SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $54.0 million, operating loss was $15.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $9.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $42.8 million, operating income of $8.4 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • Average utilization rates of 77%, the highest since the second quarter of 2014.
  • 26% improvement in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 18% improvement from the first quarter of 2022.
  • 151% increase in dry docking and major repairs compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 44% increase from the first quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), which included gains realized in connection with the Falcon Global debt payoff transaction and asset dispositions in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding such gains and the related tax effect, net loss from continuing operations would have been $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Sequentially, second quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Our results for the second quarter demonstrate the continued progress we have been making in increasing revenues, utilization and average dayrates, reflecting the continued buildup of demand for our services. The flat average dayrates and modest DVP result of $9.9 million were driven by the impact of having multiple vessels in drydock and/or repairs for extended periods of time. These ongoing efforts included three of our largest liftboats, which were a large portion of the 318 revenue days lost to repairs or drydocking in our liftboat fleet during the quarter.

Excluding major repairs and drydocking expenses in both periods, the fleet had a 32% improvement in DVP compared to the second quarter of 2021. We expect our overall financial performance to continue improving as repairs for these large liftboats and regulatory inspection cycle are completed, which should place us in a timely position to participate in attractive contracting opportunities.” ___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Operating Revenues $54,017  $42,799  $99,608  $79,311 
Costs and Expenses:                
Operating  44,145   32,615   83,641   58,922 
Administrative and general  10,210   9,152   20,134   17,763 
Lease expense  1,008   1,234   2,068   2,312 
Depreciation and amortization  14,208   14,093   28,579   28,891 
   69,571   57,094   134,422   107,888 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  25   22,653   2,164   20,380 
Operating (Loss) Income  (15,529)  8,358   (32,650)  (8,197)
Other Income (Expense):                
Interest income  190   135   219   1,121 
Interest expense  (6,989)  (7,310)  (13,616)  (15,328)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees           (7)
Gain on debt extinguishment     61,994      61,994 
Derivative gains (losses), net  33   30   (1)  385 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  1,170   (657)  1,991   (1,123)
Other, net  (41)  (1)  (41)  (1)
   (5,637)  54,191   (11,448)  47,041 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (21,166)  62,549   (44,098)  38,844 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense  (1,634)  15,915   (4,055)  13,227 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (19,532)  46,634   (40,043)  25,617 
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies  415   2,167   6,089   6,270 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations  (19,117)  48,801   (33,954)  31,887 
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)           22,925 
Net (Loss) Income  (19,117)  48,801   (33,954)  54,812 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  3   1   3   1 
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(19,120) $48,800  $(33,957) $54,811 
                 
Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                
Basic $(0.72) $1.92  $(1.28) $1.26 
Diluted  (0.72)  1.79   (1.28)  1.26 
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                
Basic $  $  $  $0.90 
Diluted           0.90 
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                
Basic $(0.72) $1.92  $(1.28) $2.16 
Diluted $(0.72) $1.79  $(1.28) $2.16 
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                
Basic  26,664,745   25,435,362   26,522,808   25,370,372 
Diluted  26,664,745   28,345,155   26,522,808   25,371,185 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)        

