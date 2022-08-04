Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our performance in the second quarter, while remaining strong compared to pre-pandemic levels, was impacted by the macroeconomic challenges that companies across industries and retailers in particular continue to face. Inflation and supply chain disruptions, have created inventory buildup in the retail channel and weaker end market demand as these impacts created a slowdown in durable good purchases from consumers and all channels of retail this quarter. Despite this environment, we were pleased to record results that exceeded pre-pandemic levels, which is a testament to the progress the Company has made executing on our strategy. We believe we have positioned Lifetime to navigate these headwinds and we have taken a number of mitigating actions, including implementing pricing adjustments where possible and reducing our SG&A over the course of 2022. Our business model has proven resilient through all market cycles, and we are confident that we are on the right path.”

Mr. Kay continued, “In light of the current environment and our results in the second quarter, we are revising our outlook for the full year 2022. We now expect our net sales to be in the range of $800 million to $850 million and our Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $73 million and $79 million. Looking ahead, we will continue to be proactive and nimble in managing through this environment, and we are focused on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows to maximize our operating flexibility.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $151.3 million, representing a decrease of $35.3 million, or 18.9%, as compared to net sales of $186.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, consolidated net sales decreased by $33.6 million, or 18.2%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $55.2 million, or 36.5%, as compared to $66.2 million, or 35.4%, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Loss from operations was $(0.5) million, as compared to income from operations of $11.0 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net loss was $(3.5) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021.

Adjusted net loss was $(2.9) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $6.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, as reported, is included below.

Six Months Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $334.0 million, a decrease of $48.3 million, or 12.6%, as compared to net sales of $382.3 million for the corresponding period in 2021. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2022 average rates to 2021 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $46.3 million, or 12.2%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2021.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $118.2 million, or 35.4%, as compared to $132.2 million, or 34.6%, for the corresponding period in 2021.

Income from operations was $3.9 million, as compared to $20.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net loss was $(3.1) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021.

Adjusted net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $8.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, as reported, is included below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $79.9 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $83.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, as reported, is included below.

Full Year 2022 Guidance Update

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company is providing revised financial guidance:

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Guidance for the

Year Ending

December 31, 2022 Net sales $862.9 million $800 to $850 million Income from operations $50.8 million $44 to $50 million Adjusted income from operations $66.7 million(1) $49 to $55 million Net income $20.8 million $20 to $24 million Adjusted net income $36.8 million $22 to $26 million Diluted income per common share $0.94 per share $0.91 to $1.09 per share Adjusted diluted income per common share $1.67 per share $1.00 to $1.19 per share Weighted-average diluted shares 22 million 22 million Adjusted EBITDA $95.1 million $73 to $79 million

This guidance is based on a forecasted GBP to USD rate of $1.21. Net income and diluted income per common share were calculated based on an effective tax rate of 30%. Guidance includes S'well from March 2, 2022, the date of its acquisition. Tables reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, as reported, are included below.

(1) Adjusted income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been recast to reflect adjustments for charges related to acquisition expenses and warehouse relocation expenses. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to income from operations, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On August 2, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including consolidated net sales in constant currency, adjusted (loss) income from operations, adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “maintain,” “may,” “positioned,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “will,” “would”, “plan”, “goal”, “target” or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, our financial guidance, our ability to navigate the current environment and advance our strategy, our commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, our initiatives to create value, our efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, our current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as our continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company’s current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company’s ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s intangible assets; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; the impact of changes in general economic conditions on the Company’s customers; customer ordering behavior; the performance of our newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company’s products; changes in the Company’s management team; the significant influence of the Company’s largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which we or our suppliers do business; uncertainty regarding the long-term ramifications of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; conflict or war, including the conflict in Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary impacts and disruptions to the global supply chain; increase in supply chain costs; the imposition of tariffs and other trade policies and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including our recent acquisition of S'well; our ability to achieve projected synergies with respect to the S'well business; our expectations regarding the future level of demand for our products; our ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in our five-year plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company’s markets, including on the Company’s pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Historical Financial Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 151,314 $ 186,636 $ 150,140 $ 142,536 (Loss) income from operations $ (464 ) $ 11,001 $ 4,296 $ (12,545 ) Acquisition related expenses 75 72 55 — Restructuring expenses — — 253 173 Integration costs 864 — — 695 Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses 73 — 303 — SKU Rationalization — — — 8,500 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (1) $ 548 $ 11,073 $ 4,907 $ (3,177 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,460 ) $ 5,789 $ (3,977 ) $ (11,513 )

