Compass Diversified Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Compass Diversified Holdings Compass Diversified Holdings

Westport, Connecticut, UNITED STATES

Net Sales Growth of 19% Drives Record Quarterly Earnings

Raises Full-Year Outlook Given Continued Strong Performance and PrimaLoft Acquisition

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“The second quarter marks our sixth consecutive quarter of record financial performance, which is a continued testament to the strength of our management teams and quality of the companies we own,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Despite the significant macroeconomic challenges that have curbed consumer discretionary spending, ongoing global supply chain constraints, and inflationary concerns, CODI reported another quarter of double-digit sales and earnings growth. Based on our strong performance and our current view of the economy, we are raising our full-year outlook. We believe we remain well-positioned to drive continued value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 19% to $515.6 million, and up 13% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded consumer net sales up 21% to $326.5 million, and up 12% on a pro forma basis.
  • Niche industrial net sales up 16% to $189.1 million.
  • Operating income up 38% to $50.3 million.
  • Income from continuing operations up considerably to $26.5 million vs. $(21.6) million.
  • Net income up considerably to $31.0 million vs. $(11.3) million.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 41% to $39.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 26% to $87.4 million.
  • Paid a second quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on CODI's common shares in July 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • Joined the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, providing the Company with increased visibility in the public markets.
  • Announced the acquisition of PrimaLoft Technologies Holdings, Inc., the parent company of PrimaLoft, Inc. ("PrimaLoft"), a leading provider of branded, high-performance synthetic insulation and materials used primarily in outerwear and accessories. The Company completed the acquisition on July 12, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2022 were $515.6 million, up 19% compared to $431.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to strong performance at its branded consumer and niche industrial subsidiaries. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired Lugano on January 1, 2021, net sales were up 13% compared to the prior year period.

Branded consumer net sales increased 21% in the second quarter of 2022 to $326.5 million. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired Lugano on January 1, 2021, branded consumer net sales were up 12% compared to the prior year period. Niche industrial net sales increased 16% in the second quarter of 2022 to $189.1 million compared to $162.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $31.0 million compared to a net loss of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $26.5 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increases in both were due to the strong performance across the branded consumer and niche industrial businesses on a combined basis. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 included a loss on debt extinguishment of $33.3 million in connection with the redemption of CODI’s 8.000% Senior Notes due 2026 on April 1, 2021. Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $14.0 million to a record $50.3 million compared to $36.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the second quarter of 2022 was $39.3 million, up 41% compared to $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was 70.2 million and, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was 64.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below) in the second quarter of 2022 was $87.4 million, up 26% compared to $69.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the strong performance across the branded consumer and niche industrial businesses on a combined basis. The Company no longer adds back management fees in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Management fees incurred during the second quarter were $14.9 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, CODI had approximately $102.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, no borrowings outstanding on its revolver, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2029 and had net borrowing availability of $597.7 million under its revolving credit facility.

On July 12, 2022, the Company amended and restated its credit agreement, which now provides a new $400 million term loan with the final installment payment due July 2027, in addition to a maximum aggregate amount of $600 million in revolving loans. The due date of all amounts outstanding under the revolving line of credit has also been extended to July 2027. The credit agreement also permits the Company, prior to the maturity date, to increase the revolving loan commitment and/or obtain additional term loans in an aggregate amount of up to $250 million, subject to certain restrictions and conditions.

Second Quarter 2022 Distributions

On July 1, 2022, CODI's Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a second quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on July 28, 2022, to all holders of record of common shares as of July 21, 2022.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2022, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2022. The payment occurred on August 1, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2022, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2022. The payment occurred on August 1, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2022, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2022. The distribution for such period was payable on July 30, 2022, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2022. The payment occurred on August 1, 2022, the next business day following the payment date.