  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average Rates Per Day $12,149  $11,312  $11,376  $12,120  $12,007 
Fleet Utilization  77%  70%  73%  68%  67%
Fleet Available Days  5,311   5,400   5,060   5,108   5,177 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $49,504  $42,741  $42,289  $41,782  $41,474 
Bareboat charter  48   618   2,870      434 
Other marine services  4,465   2,232   2,808   1,881   891 
   54,017   45,591   47,967   43,663   42,799 
Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  18,346   18,435   17,098   15,051   14,353 
Repairs and maintenance  8,380   6,791   6,782   6,536   6,959 
Drydocking  6,474   4,973   567   771   2,792 
Insurance and loss reserves  2,545   1,186   1,859   2,189   2,661 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  4,350   3,729   3,254   3,684   2,893 
Other  4,050   4,382   5,476   5,217   2,957 
   44,145   39,496   35,036   33,448   32,615 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  9,872   6,095   12,931   10,215   10,184 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense  1,008   1,060   2,664   1,109   1,234 
Administrative and general  10,210   9,924   10,742   9,134   9,152 
Depreciation and amortization  14,208   14,371   14,198   14,306   14,093 
   25,426   25,355   27,604   24,549   24,479 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  25   2,139      56   22,653 
Operating (Loss) Income  (15,529)  (17,121)  (14,673)  (14,278)  8,358 
Other Income (Expense):                    
Interest income  190   29   57   124   135 
Interest expense  (6,989)  (6,627)  (6,380)  (6,403)  (7,310)
Derivative gains (losses), net  33   (34)  4   2   30 
Gain on debt extinguishment              61,994 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  1,170   821   (357)  245   (657)
(Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net  (41)        9,442   (1)
   (5,637)  (5,811)  (6,676)  3,410   54,191 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (21,166)  (22,932)  (21,349)  (10,868)  62,549 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense  (1,634)  (2,421)  (1,009)  (725)  15,915 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (19,532)  (20,511)  (20,340)  (10,143)  46,634 
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies  415   5,674   4,494   4,314   2,167 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations  (19,117)  (14,837)  (15,846)  (5,829)  48,801 
Net (Loss) Income  (19,117)  (14,837)  (15,846)  (5,829)  48,801 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries  3            1 
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(19,120) $(14,837) $(15,846) $(5,829) $48,800 
                     
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                    
Basic $(0.72) $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.92 
Diluted  (0.72)  (0.56)  (0.62)  (0.23)  1.79 
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                    
Basic $(0.72) $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.92 
Diluted $(0.72) $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.79 
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                    
Basic  26,665   26,379   25,520   25,516   25,435 
Diluted  26,665   26,379   25,520   25,516   28,345 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  28,145   28,083   27,432   25,864   25,869 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $17,792  $15,595  $15,496  $18,702  $17,058 
Fleet utilization  43%  38%  33%  27%  18%
Fleet available days  1,277   1,314   1,043   1,062   1,112 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  284   205   95   246   137 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  313   404   399   469   748 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $9,759  $7,864  $5,290  $5,289  $3,419 
Bareboat charter        386      434 
Other marine services  2,399   2,052   1,119   1,215   727 
   12,158   9,916   6,795   6,504   4,580 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $5,773  $4,923  $3,136  $2,428  $1,528 
Repairs and maintenance  1,280   1,101   1,085   1,266   389 
Drydocking  4,090   2,867   191   239   777 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,198   229   720   462   923 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  794   662   501   259   245 
Other  281   224   200   147   224 
   13,416   10,006   5,833   4,801   4,086 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $(1,258) $(90) $962  $1,703  $494 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $295  $287  $633  $621  $703 
Depreciation and amortization  4,562   4,638   4,325   3,936   3,287 
                     
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $11,279  $10,006  $9,530  $9,551  $11,231 
Fleet utilization  85%  82%  88%  77%  75%
Fleet available days  1,567   1,499   1,411   1,417   1,365 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  58   163   79   52   65 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           29   176 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $14,930  $12,280  $11,883  $10,446  $11,437 
Other marine services  1,072   (616)  (416)  (429)  (224)
   16,002   11,664   11,467   10,017   11,213 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $3,526  $3,536  $3,283  $3,147  $4,253 
Repairs and maintenance  2,638   1,579   1,846   1,540   2,195 
Drydocking  134   1,144   144   337   374 
Insurance and loss reserves  329   124   245   323   352 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,490   1,473   1,019   1,631   887 
Other  1,871   1,828   1,740   1,424   2,072 
   9,988   9,684   8,277   8,402   10,133 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $6,014  $1,980  $3,190  $1,615  $1,080 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $456  $402  $371  $284  $270 
Depreciation and amortization  3,306   3,258   2,948   3,296   3,305 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Middle East and Asia                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,673  $9,882  $9,612  $10,374  $9,292 
Fleet utilization  87%  77%  81%  73%  81%
Fleet available days  1,651   1,800   1,717   1,780   1,820 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  160   153   38   134   105 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     90   178   214   116 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $13,906  $13,660  $13,402  $13,417  $13,752 
Other marine services  460   49   50   85   31 
   14,366   13,709   13,452   13,502   13,783 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $5,691  $6,031  $5,756  $5,849  $5,378 
Repairs and maintenance  2,545   1,832   1,382   1,610   2,806 
Drydocking  2,250   962   232   156   1,185 
Insurance and loss reserves  748   507   611   707   461 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,318   1,010   1,042   777   1,081 
Other  1,213   1,627   2,148   2,823   43 
   13,765   11,969   11,171   11,922   10,954 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $601  $1,740  $2,281  $1,580  $2,829 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $38  $31  $38  $377  $35 
Depreciation and amortization  4,229   4,345   4,156   4,456   4,663 
                     