(1) Adjusted income (loss) from operations represents a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided because the Company uses it in evaluating its financial results and trends and as an indicator of business performance.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 334,031 $ 382,289 $ 295,210 $ 292,462 Income (loss) from operations $ 3,891 $ 20,247 $ (20,949 ) $ (14,832 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairments — — 20,100 — Acquisition related expenses 1,194 254 102 151 Restructuring expenses — — 253 781 Integration costs 1,645 — — 869 Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses 570 — 1,093 215 Bad debt reserve related to COVID-19 pandemic(1) — — 2,844 — SKU Rationalization — — — 8,500 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (2) $ 7,300 $ 20,501 $ 3,443 $ (4,316 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,080 ) $ 8,856 $ (32,141 ) $ (16,380 )

(1) Bad debt reserve recorded in the six months ended 2020 to establish a provision against potential credit problems from certain retail customers who may have financial difficulty that has been caused or increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflects the Company's assessment of risk of not being able to collect such receivables from certain customers in the U.S. that are at risk of seeking or have already obtained bankruptcy protection and our international customer base which has a higher proportion of small and independent brick-and-mortar retailers. This charge was taken in response to the Company's assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these accounts

(2) Adjusted income (loss) from operations represents a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided because the Company uses it in evaluating its financial results and trends and as an indicator of business performance.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands—except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 151,314 $ 186,636 $ 334,031 $ 382,289 Cost of sales 96,147 120,475 215,796 250,128 Gross margin 55,167 66,161 118,235 132,161 Distribution expenses 17,373 18,931 36,598 37,577 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,258 36,229 77,746 74,337 (Loss) income from operations (464 ) 11,001 3,891 20,247 Interest expense (3,732 ) (3,819 ) (7,499 ) (7,833 ) Mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives 304 46 1,353 544 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in earnings (3,892 ) 7,228 (2,255 ) 12,958 Income tax benefit (provision) 98 (1,832 ) (1,575 ) (4,248 ) Equity in earnings, net of taxes 334 393 750 146 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (3,460 ) $ 5,789 $ (3,080 ) $ 8,856 BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.16 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.42 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.16 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.40

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands—except share data)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,197 $ 27,982 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $13,876 at June 30, 2022 and $16,544 at December 31, 2021 106,164 175,076 Inventory 295,139 270,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,934 11,499 Income taxes receivable 3,729 — TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 427,163 485,073 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 18,740 20,748 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 81,100 86,487 INVESTMENTS 22,098 22,295 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 221,306 212,678 OTHER ASSETS 2,281 1,793 TOTAL ASSETS $ 772,688 $ 829,074 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 4,581 $ 5,771 Current maturity of revolving credit facility 20,347 — Short-term loan 30 — Accounts payable 61,848 82,573 Accrued expenses 79,514 112,741 Income taxes payable — 604 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,874 12,612 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 180,194 214,301 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 11,633 12,116 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,472 1,472 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 83,401 90,824 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 13,056 12,842 TERM LOAN 237,564 241,873 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; shares issued and outstanding: 22,058,883 at June 30, 2022 and 22,018,016 at December 31, 2021 221 220 Paid-in capital 273,279 271,556 Retained earnings 8,224 17,419 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,356 ) (33,549 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 245,368 255,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 772,688 $ 829,074

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (3,080 ) $ 8,856 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,937 11,723 Amortization of financing costs 843 876 Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (1,353 ) (544 ) Non-cash lease expense (690 ) (768 ) Recovery for doubtful accounts (258 ) (146 ) Stock compensation expense 2,539 2,772 Undistributed (earnings) from equity investment, net of taxes (750 ) (146 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding the effects of business acquisitions) Accounts receivable 69,500 49,943 Inventory (25,325 ) (14,305 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (816 ) 2,931 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (55,117 ) (12,516 ) Income taxes receivable (3,729 ) (1,750 ) Income taxes payable (558 ) (4,795 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (8,857 ) 42,131 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,479 ) (2,497 ) Acquisitions (17,956 ) (178 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (19,435 ) (2,675 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 157,751 10,845 Repayments of revolving credit facility (136,970 ) (38,131 ) Repayments of term loan (6,216 ) (10,478 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 30 31 Repayments of short-term loan — (31 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (17 ) (43 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (938 ) (3,185 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 233 735 Payments for stock repurchase (4,199 ) — Cash dividends paid (1,929 ) (1,957 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 7,745 (42,214 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (238 ) 140 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (20,785 ) (2,618 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,982 35,963 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,197 $ 33,345

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022:

