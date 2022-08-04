Quisitive Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. . (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 18th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Link: Here

Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will expire after September 1, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13731806

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com