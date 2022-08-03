AssetMark Reports $82.1B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2022

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $25.3 million, or $0.34 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.4 million, or $0.44 per share, on total revenue of $151.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.6 million, or 32.8% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets decreased 2.9% year-over-year and 9.6% quarter-over-quarter to $82.1 billion, due to negative market impact net of fees of $10.1 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.4 billion.
  • Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 7.5%.
  • More than 4,500 new households and 193 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2022 there were almost 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 220,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized an 17.4% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our financial results in the second quarter reflect AssetMark’s evolution from a traditional TAMP to a full-service wealth management platform. We realized record numbers in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income, all while expanding adjusted EBITDA margins 150 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “Our recently announced acquisition of Adhesion Wealth will further expand our addressable market and strengthen our ability to serve the rapidly-growing RIA segment. We will continue to execute on our growth strategy to serve advisors with unparalleled service, sophisticated investment solutions, and flexible technology.”

Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics

    
 2Q222Q21Variance per year
Operational metrics:    
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)90,81878,88015.1%
Net flows (millions of dollars)1,3632,228(38.8%)
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)(10,054)3,487NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)--NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)82,12784,594(2.9%)
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)1.5%3.0%(150 bps)
Advisors (at period-end)8,6888,4962.3%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)2,6632,691(1.0%)
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)74,99477,352(3.0%)
Households (at period-end)220,172196,47412.1%
New producing advisors193201(4.0%)
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)17.4%26.6%(920 bps)
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)63,05563,394(0.5%)
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)3,7002,59042.9%
    
Financial metrics:    
Total revenue (millions of dollars)15112818.1%
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)25.310.0153.8%
Net income (loss) margin (%)16.8%7.8%900 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)10.09.28.6%
    
Non-GAAP financial metrics:   
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)49.640.024.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)32.8%31.3%150 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)32.426.622.1%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $82.1 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our ability to close the Adhesion acquisition and expand our addressable market, business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on August 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)

  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $116,537  $76,707 
Restricted cash  13,000   13,000 
Investments, at fair value  13,225   14,498 
Fees and other receivables, net  12,497   9,019 
Income tax receivable, net  7,630   6,276 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  13,252   14,673 
Total current assets  176,141   134,173 
Property, plant and equipment, net  7,916   8,015 
Capitalized software, net  81,364   73,701 
Other intangible assets, net  705,351   709,693 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  22,576   22,469 
Goodwill  437,154   436,821 
Other assets  3,103   2,090 
Total assets $1,433,605  $1,386,962 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,246  $2,613 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  50,313   56,249 
Total current liabilities  52,559   58,862 
Long-term debt, net  115,203   115,000 
Other long-term liabilities  15,100   16,468 
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities  28,368   28,316 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  159,257   158,930 
Total long-term liabilities  317,928   318,714 
Total liabilities  370,487   377,576 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,745,114 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)  74   74 
Additional paid-in capital  935,243   929,070 
Retained earnings  127,801   80,242 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,063,118   1,009,386 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,433,605  $1,386,962 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenue:                
Asset-based revenue $139,249  $124,690  $281,325  $240,503 
Spread-based revenue  7,150   2,672   9,105   5,278 
Subscription-based revenue  3,259      6,577    
Other revenue  1,549   680   2,503   1,267 
Total revenue  151,207   128,042   299,510   247,048 
Operating expenses:                
Asset-based expenses  40,266   35,818   81,953   71,912 
Spread-based expenses  641   868   1,046   1,544 
Employee compensation  39,973   39,447   80,263   106,749 
General and operating expenses  22,223   16,316   44,282   33,805 
Professional fees  5,494   5,018   11,227   9,278 
Depreciation and amortization  7,711   9,730   15,180   19,201 
Total operating expenses  116,308   107,197   233,951   242,489 
Interest expense  1,488   774   2,647   1,545 
Other expenses, net  78   (22)  206   (37)
Income before income taxes  33,333   20,093   62,706   3,051 
Provision for income taxes  7,993   10,107   15,147   1,981 
Net income  25,340   9,986   47,559   1,070 
Net comprehensive income $25,340  $9,986  $47,559  $1,070 
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:                
Basic $0.34  $0.14  $0.65  $0.02 
Diluted $0.34  $0.14  $0.65   0.02 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic  73,631,588   71,922,179   73,601,852   71,176,386 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted  73,692,278   72,155,068   73,651,172   71,231,337 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $47,559  $1,070 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  15,180   19,201 
Interest  407   370 
Deferred income taxes     226 
Share-based compensation  6,173   40,104 
Debt acquisition write-down  130    
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:        
Fees and other receivables, net  (3,145)  47 
Receivables from related party  (333)  (43)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,887   1,913 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  (13,236)  (5,220)
Income tax receivable and payable, net  (1,354)  (4,383)
Net cash provided by operating activities  55,268   53,285 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of investments  (1,780)  (1,927)
Sale of investments  361   174 
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,222)  (421)
Purchase of computer software  (17,180)  (16,974)
Net cash used in investing activities  (19,821)  (19,148)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from credit facility draw down     75,000 
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net  122,508    
Payments on revolving credit facility  (115,000)   
Payments on term loan  (3,125)   
Net cash provided by financing activities  4,383   75,000 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  39,830   109,137 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  89,707   81,619 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $129,537  $190,756 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $16,905  $7,672 
Interest paid $1,376  $985 
Non-cash operating activities:        
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $2,161  $(2,140)
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $2,161  $(2,140)