Quarter Ended Twelve Months

Ended June

30, 2022



September 30, 2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 (in thousands) Net income (loss) as reported $ 12,571 $ (626 ) $ 380 $ (3,460 ) $ 8,865 Undistributed equity (earnings), net (195 ) (466 ) (416 ) (334 ) (1,411 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 5,589 6,704 1,673 (98 ) 13,868 Interest expense 3,835 3,856 3,767 3,732 15,190 Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (120 ) (398 ) (1,049 ) (304 ) (1,871 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,837 4,960 4,899 5,038 20,734 Intangible asset impairments — 14,760 — — 14,760 Stock compensation expense 1,201 1,244 1,174 1,365 4,984 Acquisition related expenses 41 378 1,119 75 1,613 Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(1) — 450 497 73 1,020 S'well integration costs(2) — — 781 864 1,645 Wallace facility remedial design expense 500 — — — 500 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 29,259 $ 30,862 $ 12,825 $ 6,951 $ 79,897 Pro forma historical S'well and projected synergies adjustment(4) 3,500 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 29,259 $ 30,862 $ 12,825 $ 6,951 $ 83,397

(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.5 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.5 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, S'well integration costs included $0.2 million of expenses related to inventory step up adjustment in connection with S'well acquisition.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (earnings), income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

(4) Pro forma historical S'well and projected synergies adjustment represents a permitted adjustment to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA for the acquisition of S'well on March 2, 2022 pursuant to the Company’s Debt Agreements. Pro forma projected synergies represents the amount of projected cost savings, operating expense reductions and cost saving synergies projected by the Company as a result of actions taken through June 30, 2022 or expected to be taken as of June 30, 2022, net of the benefits realized during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share (in thousands -except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income as reported $ (3,460 ) $ 5,789 $ (3,080 ) $ 8,856 Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 75 72 1,194 254 S'well integration costs 864 — 1,645 — Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(1) 73 — 570 — Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (304 ) (46 ) (1,353 ) (544 ) Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss — 2,042 — 2,042 Gain on change in ownership in equity method investment — (1,732 ) — (1,732 ) Income tax effect on adjustments (177 ) (6 ) (490 ) 73 Adjusted net (loss) income(2) $ (2,929 ) $ 6,119 $ (1,514 ) $ 8,949 Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share(3) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.41

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.4 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.2 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 excludes acquisition related expenses, S'well integration costs, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses and mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes acquisition related expenses and mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss and the gain on change in ownership in equity method investment. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(3)Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,531 and 21,965 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,642 and 21,903 for the six month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six month ended June 30, 2022 do not include the effect of dilutive securities. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six month ended June 30, 2021 include the effect of dilutive securities of 643 and 664, respectively.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Loss) income from operations $ (464 ) $ 11,001 $ 3,891 $ 20,247 Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 75 72 1,194 254 S'well integration costs 864 — 1,645 — Warehouse relocation and redesign expenses(1) 73 — 570 — Total adjustments 1,012 72 3,409 254 Adjusted income from operations(2) $ 548 $ 11,073 $ 7,300 $ 20,501

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses included $0.4 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.2 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2)Adjusted income from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, excludes acquisition related expenses, integration costs and warehouse relocation and redesign expenses.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 137,191 $ 166,583 $ (29,392 ) $ 137,191 $ 166,574 $ (29,383 ) $ 9 (17.6 )% (17.6 )% 0.0 % International 14,123 20,053 (5,930 ) 14,123 18,317 (4,194 ) 1,736 (22.9 )% (29.6 )% (6.7 )% Total net sales $ 151,314 $ 186,636 $ (35,322 ) $ 151,314 $ 184,891 $ (33,577 ) $ 1,745 (18.2 )% (18.9 )% (0.7 )%





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, Constant Currency (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, Year-Over-Year Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2022 2021 Increase

(Decrease) 2022 2021 Increase (Decrease) Currency Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 303,409 $ 342,764 $ (39,355 ) $ 303,409 $ 342,755 $ (39,346 ) $ 9 (11.5 )% (11.5 )% 0.0 % International 30,622 39,525 (8,903 ) 30,622 37,610 (6,988 ) 1,915 (18.6 )% (22.5 )% (3.9 )% Total net sales $ 334,031 $ 382,289 $ (48,258 ) $ 334,031 $ 380,365 $ (46,334 ) $ 1,924 (12.2 )% (12.6 )% (0.4 )%

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2022 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact.” Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions):

Net income guidance $20 to $24 Undistributed equity earnings (1) Income tax expense 8 to 10 Interest expense(1) 16 Depreciation and amortization 20 Stock compensation expense 5 Acquisition related expenses 1.2 Restructuring, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses 2 S'well integration costs 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA guidance $73 to $79

