expenses associated with transactions $  $   $(85) $(411)
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,704)  (907)   (5,463)  (1,845)
Amortization of intangibles  (313)  (252)   (628)  (589)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate  (1,792)  (16)   (1,992)  (1,698)
Catastrophe losses  (548)  1,137    (1,029)  10,768 
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses  68.4%  75.9%   69.9%   74.9%

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

         
  June 30,   December 31, 
     2022     2021 
  (in thousands)
 
Stockholders' equity $378,065     $394,169 
Intangible assets  (8,888)  (9,501)
Tangible stockholders' equity $369,177  $384,668 

 