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.  

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Three Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income $25,340  $9,986   16.8%  7.8%
Provision for income taxes  7,993   10,107   5.3%  7.9%
Interest income  (227)  (73)  (0.2)%  (0.1)%
Interest expense  1,488   774   1.0%  0.6%
Depreciation and amortization  7,711   9,730   5.1%  7.6%
EBITDA $42,305  $30,524   28.0%  23.8%
Share-based compensation(1)  3,031   6,676   2.0%  5.2%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  3,313   1,283   2.2%  1.0%
Acquisition expenses(3)  799   1,471   0.5%  1.2%
Business continuity plan(4)  105   61   0.1%  0.1%
Office closures(5)     46       
Other expense, net  78   (22)  0.1%   
Adjusted EBITDA $49,631  $40,039   32.9%  31.3%


  Six Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income $47,559  $1,070   15.9%  0.4%
Provision for income taxes  15,147   1,981   5.1%  0.8%
Interest income  (258)  (98)  (0.1)%   
Interest expense  2,647   1,545   0.9%  0.6%
Amortization/depreciation  15,180   19,201   5.1%  7.8%
EBITDA  80,275   23,699   26.9%  9.6%
Share-based compensation(1)  6,173   40,104   2.1%  16.2%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  6,319   5,779   2.1%  2.3%
Acquisition expenses(3)  934   4,288   0.3%  1.7%
Business continuity plan(4)  220   132   0.1%  0.1%
Office closures(5)     167      0.1%
Other expenses  206   (37)  0.1%   
Adjusted EBITDA $94,127  $74,132   31.6%  30.0%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $3,031  $  $3,031  $6,676  $  $6,676 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1,209   2,104   3,313   726   557   1,283 
Acquisition expenses(3)     799   799   509   962   1,471 
Business continuity plan(4)  (2)  107   105   12   49   61 
Office closures(5)              46   46 
Other expenses, net     78   78      (22)  (22)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $4,238  $3,088  $7,326  $7,923  $1,592  $9,515 
                         
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  2.0%     2.0%  5.2%     5.2%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  0.8%  1.4%  2.2%  0.6%  0.4%  1.0%
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.5%  0.5%  0.4%  0.7%  1.1%
Business continuity plan(4)     0.1%  0.1%         
Office closures(5)                  
Other expenses, net     0.1%  0.1%         
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  2.8%  2.1%  4.9%  6.2%  1.1%  7.3%
                         


  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $6,173  $  $6,173  $40,104  $  $40,104 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1,995   4,324   6,319   2,933   2,846   5,779 
Acquisition expenses(3)     934   934   1,225   3,063   4,288 
Business continuity plan(4)  (2)  222   220   12   120   132 
Office closures(5)              167   167 
Other expenses     206   206      (37)  (37)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $8,166  $5,686  $13,852  $44,274  $6,159  $50,433 
                         
