Marble Slab Creamery Announces Multi-Unit Development Deal in Egypt

Small-Batch Ice Cream Franchise Continues Global Push, Sprinkling Egypt with 10 New Franchised Locations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Egypt in partnership with MENAFEX LLC. The Marble Slab Creamery locations are set to open over the next 10 years with the first location slated to open by the end of 2023 in Cairo.

“Since opening our first location globally in Canada in 2003, Marble Slab Creamery has continued to resonate with consumers around the world in nine countries,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This latest expansion push in Egypt is a testament to the versatility of the brand. Just like our ice cream, there are limitless opportunities for growth, and we are pleased to partner with MENAFEX to build out our brand in the country, starting with the capital city, Cairo.”

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering free unlimited mix-ins, homemade, small-batch ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch ice cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited mix-in philosophy, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