(1) Includes estimate for interest expense and mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions - except per share data): Net income guidance $20 to $24 Acquisition related expenses 1.2 Restructuring, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses 2 S'well integration costs 1.8 Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (2) Income tax effect on adjustment (1) Adjusted net income guidance $22 to $26 Adjusted diluted income per share guidance $1.00 to $1.19





Adjusted income from operations guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions): Income from operations guidance $44 to $50 Acquisition related expenses 1.2 Restructuring, warehouse relocation and redesign expenses 2 S'well integration costs 1.8 Adjusted income from operations $49 to $55

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) income as reported $ 3,067 $ 5,789 $ 12,571 $ (626 ) $ 20,801 Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 247 (393 ) (195 ) (466 ) (807 ) Income tax provision 2,416 1,832 5,589 6,704 16,541 Interest expense 4,014 3,819 3,835 3,856 15,524 Depreciation and amortization 5,958 5,765 5,837 4,960 22,520 Mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives (498 ) (46 ) (120 ) (398 ) (1,062 ) Intangible asset impairments — — — 14,760 14,760 Stock compensation expense 1,444 1,328 1,201 1,244 5,217 Acquisition related expenses 182 72 41 378 673 Warehouse relocation expenses (1) — — — 450 450 Wallace facility remedial design expense — — 500 — 500 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 16,830 $ 18,166 $ 29,259 $ 30,862 $ 95,117

(1) Warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (28,164 ) $ (3,977 ) $ 13,913 $ 15,221 $ (3,007 ) Undistributed equity (earnings) losses, net (339 ) 848 (147 ) (1,620 ) (1,258 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (3,729 ) 3,031 3,711 6,853 9,866 Interest expense 4,736 4,230 4,128 4,183 17,277 Depreciation and amortization 6,234 6,061 6,090 6,279 24,664 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 2,251 164 (99 ) (172 ) 2,144 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 20,100 — — — 20,100 Stock compensation expense 1,326 1,420 1,575 1,630 5,951 Acquisition related expenses 47 55 57 126 285 Restructuring expenses (benefit) — 253 — (42 ) 211 Warehouse relocation expenses (1) 790 303 — — 1,093 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 3,252 $ 12,388 $ 29,228 $ 32,458 $ 77,326

(1) Warehouse relocation expenses related to the International segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other intangible asset impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Net loss as reported $ (4,867 ) $ (11,513 ) $ (13,519 ) $ (14,516 ) $ (44,415 ) Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net 116 69 210 (738 ) (343 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (2,458 ) (5,795 ) 15,066 (5,704 ) 1,109 Interest expense 4,922 5,044 5,539 5,275 20,780 Depreciation and amortization 6,359 6,290 6,122 6,344 25,115 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives — (350 ) (367 ) 315 (402 ) Impairment of goodwill — — 9,748 33,242 42,990 Stock compensation expense 907 1,193 1,505 1,436 5,041 SKU Rationalization(1) — 8,500 — — 8,500 Acquisition and divestment related expenses 151 — — 55 206 Restructuring expenses(1) 608 173 338 316 1,435 Integration charges(1) 174 695 235 159 1,263 Warehouse relocation expenses(1) 215 — 881 1,689 2,785 Adjusted EBITDA, before limitation $ 6,127 $ 4,306 $ 25,758 $ 27,873 $ 64,064 Permitted non-recurring charge limitation(1) $ (8,929 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 55,135

(1) Permitted non-recurring charges include restructuring expenses, integration charges, warehouse relocation costs, and SKU Rationalization. These are permitted exclusions from the Company’s adjusted EBITDA, subject to limitations, pursuant to the Company’s Debt Agreements.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses (earnings), income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, goodwill impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net income as reported $ 20,801 Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 673 Warehouse relocation expenses(1) 450 Mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives (1,062 ) Intangible asset impairments 14,760 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 3,404 Gain on change in ownership in equity method investment (2,703 ) Wallace facility remedial design expense 500 Income tax effect on adjustments (28 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 36,795 Adjusted diluted income per share(2)(3) $ 1.67

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2021, warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes acquisition related expenses, warehouse relocation expenses, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, intangible asset impairments, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, gain on change in ownership in equity method investment and Wallace facility remedial design expense. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(3) Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 22,037 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2021 include the effect of dilutive securities of 640 shares.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Income from operations $ 50,842 Adjustments: Intangible asset impairments 14,760 Acquisition related expenses 673 Warehouse relocation expenses (1) 450 Total adjustments 15,883 Adjusted income from operations (2) $ 66,725

(1) Warehouse relocation expenses included $0.1 million of expenses related to the International segment and $0.3 million of expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, excludes intangible asset impairments, acquisition related expenses and warehouse relocation expenses.