Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $45.9 million, or $.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.7 million, or $.22 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, Kronos Worldwide reported net income of $103.4 million, or $.90 per share, compared to net income of $45.3 million, or $.39 per share in the first six months of 2021. Net income increased in the 2022 periods as compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to higher income from operations resulting from the net effects of higher average TiO 2 selling prices, favorable effects of changes in currency exchange rates and higher production costs, as discussed below.

Net sales of $565.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 were $86.7 million, or 18%, higher than in the second quarter of 2021. Net sales of $1.1 billion in the first six months of 2022 were $184.6 million, or 20%, higher than in the first six months of 2021. Net sales increased in the 2022 periods compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to higher average TiO 2 selling prices. TiO 2 sales volumes were 1% lower in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and our sales volumes in the first six months of 2022 were comparable to the first six months of 2021. Average TiO 2 selling prices were 26% higher in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 25% higher in the first six months of 2022 as compared to the first six months of 2021. Average TiO 2 selling prices at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were 12% higher than the end of 2021. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $29 million in the second quarter of 2022 and approximately $51 million in the first six months of 2022, as compared to the same periods in 2021. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.

Our TiO 2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2022 was $69.5 million as compared to $47.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date period, the Company’s segment profit was $156.3 million as compared to $85.8 million in the first six months of 2021. Segment profit increased in the 2022 periods as compared to 2021 primarily due to the net effect of higher average TiO 2 selling prices and higher production costs, including raw material and energy costs. TiO 2 production volumes were 4% lower in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 1% higher in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The lower production volumes in the second quarter of 2022 were primarily due to maintenance activities and availability of certain raw materials which temporarily reduced our production rates. We operated our production facilities at 98% of practical capacity utilization in the first six months of 2022 (100% and 95% in the first and second quarters of 2022, respectively) compared to 99% in the first six months of 2021 (97% and 100% in the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively). Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) increased income from operations approximately $12 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased income from operations approximately $7 million in the first six months of 2022 as compared to the first six months of 2021.

Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2022 was $78.1 million compared to EBITDA of $52.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, the Company’s EBITDA was $171.3 million compared to $96.2 million in the first six months of 2021.

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:

Future supply and demand for our products

The extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors

The cyclicality of our business

Customer and producer inventory levels

Unexpected or earlier-than-expected industry capacity expansion

Changes in raw material and other operating costs (such as energy and ore costs)

Changes in the availability of raw materials (such as ore)

General global economic and political conditions that harm the worldwide economy, disrupt our supply chain, increase material and energy costs or reduce demand or perceived demand for our TiO 2 products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises such as COVID-19)

Competitive products and substitute products

Customer and competitor strategies

Potential consolidation of our competitors

Potential consolidation of our customers

The impact of pricing and production decisions

Competitive technology positions

Potential difficulties in upgrading or implementing accounting and manufacturing software systems

The introduction of trade barriers or trade disputes

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (such as changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and each of the euro, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar and between the euro and the Norwegian krone), or possible disruptions to our business resulting from uncertainties associated with the euro or other currencies

Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime such as disruptions in energy supplies, transportation interruptions, cyber-attacks and public health crises such as COVID-19)

Our ability to renew or refinance credit facilities

Potential increases in interest rates

Our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity

The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform

Our ability to utilize income tax attributes, the benefits of which may or may not have been recognized under the more-likely-than-not recognition criteria

Environmental matters (such as those requiring compliance with emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities)

Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental health and safety regulations (such as those seeking to limit or classify TiO 2 or its use)

Possible future litigation.

Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:

The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company’s management to assess the performance of the Company’s TiO 2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company’s TiO 2 operations in the same way that the Company’s management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and

The Company discloses EBITDA, which is also used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO 2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO 2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.





KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share and metric ton data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (unaudited) Net sales $ 478.6 $ 565.3 $ 943.6 $ 1,128.2 Cost of sales 369.6 444.8 738.9 858.4 Gross margin 109.0 120.5 204.7 269.8 Selling, general and administrative expense 62.9 63.2 120.9 124.6 Other operating income (expense): Currency transactions, net .5 11.9 - 10.4 Other income, net 1.1 .2 1.9 .6 Corporate expense (3.9 ) (4.2 ) (7.9 ) (7.7 ) Income from operations 43.8 65.2 77.8 148.5 Other income (expense): Trade interest income .1 .1 .1 Other interest and dividend income .1 .5 .1 .6 Marketable equity securities .5 2.3 1.3 2.4 Other components of net periodic pension

and OPEB cost (4.3 ) (3.1 ) (8.6 ) (6.3 ) Interest expense (5.2 ) (4.3 ) (10.2 ) (8.8 ) Income before income taxes 34.9 60.7 60.5 136.5 Income tax expense 9.2 14.8 15.2 33.1 Net income $ 25.7 $ 45.9 $ 45.3 $ 103.4 Net income per basic and diluted share $ .22 $ .40 $ .39 $ .90 Weighted average shares used in the

calculation of net income per share 115.5 115.5 115.5 115.5 TiO 2 data - metric tons in thousands: Sales volumes 144 142 285 286 Production volumes 137 132 267 270





KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS TO SEGMENT PROFIT

(In millions)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Income from operations $ 43.8 $ 65.2 $ 77.8 $ 148.5 Adjustments: Trade interest income - .1 .1 .1 Corporate expense 3.9 4.2 7.9 7.7 Segment profit $ 47.7 $ 69.5 $ 85.8 $ 156.3





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In millions)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income $ 25.7 $ 45.9 $ 45.3 $ 103.4 Adjustments: Depreciation expense 12.8 13.1 25.5 26.0 Interest expense 5.2 4.3 10.2 8.8 Income tax expense 9.2 14.8 15.2 33.1 EBITDA $ 52.9 $ 78.1 $ 96.2 $ 171.3





IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 Percentage change in net sales: TiO 2 product pricing 26 % 25 % TiO 2 sales volume (1 ) - TiO 2 product mix/other (1 ) - Changes in currency exchange rates (6 ) (5 ) Total 18 % 20 %



