Treace Announces Full Commercial Release of New Technologies for Bunion and Related Midfoot Surgery

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced the full commercial release of several new technologies previewed at the February 2022 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference, including:

The Lapiplasty® 3-n-1™ Cut Guide: An advanced instrument specifically developed as part of efforts to continuously advance the speed and reproducibility of the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. The 3-n-1™ Guide combines three separate instruments into one precision tool aimed to reduce surgical time and increase the reproducibility and efficiency of the Lapiplasty® procedure. A recent surgeon user survey demonstrated a meaningful 15% reduction in time to perform a Lapiplasty® procedure when using the 3-n-1™ Guide1.

The Lapiplasty® S4A Anatomic Plating Kit: The S4A System represents the next-generation in Lapiplasty® titanium fixation technology and provides foot and ankle surgeons with an additional fixation option when performing the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. S4A anatomic plates feature an advanced, three-dimensional contour designed to better accommodate certain anatomic variabilities based on anatomic studies of the tarsometatarsal joint. As with all Lapiplasty® plating kits, the S4A kit is provided sterile-packaged for user convenience and patient safety.

SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ Release Instruments: These new sterile-packaged, single-use tissue cutting instruments are specially designed to provide a more accurate and complete surgical release of key soft tissue anatomy commonly involved in the Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty™ procedures. Proper soft tissue releases are important in achieving consistent corrections of the bones involved in both bunion and midfoot deformities. These new devices are designed to allow surgeons to be more efficient and effective in performing specific tissue release procedures.

John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace said, “As the industry’s only company focused on advancing the standard of care in the surgical correction of bunion and related deformities of the midfoot, we are excited to announce the full commercial release of our new innovations previewed at the ACFAS annual conference earlier this year. Early clinical feedback on these products has been excellent and we now look forward to expanding their availability to benefit foot and ankle surgeons and their patients, nationwide.”

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

