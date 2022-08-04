Parker Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

- Sales increased 6% to a record of $4.19 billion; organic sales increased 10%

- Total segment operating margin was 20.9%, or a record 22.9% adjusted

- EPS were $0.99, or a record of $5.16 adjusted

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Highlights:

- Sales increased 11% to a record of $15.86 billion; organic sales increased 12%

- Total segment operating margin was 20.1%, or a record 22.3% adjusted

- EPS were $10.09, or a record of $18.72 adjusted

CLEVELAND, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter sales were a record at $4.19 billion, an increase of 6%, compared with $3.96 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income was $128.8 million compared with $504.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter adjusted net income was $671.5 million, an increase of 16%, compared with $576.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjustments include a non-cash, pre-tax loss of $619.1 million in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter on the deal contingent forward contracts related to the previously announced acquisition of Meggitt plc. Earnings per share were $0.99 compared with $3.84 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per share increased 18% to a record of $5.16 compared with $4.38 in the prior year quarter.

For the full year, fiscal 2022 sales were a record at $15.86 billion, an increase of 11%, compared with $14.35 billion in fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 net income was $1.32 billion compared with $1.75 billion in fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 adjusted net income was $2.44 billion compared with $1.97 billion in the prior year. Adjustments include a non-cash, pre-tax loss of $1.02 billion in fiscal 2022 on the deal contingent forward contracts related to the pending acquisition of Meggitt plc. These forward contracts were established to eliminate currency exchange rate risk associated with the purchase price for the Meggitt acquisition. The expected total U.S. dollar cash outlay related to the transaction including the hedge contracts is neutral to the transaction consideration originally announced on August 2, 2021. Full year fiscal 2022 earnings per share were $10.09 compared with $13.35 in fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, fiscal 2022 full year earnings per share increased 24% to a record of $18.72 compared with $15.04 in the prior year. Fiscal 2022 cash flow from operations was $2.44 billion, or 15.4% of sales, compared with $2.58 billion, or 17.9% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“Our results in the fourth quarter demonstrate the consistency with which Parker is executing and delivering record levels of performance,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “The actions we have taken as part of The Win Strategy™ and the ongoing transformation of our portfolio have built a much more resilient and longer cycle business capable of weathering the challenges we have faced. For the full year, Parker achieved records across many financial measures including sales, adjusted segment operating margins, and adjusted earnings per share, and we also delivered strong cash generation. These are extraordinary achievements and my thanks to our global team for their resolve and contributions.”

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American fourth quarter sales increased 15% to $2.09 billion and operating income was $430.1 million compared with $360.4 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $477.7 million, or 22.9% of sales, a 40 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter. International fourth quarter sales decreased 5% to $1.42 billion and operating income was $296.8 million compared with $306.5 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $319.3 million, or 22.4% of sales, a 30 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Fourth quarter sales increased 7% to $676.2 million and operating income was $149.4 million compared with $123.1 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $163.3 million, or 24.2% of sales, a 260 basis point increase compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders increased 3% for total Parker

Orders increased 10% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses



Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses



Orders were flat* in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.

*Aerospace orders increased approximately 24% excluding sizable multi-year military orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Update on Regulatory Clearances Related to the Acquisition of Meggitt PLC

As previously announced, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy accepted the competition and national security undertakings provided by Parker in relation to the Meggitt acquisition and the transaction is therefore cleared to proceed by the UK Government. The transaction remains subject to the U.S. Department of Justice approval and, where applicable, waiver of the conditions set out in the scheme circular published on August 16, 2021, including regulatory clearance and the sanction of the scheme of arrangement by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales pursuant to the UK Companies Act 2006. The company continues to expect the completion of the transaction during the third quarter of calendar year 2022. For copies of all announcements and further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite at www.aerospacegrowth.com.

Outlook

Parker announced its outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 and noted that its outlook excludes the pending acquisition of Meggitt plc. The company expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth to be in the range of 2% to 5% and earnings per share in the range of $16.13 to $16.93, or $18.10 to $18.90 on an adjusted basis. Included in the outlook is an expected first quarter fiscal 2023 interest expense of $0.25 per share related to the Meggitt acquisition.

Fiscal year 2023 is adjusted for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $35 million and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization of approximately $300 million. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release. The company will hold an investor call to review the Meggitt acquisition and update fiscal 2023 guidance shortly after the closing.

