Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 2, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended July 2, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Recap

Net revenue was $174.2 million

Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $9.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million, or 13.8% of revenue

Free cash flow of $20.7 million

Record backlog of $976 million

Debt refinancing completed after quarter end



“It was another solid quarter for the Company as we move forward in 2022 with commercial aerospace demand leading the way along with another quarter of steady performance in Ducommun's defense business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $170 million for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and rose to $174.2 million, up 9% over Q2 2021. We were delighted to see significant volume return led by commercial aircraft platform sales to Boeing, Airbus and Gulfstream with overall Commercial Aerospace revenue for the Company up over 50% year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million was a strong increase sequentially as well and free cash flow of $20.7 million was also a highlight with free cash flow the strongest performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, it was the second consecutive quarter of reaching an all-time high in our backlog, which positions Ducommun well moving into the second half of the year. Finally, as we had previously announced after our quarter end, we are very pleased to have completed our debt refinancing with favorable terms.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $174.2 million compared to $160.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase of 8.7% was primarily due to the following:

$19.5 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms, other commercial aerospace platforms, and regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$6.3 million lower revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. This reflects lower gross profit of $2.1 million and higher restructuring charges of $3.2 million (of which $0.5 million was included in cost of sales).

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $34.6 million, or 19.9% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $36.8 million, or 23.0% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume and lower compensation and benefits costs.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.8 million, or 4.5% of revenue, compared to $13.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $5.3 million was primarily due to lower gross profit and higher restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $15.0 million, or 9.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $2.9 million in the comparable period of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due to a lower outstanding debt balance, partially offset by higher interest rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $24.1 million, or 13.8% of revenue, compared to $23.4 million, or 14.6% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, the net cash provided by operations was $25.0 million compared to $5.5 million during the second quarter of 2021. The higher cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher accounts payable and lower investment in contract assets, partially offset by lower net income.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of July 2, 2022 was $976.5 million compared to $905.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of July 2, 2022 were $879.4 million compared to $814.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 was $109.7 million, compared to $102.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$6.7 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$0.6 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 was $13.6 million, or 12.4% of revenue, compared to $14.4 million, or 14.0% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2021. The year-over-year decrease of $0.8 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 was $64.5 million, compared to $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$12.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$5.8 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 was $1.3 million, or 2.0% of revenue, compared to $5.6 million, or 9.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2021. The year-over-year decrease of $4.3 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $7.1 million, or 4.1% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.9 million, or 4.3% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer will be held today, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results.

Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s future performance and outlook based on current backlog. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, August 4, 2022, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, non-GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP free cash flow. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the Company changed its GAAP to non-GAAP operating income reconciliation, GAAP to non-GAAP earnings reconciliation, and GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation to exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as it is a non-cash item and a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have estimated useful lives of up to 19 years. Exclusion of this non-cash amortization expense allows for the comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for both the newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. As such, the Company modified the prior year's presentation for this item to conform with the current year's presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

[Financial Tables Follow]





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

July 2,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,519 $ 76,316 Accounts receivable, net 84,307 72,261 Contract assets 182,544 176,405 Inventories 164,191 150,938 Production cost of contracts 5,963 8,024 Other current assets 10,302 8,625 Total Current Assets 484,826 492,569 Property and Equipment, Net 105,360 102,419 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 38,134 33,265 Goodwill 203,407 203,694 Intangibles, Net 134,478 141,764 Other Assets 12,843 5,024 Total Assets $ 979,048 $ 978,735 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 83,161 $ 66,059 Contract liabilities 36,721 42,077 Accrued and other liabilities 39,647 41,291 Operating lease liabilities 7,175 6,133 Current portion of long-term debt 7,000 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 173,704 162,560 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 246,074 279,384 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 32,391 28,074 Deferred Income Taxes 16,967 18,727 Other Long-Term Liabilities 13,367 15,388 Total Liabilities 482,503 504,133 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 121 119 Additional Paid-In Capital 106,301 104,253 Retained Earnings 389,509 377,263 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 614 (7,033 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 496,545 474,602 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 979,048 $ 978,735

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net Revenues $ 174,198 $ 160,192 $ 337,679 $ 317,343 Cost of Sales 139,556 123,410 270,562 247,461 Gross Profit 34,642 36,782 67,117 69,882 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 24,185 23,690 47,537 46,180 Restructuring Charges 2,703 — 2,703 — Operating Income 7,754 13,092 16,877 23,702 Interest Expense (2,656 ) (2,857 ) (5,058 ) (5,663 ) Other Income — — 3,000 — Income Before Taxes 5,098 10,235 14,819 18,039 Income Tax Expense 951 1,812 2,573 2,921 Net Income $ 4,147 $ 8,423 $ 12,246 $ 15,118 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.71 $ 1.02 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.69 $ 0.99 $ 1.23 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,070 11,878 12,029 11,834 Diluted 12,333 12,248 12,337 12,248 Gross Profit % 19.9 % 23.0 % 19.9 % 22.0 % SG&A % 13.9 % 14.8 % 14.1 % 14.5 % Operating Income % 4.5 % 8.2 % 5.0 % 7.5 % Net Income % 2.4 % 5.3 % 3.6 % 4.8 % Effective Tax Rate 18.7 % 17.7 % 17.4 % 16.2 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended %

Change July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2021 %

Change July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2021 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 6.7 % $ 109,732 $ 102,797 63.0 % 64.2 % 2.6 % $ 207,198 $ 201,901 61.4 % 63.6 % Structural Systems 12.3 % 64,466 57,395 37.0 % 35.8 % 13.0 % 130,481 115,442 38.6 % 36.4 % Total Net Revenues 8.7 % $ 174,198 $ 160,192 100.0 % 100.0 % 6.4 % $ 337,679 $ 317,343 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 13,610 $ 14,375 12.4 % 14.0 % $ 23,021 $ 26,866 11.1 % 13.3 % Structural Systems 1,265 5,592 2.0 % 9.7 % 6,152 10,720 4.7 % 9.3 % 14,875 19,967 29,173 37,586 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (7,121 ) (6,875 ) (4.1) % (4.3) % (12,296 ) (13,884 ) (3.6) % (4.4) % Total Operating Income $ 7,754 $ 13,092 4.5 % 8.2 % $ 16,877 $ 23,702 5.0 % 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 13,610 $ 14,375 $ 23,021 $ 26,866 Depreciation and Amortization 3,484 3,426 6,990 6,849 Restructuring Charges 1,284 — 1,284 — 18,378 17,801 16.7 % 17.3 % 31,295 33,715 15.1 % 16.7 % Structural Systems Operating Income 1,265 5,592 6,152 10,720 Depreciation and Amortization 4,356 3,501 8,559 6,941 Restructuring Charges 1,947 — 1,947 — Guaymas fire related expenses 998 692 1,955 1,167 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments 637 — 1,274 — 9,203 9,785 14.3 % 17.0 % 19,887 18,828 15.2 % 16.3 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (7,121 ) (6,875 ) (12,296 ) (13,884 ) Depreciation and Amortization 58 59 117 118 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 3,600 2,609 5,190 5,742 (3,463 ) (4,207 ) (6,989 ) (8,024 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,118 $ 23,379 13.8 % 14.6 % $ 44,193 $ 44,519 13.1 % 14.0 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 2,943 $ 1,277 $ 4,639 $ 1,901 Structural Systems 2,486 2,567 5,858 4,556 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 5,429 $ 3,844 $ 10,497 $ 6,457

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) Both three and six months ended July 2, 2022 included $0.5 million of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 %

of Net

Revenues

2022 %

of Net

Revenues

2021 GAAP Operating income $ 7,754 $ 13,092 $ 16,877 $ 23,702 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 13,610 $ 14,375 $ 23,021 $ 26,866 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 1,284 — 1,284 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 746 746 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 15,267 14,748 13.9 % 14.3 % 25,051 27,612 12.1 % 13.7 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 1,265 5,592 6,152 10,720 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 1,947 — 1,947 — Guaymas fire related expenses 998 692 1,955 1,167 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 637 — 1,274 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,237 833 2,483 1,666 Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 6,084 7,117 9.4 % 12.4 % 13,811 13,553 10.6 % 11.7 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (7,121 ) (6,875 ) (12,296 ) (13,884 ) Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (7,121 ) (6,875 ) (12,296 ) (13,884 ) Total adjustments 6,476 1,898 9,689 3,579 Adjusted operating income $ 14,230 $ 14,990 8.2 % 9.4 % $ 26,566 $ 27,281 7.9 % 8.6 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 GAAP Net income $ 4,147 $ 8,423 $ 12,246 $ 15,118 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 2,585 — 2,585 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 798 554 1,564 934 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — — (2,400 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 510 — 1,019 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 1,288 965 2,583 1,930 Total adjustments 5,181 1,519 5,351 2,864 Adjusted net income $ 9,328 $ 9,942 $ 17,597 $ 17,982





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.34 $ 0.69 $ 0.99 $ 1.23 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.21 — 0.21 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.07 0.04 0.13 0.08 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — — (0.19 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 0.04 — 0.08 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.10 0.08 0.21 0.16 Total adjustments 0.42 0.12 0.44 0.24 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 1.43 $ 1.47 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,333 12,248 12,337 12,248

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2022 and 2021 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 GAAP Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ 24,969 $ 5,537 $ 6,118 $ (17,818 ) Adjustment: Purchases of property and equipment (4,243 ) (2,825 ) (9,068 ) (7,367 ) Non-GAAP Free (negative free) cash flow $ 20,726 $ 2,712 $ (2,950 ) $ (25,185 )

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

July 2,

2022 December 31,

2021 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 493,920 $ 520,278 Commercial aerospace 419,183 333,107 Industrial 63,359 51,802 Total $ 976,462 $ 905,187 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 387,284 $ 400,002 Commercial aerospace 89,632 56,810 Industrial 63,359 51,802 Total $ 540,275 $ 508,614 Structural Systems Military and space $ 106,636 $ 120,276 Commercial aerospace 329,551 276,297 Total $ 436,187 $ 396,573

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of July 2, 2022 was $976.5 million compared to $905.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of July 2, 2022 were $879.4 million compared to $814.1 million as of December 31, 2021.