Increases 2022 Outlook

As a result of CODI’s strong financial performance in the second quarter, its expectations for the remainder of 2022 and its current view of the economy, the Company is raising its outlook. CODI expects its current subsidiaries, including PrimaLoft, to produce consolidated subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 of between $445 million and $470 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2022, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, includes a reduction for management fees paid at the subsidiaries of approximately $8 million and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid at CODI and corporate overhead. In addition, the Company expects to earn between $130 million and $145 million in Adjusted Earnings for the full year 2022, including PrimaLoft, and including Advanced Circuits as a result of the expectation of reclassifying Advanced Circuits to continuing operations during the third quarter.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (888) 396-8049 and the dial-in number for international callers is (416) 764-8646. The Conference ID is 68393459. The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (877) 674-7070 in the U.S. and (416) 764-8692 outside the U.S.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating earnings from continuing operations available to common shareholders. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of Lugano, assuming that the Company acquired Lugano on January 1, 2021. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2022 Adjusted EBITDA or 2022 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial and branded consumer sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2022 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we operate; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations:
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Cody Slach
Gateway Group
949.574.3860		Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com
CODI@gatewayir.com 

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    
 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
(in thousands)(Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$102,709  $157,125 
Accounts receivable, net 268,530   268,262 
Inventories, net 695,687   562,084 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,530   56,575 
Current assets held-for-sale 96,227   99,423 
Total current assets 1,229,683   1,143,469 
Property, plant and equipment, net 182,989   178,393 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,649,174   1,688,082 
Other non-current assets 141,487   134,317 
Total assets$3,203,333  $3,144,261 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$292,278  $295,206 
Due to related party 13,501   11,705 
Other current liabilities 32,286   45,490 
Current liabilities held-for-sale 27,270   29,127 
Total current liabilities 365,335   381,528 
Deferred income taxes 79,357   84,344 
Long-term debt 1,285,747   1,284,826 
Other non-current liabilities 118,048   109,033 
Total liabilities 1,848,487   1,859,731 
Stockholders' equity   
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,177,509   1,111,816 
Noncontrolling interest 177,707   175,328 
Noncontrolling interest held-for-sale (370)  (2,614)
Total stockholders' equity 1,354,846   1,284,530 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,203,333  $3,144,261 
    


   

Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

        
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net sales$515,597  $431,525  $1,026,110  $840,081 
Cost of sales 303,840   257,961   613,538   497,969 
Gross profit 211,757   173,564   412,572   342,112 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expense 125,624   107,317   246,296   211,369 
Management fees 14,901   11,058   29,337   21,856 
Amortization expense 20,921   18,837   42,026   37,426 
Operating income  50,311   36,352   94,913   71,461 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (17,519)  (14,947)  (34,938)  (28,752)
Amortization of debt issuance costs (865)  (722)  (1,731)  (1,408)
Loss on debt extinguishment    (33,305)     (33,305)
Other income (expense), net 737   (642)  2,773   (2,870)
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes 32,664   (13,264)  61,017   5,126 
Provision for income taxes 6,132   8,344   16,108   13,652 
Income (loss) from continuing operations 26,532   (21,608)  44,909   (8,526)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax 5,004   10,357   10,374   19,271 
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations (579)     5,414    
Net income  30,957   (11,251)  60,697   10,745 
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,635   1,967   8,572   3,870 
Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 955   1,412   1,996   2,511 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings$26,367  $(14,630) $50,129  $4,364 
        
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings       
Continuing operations$0.13  $(0.50) $0.19  $(0.53)
Discontinued operations 0.04   0.12   0.18   0.24 
 $0.17  $(0.38) $0.37  $(0.29)
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 70,227   64,900   69,804   64,900 
        
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$0.25  $0.36  $0.50  $0.72 

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

        
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net income (loss)$30,957  $(11,251) $60,697  $10,745 
Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations (579)     5,414    
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 5,004   10,357   10,374   19,271 
Income (loss) from continuing operations$26,532  $(21,608) $44,909  $(8,526)
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,635   1,903   8,572   3,870 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$22,897  $(23,511) $36,337  $(12,396)
Adjustments:       
Distributions paid - Preferred Shares (6,046)  (6,046)  (12,091)  (12,091)
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 22,471   18,837   45,837   37,426 
Loss on debt extinguishment   33,305      33,305 
Stock compensation 2,680   2,716   5,361   5,356 
Acquisition expenses    11   216   310 
Integration Services Fee 563   1,600   1,125   3,200 
Held for Sale corporate tax impact (4,338)     (4,338)   
Other 1,027   1,032   2,829   (1,069)
Adjusted Earnings$39,254  $27,880  $75,276  $54,041 
Plus (less):       
Depreciation 10,355   8,946   20,282   17,503 
Income taxes 6,132   8,344   16,108   13,652 
Held-for-sale tax impact - corporate 4,338      4,338    
Interest expense, net 17,519   14,947   34,938   28,752 
Amortization of debt issuance 865   722   1,731   1,408 
Noncontrolling interest 3,635   1,967   8,572   3,870 
Preferred distributions 6,046   6,046   12,091   12,091 
Other expense (income) (737)  642   (2,773)  2,870 
Adjusted EBITDA$87,407  $69,494  $170,563  $134,187 