Latin America                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $14,263  $13,450  $15,944  $16,240  $17,034 
Fleet utilization  94%  85%  83%  92%  86%
Fleet available days  816   787   889   849   880 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  6   59   113   58   117 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $10,909  $8,937  $11,714  $12,630  $12,866 
Bareboat charter  48   618   2,484       
Other marine services  534   747   2,055   1,010   357 
   11,491   10,302   16,253   13,640   13,223 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $3,356  $3,945  $4,923  $3,627  $3,194 
Repairs and maintenance  1,917   2,279   2,469   2,120   1,569 
Drydocking           39   456 
Insurance and loss reserves  270   326   283   697   925 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  748   584   692   1,017   680 
Other  685   703   1,388   823   618 
   6,976   7,837   9,755   8,323   7,442 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $4,515  $2,465  $6,498  $5,317  $5,781 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $219  $340  $1,622  $(173) $226 
'Depreciation and amortization  2,111   2,130   2,769   2,618   2,838 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Anchor handling towing supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $8,887  $8,908  $8,069  $14,346  $11,268 
Fleet utilization  66%  66%  66%  66%  59%
Fleet available days  546   540   552   552   546 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  56   2   14   61   105 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  131   180   92   92   118 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $3,191  $3,188  $2,926  $5,224  $3,640 
Other marine services  (143)  (160)  (129)  (151)  (157)
   3,048   3,028   2,797   5,073   3,483 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $1,050  $1,136  $1,389  $1,584  $1,513 
Repairs and maintenance  566   293   608   1,044   471 
Drydocking  (30)  (7)  1   (217)  1,322 
Insurance and loss reserves  146   (137)  148   193   99 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  215   144   321   388   344 
Other  435   439   556   408   444 
   2,382   1,868   3,023   3,400   4,193 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $450  $449  $353  $354  $362 
Depreciation and amortization  495   494   495   494   495 
                     
Fast support                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,201  $8,621  $8,464  $8,455  $7,962 
Fleet utilization  85%  80%  79%  70%  71%
Fleet available days  2,126   2,160   2,208   2,208   2,100 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  108   167   137   300   226 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  91   90   92   178   314 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $16,525  $14,900  $14,857  $13,007  $11,827 
Bareboat charter        386      434 
Other marine services  (174)  (254)  (380)  (121)  (249)
   16,351   14,646   14,863   12,886   12,012 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $4,880  $5,070  $5,581  $4,588  $4,802 
Repairs and maintenance  2,458   1,800   2,151   2,313   3,618 
Drydocking  (201)  1,277   494   965   1,178 
Insurance and loss reserves  372   260   390   328   507 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,187   1,544   1,355   1,390   1,154 
Other  1,311   1,941   2,156   2,021   1,640 
   10,007   11,892   12,127   11,605   12,899 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $  $353  $693  $352 
Depreciation and amortization  5,010   4,945   4,929   4,929   4,931 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $13,422  $12,188  $11,586  $11,631  $11,921 
Fleet utilization  86%  72%  79%  77%  80%
Fleet available days  1,820   1,800   1,380   1,372   1,274 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  26   233   117   64   11 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status        117   174   91 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $20,983  $15,823  $12,675  $12,317  $12,179 
Bareboat charter  48   618          
Other marine services  575   44   410   221   117 
   21,606   16,485   13,085   12,538   12,296 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $7,889  $8,193  $6,141  $4,738  $4,044 
Repairs and maintenance  3,184   3,701   2,191   2,078   2,039 
Drydocking  (32)  1,302      23   180 
Insurance and loss reserves  551   428   280   595   436 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,701   1,434   998   1,221   1,034 
Other  1,631   1,348   1,957   988   884 
   14,924   16,406   11,567   9,643   8,617 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $154  $291  $  $  $ 
Depreciation and amortization  3,785   3,786   3,155   3,149   2,936 
                     
