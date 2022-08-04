eXp Realty names Patrick O’Neill as Chief Operating Officer

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, has appointed Patrick O’Neill as Chief Operating Officer, eXp Realty. O'Neill will work to enhance end-to-end agent experience, improve operational workflow, and scale eXp operations for new growth as the company continues to expand its global network of agents.



O’Neill joins eXp Realty with more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of building and optimizing high-growth technology businesses. Before joining eXp Realty, he was CTO for Xome, LLC a subsidiary of the Mr. Cooper Group. Prior to Xome, Patrick was SVP, Product Management for Travel Leaders Group. Earlier in his career, O’Neill was appointed COO of Guestlogix, Inc, and he held several senior positions at Sabre, Inc and Continental Airlines, Inc.

"We are at a turning point in our company’s history and are deepening our leadership bench to propel our next phase of growth in realty," said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. "Patrick brings excellent experience in operations and technology, the perfect combination to help deliver on our ambitious goals to enhance our technology and agent value proposition.”

“We continue to build for the future by adding top leadership talent to our organization. Patrick will play an important role in building our strong foundation as a cloud-based real estate company," said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 83,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACTS

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

Managing Partner, Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95850201-4877-4730-8998-6043cfc65672