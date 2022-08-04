GSK Joins American Kidney Fund’s 2022 Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that GSK has joined the 2022 class in its Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member, helping AKF fulfill its mission to fight kidney disease on all fronts and help people live healthier lives. GSK’s membership is in addition to its support of AKF’s lupus nephritis education campaign and past support of patient education to help historically underserved communities access clinical trials.

“We are grateful for GSK’s continued support of our programs and their commitment in the fight against kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “As a Champion-level member of the 2022 Corporate Members Program, GSK will help AKF make an impact on the lives of Americans with and at risk for kidney disease, caregivers, patients’ families, transplant recipients and living organ donors.”

GSK’s membership will help to fund AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research. GSK has been a strong supporter of AKF’s patient-focused programming. Most recently, GSK and AKF partnered to create “Looped In on Lupus Nephritis,” a lupus nephritis education campaign, which provides people with lupus and their caregivers with resources about the disease. These resources include patient story videos, links to support groups and a doctor discussion guide to help patients manage their appointments with the numerous doctors and specialists they must visit to help manage their disease.

AKF and GSK also will continue to work together on programs to support kidney health equity. In 2021, the organizations launched a diversity in clinical trials education campaign, a patient engagement program to help historically underserved populations, including people of color, evaluate whether clinical trials are appropriate for them and how to gain access to them if they choose to participate.

“GSK is pleased to join the American Kidney Fund’s 2022 Corporate Membership Program at the Champion level and help AKF enable all people with kidney disease to live their healthiest lives,” said Sherrita Dorsey, RN, MSN, FNP, US Specialty, Advocacy & Patient Engagement Lead at GSK. “We are proud of our continued partnership with AKF, and especially of our support for the lupus nephritis and historically underserved communities through our work with AKF.”

By joining the Corporate Membership Program, GSK is helping to fund AKF’s award-winning educational programs and resources. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on patients and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit.

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.