Specialty                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $  $  $  $  $1,571 
Fleet utilization  %  %  %  %  92%
Fleet available days     90   92   92   91 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings           65   8 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     90   92       
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $  $  $  $  $131 
Other marine services              23 
               154 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $  $1  $6  $35  $99 
Repairs and maintenance        (28)  7   104 
Insurance and loss reserves     2   1   3   5 
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2   2   6   5 
Other     11   18   28   33 
      16   (1)  79   246 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Liftboats                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $24,712  $22,416  $23,409  $23,137  $25,334 
Fleet utilization  44%  49%  61%  55%  46%
Fleet available days  819   810   828   884   1,167 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  318   179   58   65   75 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  91   134   184   202   517 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $8,805  $8,830  $11,831  $11,234  $13,697 
Bareboat charter        2,484       
Other marine services  3,283   1,463   1,121   997   688 
   12,088   10,293   15,436   12,231   14,385 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $4,515  $4,035  $4,068  $4,033  $3,916 
Repairs and maintenance  2,132   1,012   1,859   1,104   716 
Drydocking  6,737   2,401   72      112 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,548   1,215   1,070   1,170   1,752 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,230   605   589   668   353 
Other  655   644   856   1,672   (58)
   16,817   9,912   8,514   8,647   6,791 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $  $1,569  $(200) $205 
Depreciation and amortization  4,870   4,964   5,171   5,170   5,171 
                     