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

                       
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations (1) $(9,790) $6,990  $13,988  $1,604 $5,282 $(1,990) $2,434  $2,448  $2,782 $2,784  $26,532 
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (4,338)  2,274   2,566   443  1,802  (794)  754   1,043   1,219  1,163   6,132 
Interest expense, net  17,466   (16)  (7)  1  4  9   55      7     17,519 
Intercompany interest  (20,460)  3,078   1,798   1,476  2,453  1,320   2,137   2,558   1,278  4,362    
Depreciation and amortization expense  301   5,584   5,451   2,020  3,048  2,865   3,292   4,140   1,903  5,087   33,691 
EBITDA  (16,821)  17,910   23,796   5,544  12,589  1,410   8,672   10,189   7,189  13,396   83,874 
Other (income) expense     (68)  45       (18)  (26)  (203)    (467)  (737)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     418   633   379  204  276   251   267   12  240   2,680 
Integration services fee             563                563 
Other           250               777   1,027 
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $(16,821) $18,260  $24,474  $6,173 $13,356 $1,668  $8,897  $10,253  $7,201 $13,946  $87,407 

(1) Income (loss) from continuing operations does not include income from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

(2) As a result of the classification of ACI as Held for Sale at June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 does not include $6.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA from ACI.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

                     
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergo Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations (1) $(46,509) $7,096  $7,108 $2,559 $(278) $5,364 $1,083 $636 $1,333  $(21,608)
Adjusted for:                    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,259   2,172  681  (109)  1,541  596  468  735   8,343 
Interest expense, net  14,892   7       2   46         14,947 
Intercompany interest  (15,694)  2,799   2,076  507  641   1,866  1,680  1,353  4,772    
Loss on debt extinguishment  33,305                      33,305 
Depreciation and amortization  253   5,439   4,917  2,102  2,053   3,200  3,193  2,056  5,293   28,506 
EBITDA  (13,753)  17,600   16,273  5,849  2,309   12,017  6,552  4,513  12,133   63,493 
Other (income) expense  29   (289)  25    894   227  131    (375)  642 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     659   523  403  276   262  256  8  329   2,716 
Acquisition expenses                   11     11 
Integration services fees        1,100    500            1,600 
Other  699                   333   1,032 
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $(13,025) $17,970  $17,921 $6,252 $3,979  $12,506 $6,939 $4,532 $12,420  $69,494 

(1) Income (loss) from continuing operations does not include income from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(2) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, and the classification of ACI as Held for Sale at December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the three month ended June 30, 2021 does not include $ 6.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty and $7.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA from ACI.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

                       
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations (1) $(24,771) $9,635  $28,187  $125 $13,776 $4,144  $3,147 $4,384 $3,742 $2,540  $44,909 
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (4,338)  3,093   5,043   842  4,697  1,212   956  2,102  2,231  270   16,108 
Interest expense, net  34,834   10   (12)  2  9  10   72    13     34,938 
Intercompany interest  (39,735)  5,998   3,826   2,263  4,578  2,837   3,990  5,023  2,545  8,675    
Depreciation and amortization expense  637   11,038   10,768   4,028  5,302  7,054   6,561  8,130  4,129  10,203   67,850 
EBITDA  (33,373)  29,774   47,812   7,260  28,362  15,257   14,726  19,639  12,660  21,688   163,805 
Other (income) expense     (616)  95   4  2  (1,828)  183  109    (722)  (2,773)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     829   1,268   792  444  552   502  535  25  414   5,361 
Acquisition expenses                    216       216 
Integration services fee             1,125              1,125 
Other           250    1,802         777   2,829 
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $(33,373) $29,987  $49,175  $8,306 $29,933 $15,783  $15,411 $20,499 $12,685 $22,157  $170,563 

(1) Income (loss) from continuing operations does not include income from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

(2) As a result of the classification of ACI as Held for Sale at June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 does not include $13.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA from ACI.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six months ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