Williams added, “We are expecting another record year for Parker in fiscal 2023, adding to our consistent run of annual financial performance improvements. We are confident in achieving our fiscal 2027 financial targets that would put us among the top quartile of our proxy peer companies. We look forward to the completion of the Meggitt acquisition soon and welcoming their talented team to Parker as we significantly expand our aerospace business. Our strategy, including a continued portfolio transformation, have positioned Parker for significant margin expansion opportunities supported by exciting secular trends, including aerospace, digital transformation, electrification and clean technologies that will drive organic growth. We are very well positioned to deliver on a promising future.”

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted operating income and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, adjusted operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

The risks and uncertainties in connection with such forward-looking statements related to the proposed acquisition of Meggitt include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay or prevent the closing of the proposed acquisition, including the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed acquisition; the possibility that in order for the parties to obtain regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that prevent or otherwise adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition or cause the parties to abandon the proposed acquisition; adverse effects on Parker’s common stock because of the failure to complete the proposed acquisition; Parker’s business experiencing disruptions due to acquisition-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, due to unsuccessful implementation strategies or otherwise; and significant transaction costs related to the proposed acquisition.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 4,187,832 $ 3,958,869 $ 15,861,608 $ 14,347,640 Cost of sales 2,980,654 2,832,281 11,387,267 10,449,680 Selling, general and administrative expenses 426,210 414,048 1,627,116 1,527,302 Interest expense 71,270 60,258 255,252 250,036 Other expense (income), net 591,530 (4,269 ) 977,747 (126,335 ) Income before income taxes 118,168 656,551 1,614,226 2,246,957 Income taxes (10,738 ) 151,582 298,040 500,096 Net income 128,906 504,969 1,316,186 1,746,861 Less: Noncontrolling interests 75 176 581 761 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 128,831 $ 504,793 $ 1,315,605 $ 1,746,100 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 3.91 $ 10.24 $ 13.54 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 3.84 $ 10.09 $ 13.35 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,510,429 129,192,426 128,539,387 128,999,879 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,172,735 131,554,199 130,355,943 130,834,478 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.03 $ 4.42 $ 3.67





RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales growth - as reported 5.8 % 25.3 % 10.6 % 4.8 % Adjustments: Currency (4.2 )% 3.5 % (1.7 )% 1.9 % Acquisitions — % — % — % 2.9 % Organic sales growth 10.0 % 21.8 % 12.3 % — %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 128,831 $ 504,793 $ 1,315,605 $ 1,746,100 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 77,073 81,254 314,450 325,447 Business realignment charges 4,946 7,792 14,757 47,862 Integration costs to achieve 1,824 1,747 4,766 11,941 Acquisition-related expenses 11,662 3,549 95,727 3,549 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts 619,061 — 1,015,426 — Gain on sale of land — — — (100,893 ) Russia liquidation — — 20,057 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (171,921 ) (22,453 ) (340,258 ) (65,958 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 671,476 $ 576,682 $ 2,440,530 $ 1,968,048





RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.99 $ 3.84 $ 10.09 $ 13.35 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 0.59 0.62 2.41 2.49 Business realignment charges 0.04 0.06 0.11 0.36 Integration costs to achieve 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.08 Acquisition-related expenses 0.09 0.03 0.74 0.03 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts 4.76 — 7.79 — Gain on sale of land — — — (0.77 ) Russia liquidation — — 0.15 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (1.32 ) (0.18 ) (2.61 ) (0.50 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 5.16 $ 4.38 $ 18.72 $ 15.04 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 2,087,696 $ 1,823,078 $ 7,703,150 $ 6,676,449 International 1,423,924 1,505,835 5,638,896 5,283,710 Aerospace Systems 676,212 629,956 2,519,562 2,387,481 Total net sales $ 4,187,832 $ 3,958,869 $ 15,861,608 $ 14,347,640 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 430,142 $ 360,378 $ 1,515,259 $ 1,247,419 International 296,838 306,513 1,178,044 988,054 Aerospace Systems 149,368 123,097 501,431 402,895 Total segment operating income 876,348 789,988 3,194,734 2,638,368 Corporate general and administrative expenses 70,635 54,883 219,699 178,427 Income before interest expense and other expense 805,713 735,105 2,975,035 2,459,941 Interest expense 71,270 60,258 255,252 250,036 Other expense (income) 616,275 18,296 1,105,557 (37,052 ) Income before income taxes $ 118,168 $ 656,551 $ 1,614,226 $ 2,246,957





RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diversified Industrial North America sales $ 2,087,696 $ 1,823,078 $ 7,703,150 $ 6,676,449 Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 430,142 $ 360,378 $ 1,515,259 $ 1,247,419 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 46,630 47,497 188,325 190,874 Business realignment charges 670 2,130 2,638 7,236 Integration costs to achieve 214 889 1,171 6,778 Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 477,656 $ 410,894 $ 1,707,393 $ 1,452,307 Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 20.6 % 19.8 % 19.7 % 18.7 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 22.9 % 22.5 % 22.2 % 21.8 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diversified Industrial International sales $ 1,423,924 $ 1,505,835 $ 5,638,896 $ 5,283,710 Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 296,838 $ 306,513 $ 1,178,044 $ 988,054 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 17,701 20,988 75,105 83,494 Business realignment charges 4,282 5,180 11,149 31,321 Integration costs to achieve 433 838 2,418 4,444 Russia liquidation — — 6,257 — Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 319,254 $ 333,519 $ 1,272,973 $ 1,107,313 Diversified Industrial International operating margin 20.8 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 18.7 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating margin 22.4 % 22.1 % 22.6 % 21.0 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Aerospace Systems sales $ 676,212 $ 629,956 $ 2,519,562 $ 2,387,481 Aerospace Systems operating income $ 149,368 $ 123,097 $ 501,431 $ 402,895 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 12,742 12,769 51,020 51,079 Business realignment charges 54 37 967 6,680 Integration costs to achieve 1,177 20 1,177 719 Russia liquidation — — 6,570 — Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating income $ 163,341 $ 135,923 $ 561,165 $ 461,373 Aerospace Systems operating margin 22.1 % 19.5 % 19.9 % 16.9 % Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating margin 24.2 % 21.6 % 22.3 % 19.3 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total segment sales $ 4,187,832 $ 3,958,869 $ 15,861,608 $ 14,347,640 Total segment operating income $ 876,348 $ 789,988 $ 3,194,734 $ 2,638,368 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 77,073 81,254 314,450 325,447 Business realignment charges 5,006 7,347 14,754 45,237 Integration costs to achieve 1,824 1,747 4,766 11,941 Russia liquidation — — 12,827 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 960,251 $ 880,336 $ 3,541,531 $ 3,020,993 Total segment operating margin 20.9 % 20.0 % 20.1 % 18.4 % Adjusted total segment operating margin 22.9 % 22.2 % 22.3 % 21.1 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 535,799 $ 733,117 Marketable securities and other investments 27,862 39,116 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,341,504 2,183,594 Non-trade and notes receivable 543,757 326,315 Inventories 2,214,553 2,090,642 Prepaid expenses and other 6,383,169 243,966 Total current assets 12,046,644 5,616,750 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,122,758 2,266,476 Deferred income taxes 110,585 104,251 Investments and other assets 788,057 774,239 Intangible assets, net 3,135,817 3,519,797 Goodwill 7,740,082 8,059,687 Total assets $ 25,943,943 $ 20,341,200 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,724,310 $ 2,824 Accounts payable, trade 1,731,925 1,667,878 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 470,132 507,027 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 250,292 236,384 Other accrued liabilities 1,682,659 682,390 Total current liabilities 5,859,318 3,096,503 Long-term debt 9,755,825 6,582,053 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 639,939 1,055,638 Deferred income taxes 307,044 553,981 Other liabilities 521,897 639,355 Shareholders' equity 8,848,011 8,398,307 Noncontrolling interests 11,909 15,363 Total liabilities and equity $ 25,943,943 $ 20,341,200





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,316,186 $ 1,746,861 Depreciation and amortization 571,764 595,390 Share incentive plan compensation 137,093 121,483 Gain on sale of business (1,394 ) — Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (5,727 ) (109,332 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities 5,131 (11,570 ) Gain on investments (3,972 ) (12,616 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (259,876 ) 142,673 Net change in other assets and liabilities 1,003,270 150,136 Other, net (320,745 ) (48,024 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,441,730 2,575,001 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (230,044 ) (209,957 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 39,353 140,590 Proceeds from sale of businesses 3,366 — Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (27,895 ) (34,809 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 31,809 79,419 Other (235,426 ) 24,744 Net cash used in investing activities (418,837 ) (13 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (457,225 ) (214,134 ) Net proceeds from (payments for) debt 5,001,345 (1,934,031 ) Financing fees paid (58,629 ) — Dividends paid (569,855 ) (475,174 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,915,636 (2,623,339 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23,770 ) 95,954 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,914,759 47,603 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 733,117 685,514 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,647,876 $ 733,117





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - JUNE 30, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2023 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $16.13 to $16.93 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.26 Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.30 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.59) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $18.10 to $18.90 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.