  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  2.1%     2.1%  16.2%     16.2%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  0.7%  1.4%  2.1%  1.2%  1.2%  2.4%
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.3%  0.3%  0.5%  1.2%  1.7%
Business continuity plan(4)     0.1%  0.1%         
Office closures(5)              0.1%  0.1%
Other expenses     0.1%  0.1%         
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  2.8%  1.9%  4.7%  17.9%  2.5%  20.4%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months and years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2022  2021  2022  2021
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue$139,249  $124,690  $281,325  $240,503
Spread-based revenue 7,150   2,672   9,105   5,278
Subscription-based revenue 3,259      6,577   
Other revenue 1,549   680   2,503   1,267
Total revenue 151,207   128,042   299,510   247,048
Adjusted operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses 40,266   35,818   81,953   71,912
Spread-based expenses 641   868   1,046   1,544
Adjusted employee compensation (1) 35,735   31,523   72,097   62,475
Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 20,561   15,068   41,365   28,485
Adjusted professional fees (1) 4,146   4,653   8,664   8,402
Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 5,982   4,622   11,723   8,985
Total adjusted operating expenses 107,331   92,552   216,848   181,803
Interest expense 1,488   774   2,647   1,545
Adjusted other expense, net (1)          
Adjusted income before income taxes 42,388   34,716   80,015   63,700
Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 9,962   8,158   18,804   14,970
Adjusted net income$32,426  $26,558  $61,211  $48,730
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Adjusted earnings per share (4)$0.44  $0.36  $0.83  $0.66
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4) 73,692,278   73,456,784   73,651,172   73,456,784

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended
June 30, 2022		  Three months ended
June 30, 2021
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $139,249  $  $139,249  $124,690  $  $124,690
Spread-based revenue  7,150      7,150   2,672      2,672
Subscription-based revenue  3,259      3,259         
Other revenue  1,549      1,549   680      680
Total revenue  151,207      151,207   128,042      128,042
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  40,266      40,266   35,818      35,818
Spread-based expenses  641      641   868      868
Employee compensation (1)  39,973   (4,238)  35,735   39,447   (7,924)  31,523
General and operating expenses (1)  22,223   (1,662)  20,561   16,316   (1,248)  15,068
Professional fees (1)  5,494   (1,348)  4,146   5,018   (365)  4,653
Depreciation and amortization (2)  7,711   (1,729)  5,982   9,730   (5,108)  4,622
Total operating expenses  116,308   (8,977)  107,331   107,197   (14,645)  92,552
Interest expense  1,488      1,488   774      774
Other expenses, net (1)  78   (78)     (22)  22   
Income before income taxes  33,333   9,055   42,388   20,093   14,623   34,716
Provision for income taxes (3)  7,993   1,969   9,962   10,107   (1,949)  8,158
Net income $25,340      $32,426  $9,986      $26,558

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Six months ended
June 30, 2022		  Six months ended
June 30, 2021
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $281,325  $  $281,325  $240,503  $  $240,503
Spread-based revenue  9,105      9,105  $5,278      5,278
Subscription-based revenue  6,577      6,577  $      
Other revenue  2,503      2,503  $1,267      1,267
Total revenue  299,510      299,510   247,048      247,048
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  81,953      81,953   71,912      71,912
Spread-based expenses  1,046      1,046   1,544      1,544
Employee compensation (1)  80,263   (8,166)  72,097   106,749   (44,274)  62,475
General and operating expenses (1)  44,282   (2,917)  41,365   33,805   (5,320)  28,485
Professional fees (1)  11,227   (2,563)  8,664   9,278   (876)  8,402
Depreciation and amortization (2)  15,180   (3,457)  11,723   19,201   (10,216)  8,985
Total operating expenses  233,951   (17,103)  216,848   242,489   (60,686)  181,803
Interest expense  2,647      2,647   1,545      1,545
Other expense, net (1)  206   (206)     (37)  37   
Income before income taxes  62,706   17,309   80,015   3,051   60,649   63,700
Provision for income taxes (3)  15,147   3,657   18,804   1,981   12,989   14,970
Net income $47,559      $61,211  $1,070      $48,730

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income         $25,340          $9,986 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $1,729   1,729  $  $5,108   5,108 
Expense adjustments(2)  1,207   3,010   4,217   1,248   1,613   2,861 
Share-based compensation  3,031      3,031   6,676      6,676 
Other expenses, net     78   78      (22)  (22)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (996)  (973)  (1,969)  (293)  2,242   1,949 
Adjusted net income $3,242  $3,844  $32,426  $7,631  $8,941  $26,558 
                         
  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income         $47,559          $1,070 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $3,457   3,457  $  $10,216   10,216 
Expense adjustments(2)  1,993   5,480   7,473   4,170   6,196   10,366 
Share-based compensation  6,173      6,173   40,104      40,104 
Other expenses, net     206   206      (37)  (37)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (1,919)  (1,738)  (3,657)  (980)  (12,009)  (12,989)
Adjusted net income $6,247  $7,405  $61,211  $43,294  $4,366  $48,730 

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

