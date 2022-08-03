Feit Electric Acquires LIFX Assets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feit Electric Company, Inc. (“Feit Electric”), a leading global lighting and smart home brand headquartered in California, today announced that it acquired the LIFX assets from Lifi Labs, Inc., including its award-winning and patented smart lighting platform, the custom-built feature-rich app and firmware, product designs, and the LIFX brand.



“This acquisition is about fueling the LIFX vision of reinventing lighting,” said Alan Feit, President of Feit Electric. “LIFX focused on the user experience, saying we deserved something better than the boring old light bulb. And then they delivered! LIFX products offer industry-leading bright vibrant colors, the coolest features that are fun to use, and lots of advanced control options while making it effortless and intuitive. We are excited to keep that momentum going with even more revolutionary products and new app features deserving of the LIFX brand. I can’t wait to continue what they started.”

Feit Electric will offer a suite of LIFX products and plans to expand the line with new innovations. In addition, Feit Electric will support and evolve the LIFX app and cloud platform while maintaining a separate Feit Electric smart platform and app with possible future integrations. No disruptions are expected to either platform. The LIFX brand and products will complement Feit Electric’s line of products and benefit from Feit Electric’s supply chain and distribution capabilities. Feit Electric will sell products under the LIFX brand in the United States and in other regions. Visit LIFX for all LIFX customer support inquiries and future updates.

About Feit Electric



Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit feit.com, and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