Other Activity                    
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $924  $1,139  $1,786  $935  $469 
   924   1,139   1,786   935   469 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $12  $  $(87) $73  $(21)
Repairs and maintenance  40   (15)  1   (10)  11 
Insurance and loss reserves  (72)  (582)  (30)  (100)  (138)
Fuel, lubes and supplies  17      (11)  11   3 
Other  18   (1)  (67)  100   14 
   15   (598)  (194)  74   (131)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $404  $320  $389  $262  $315 
Depreciation and amortization  48   182   448   564   560 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $22,608  $36,315  $37,619  $42,194  $45,446 
Restricted cash  3,296   3,596   3,601   4,160   5,855 
Receivables:                    
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts  55,276   49,238   55,544   50,343   47,082 
Other  7,437   8,799   6,118   13,750   12,152 
Tax receivable  79   1,238   1,238   101   1,497 
Inventories  1,723   1,297   928   476   425 
Prepaid expenses and other  5,391   3,724   3,730   3,851   4,527 
Total current assets  95,810   104,207   108,778   114,875   116,984 
Property and Equipment:                    
Historical cost  1,000,147   1,006,873   1,025,284   989,910   972,267 
Accumulated depreciation  (325,091)  (316,444)  (317,297)  (303,178)  (288,882)
   675,056   690,429   707,987   686,732   683,385 
Construction in progress  15,576   15,550   15,531   15,577   32,903 
Net property and equipment  690,632   705,979   723,518   702,309   716,288 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  5,686   6,238   6,608   4,670   5,469 
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  7,131   7,290   100   108   116 
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  75,923   76,860   71,727   77,426   77,539 
Other assets  1,932   2,057   1,771   2,672   2,781 
Total assets $877,114  $902,631  $912,502  $902,060  $919,177 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Current Liabilities:                    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $2,010  $2,073  $1,986  $1,269  $2,885 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  282   190   33   32   32 
Current portion of long-term debt  33,398   32,708   31,602   28,875   28,419 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  39,262   32,585   28,419   23,578   27,163 
Due to SEACOR Holdings  264   264   274   276   277 
Other current liabilities  22,171   23,723   22,351   21,109   26,886 
Total current liabilities  97,387   91,543   84,665   75,139   85,662 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  4,026   4,420   4,885   4,000   4,072 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  7,050   7,183   76   84   92 
Long-term debt  318,699   326,264   332,762   321,641   320,823 
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes  1   34      5   7 
Deferred income taxes  33,743   37,153   40,682   43,463   46,169 
Deferred gains and other liabilities  2,701   2,990   2,891   2,925   2,951 
Total liabilities  463,607   469,587   465,961   447,257   459,776 
Equity:                    
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  272   269   262   245   245 
Additional paid-in capital  464,222   463,138   461,931   455,373   454,079 
Accumulated Deficit  (55,418)  (37,744)  (22,907)  (7,059)  (1,230)
Shares held in treasury  (1,852)  (1,792)  (1,120)  (1,120)  (1,120)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  5,960   8,853   8,055   7,044   7,107 
   413,184   432,724   446,221   454,483   459,081 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  323   320   320   320   320 
Total equity  413,507   433,044   446,541   454,803   459,401 
Total liabilities and equity $877,114  $902,631  $912,502  $902,060  $919,177 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                    
Net (Loss) Income $(19,117) $(14,837) $(15,846) $(5,829) $48,801 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                    
Depreciation and amortization  14,208   14,371   14,198   14,306   14,093 
Deferred financing costs amortization  364   291   328   255  254 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,013   395   1,243   1,294   1,779 
Debt discount amortization  1,736   1,691   1,614   1,573   1,787 
Allowance for credit losses  701   (170)  585   122   132 
(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (25)  (2,139)     (56)  (22,653)
Gain on debt extinguishment, net              (62,749)
Gain from return of investment           (9,442)   
Derivative (gains) losses  (33)  34   (4)  (2)  (30)
Interest on finance leases  73   25   1   1    
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net  (278)  (373)  (403)  (414)  (414)
Currency (gains) losses  (1,170)  (821)  357   (245) 657 
Deferred income taxes  (3,410)  (3,529)  (2,781)  (2,706)  14,403 
Equity earnings  (415)  (5,674)  (4,494)  (4,314)  (2,167)
Dividends received from equity investees  1,162   725   817   4,515    
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                    
Accounts receivables  (4,476)  3,904   (1,157)  (3,798)  16,047 
Other assets  (1,539)  (164)  1,656   1,561   (1,296)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  4,925   6,707   7,915   (1,416)  4,268 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (6,281)  436   4,029   (4,595)  12,912 
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                    
Purchases of property and equipment  (17)  (20)  (443)  (2,910)  (926)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  1,371   5,310         26,871 
Net investing activities in property and equipment  1,354   5,290   (443)  (2,910)  25,945 
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies        (2,272)      
Excess distributions from equity investees           9,442    
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees  175   176   (630)  179   2,877 
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company        172       
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  1,529   5,466   (3,173)  6,711   28,822 
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                    
Payments on long-term debt  (9,152)  (7,348)  (5,981)  (7,054)  (56,787)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost              (755)
Payments on finance leases  (114)  (9)  (9)  (9)  (12)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  11   140            
Issuance of stock  3   7         2 
Excerise of warrants        1       
Net cash used in financing activities  (9,252)  (7,210)  (5,989)  (7,063)  (57,552)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  (3)  (1)  (1)     (4,642)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (14,007)  (1,309)  (5,134)  (4,947)  (20,460)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  39,911   41,220   46,354   51,301   71,761 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $25,904  $39,911  $41,220  $46,354  $51,301 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

  Owned  Joint Ventured  Leased-in  Managed  Total 
June 30, 2022                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  22   5   1   2   30 
Supply  20   15         35 
Liftboats  9            9 
   55   20   3   2   80 
December 31, 2021                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  23   5   1   1   30 
Supply  20   15         35 
Specialty (1)  1            1 
Liftboats (2)  9            9 
   57   20   3   1   81 

(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021 and removed from service in the second quarter of 2022. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.
(2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.