                     
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Ergo Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations (1) $(57,916) $9,095  $12,652 $3,602 $7,250 $10,589  $3,298  $1,594 $1,310  $(8,526)
Adjusted for:                    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     3,027   1,465  1,028  2,289  3,047   1,531   1,004  260   13,651 
Interest expense, net  28,651   7       4  90           28,752 
Intercompany interest  (31,825)  5,783   4,362  1,073  1,193  3,684   3,418   2,815  9,497    
Loss on debt extinguishment  33,305                       33,305 
Depreciation and amortization  459   10,894   9,884  4,327  4,222  6,328   5,816   3,817  10,591   56,338 
EBITDA  (27,326)  28,806   28,363  10,030  14,958  23,738   14,063   9,230  21,658   123,520 
Other (income) expense  149   (301)  80    892  2,613   (133)    (430)  2,870 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     1,287   1,083  807  551  524   513   8  583   5,356 
Acquisition expenses                    310     310 
Integration services fees        2,200    1,000             3,200 
Other  898            (2,300)       333   (1,069)
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $(26,279) $29,792  $31,726 $10,837 $17,401 $24,575  $14,443  $9,548 $22,144  $134,187 

(1) Income (loss) from continuing operations does not include income from discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(2) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, and the classification of ACI as Held for Sale at December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 does not include $12.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty and $13.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA from ACI.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

         
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
         
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $18,260  $17,970  $29,987  $29,792 
BOA  24,474   17,921   49,175   31,726 
Ergobaby  6,173   6,252   8,306   10,837 
Lugano (1)  13,356      29,933    
Marucci Sports  1,668   3,979   15,783   17,401 
Velocity Outdoor  8,897   12,506   15,411   24,575 
Total Branded Consumer $72,828  $58,628  $148,595  $114,331 
         
Niche Industrial        
Altor Solutions $10,253  $6,939   20,499   14,443 
Arnold Magnetics  7,201   4,532   12,685   9,548 
Sterno  13,946   12,420   22,157   22,144 
Total Niche Industrial $31,400  $23,891  $55,341  $46,135 
Corporate expense  (16,821)  (13,025)  (33,373)  (26,279)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $87,407  $69,494  $170,563  $134,187 


(1) The above results for Lugano do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company’s ownership, of $7.1 million and $18.6 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Lugano was acquired on September 3, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)

         
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2022  2021  2022  2021
         
Net Sales $515,597 $431,525 $1,026,110 $840,081
Acquisitions (1)    22,944    52,383
Pro Forma Net Sales $515,597 $454,469 $1,026,110 $892,464

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for Lugano on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)

       
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2022  2021  2022  2021
         
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $120,048 $110,033 $224,071 $209,910
BOA  59,386  44,085  116,196  80,537
Ergobaby  26,506  26,956  46,716  49,284
Lugano (1)  39,065  22,944  86,084  52,383
Marucci Sports  27,636  24,640  79,728  61,288
Velocity Outdoor  53,846  63,358  105,292  128,990
Total Branded Consumer $326,487 $292,016 $658,087 $582,392
         
Niche Industrial        
Altor Solutions $66,144 $40,640 $129,972 $78,460
Arnold Magnetics  38,777  32,556  76,942  65,041
Sterno  84,189  89,257  161,109  166,571
Total Niche Industrial $189,110 $162,453 $368,023 $310,072
         
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $515,597 $454,469 $1,026,110 $892,464

(1) Net sales for Lugano are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)

 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$(1,808) $73,044  $(35,337) $109,434 
Net cash used in investing activities (13,946)  (10,429)  (22,238)  (52,696)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,049   (15,830)  3,597   (17,323)
Foreign currency impact on cash (873)  190   (1,132)  8 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,422   46,975   (55,110)  39,423 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period (1) 104,201   63,192   160,733   70,744 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period (2)$105,623  $110,167  $105,623  $110,167 

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.6 million at January 1, 2022 and $10.7 million at January 1, 2021.

(2) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $2.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $5.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities $(63,478) $23,241  $(159,195) $(2,318)
Purchases of property and equipment $(14,044) $(8,793) $(24,435) $(16,096)
Distributions paid - common shares $(17,511) $(23,364) $(34,863) $(46,728)
Distributions paid - preferred shares $(6,046) $(6,046) $(12,091) $(12,091)