Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Business Tax Group Welcomes Back Counsel Allison Stelter in Richmond

Richmond, VA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allison M. Stelter, an experienced attorney who advises clients on the federal income tax aspects of asset securitization, partnerships and capital markets transactions, has rejoined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a counsel in the firm’s Richmond office.

As a member of the firm’s tax practice, Stelter represents issuers and underwriters on federal tax issues relating to private and public securitized real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), debt, and grantor trust offerings in connection with a variety of assets including real estate, forward and reverse performing, reperforming, and nonperforming mortgage loans, online marketplace loans, merchant cash advances, auto loans and other financial assets.

She regularly counsels real estate investment trusts (REITs) on securities offerings, acquisition transactions including tax protection agreements, roll-up transactions and UPREIT structures, initial public offerings, investment structuring, taxable REIT subsidiary structures, mezzanine loans and distressed debt.

Stelter’s experience includes:

Represented various parties in connection with the federal tax aspects of purchases, sales, financing and securitizations of forward and reverse performing, reperforming and nonperforming mortgage loans, REO, online marketplace loans, auto loans, credit card receivables and other financial assets.

Represented issuers and underwriters concerning tax issues in private and public mortgage-backed and asset-backed security offerings, including the representation of U.S. government agencies and government sponsored enterprises in mortgage loan securitization transactions.

Tax structuring and evaluation of various securitization, resecuritization, debt, and grantor trust transactions, including issues regarding real estate assets, distressed assets and U.S. withholding.

“Allison is a highly regarded attorney whose professionalism, experience and insight make her a valuable complement to our national tax practice,” said Cecelia Philipps Horner, who serves as co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Tax and ERISA practice. “We are excited to have her back on our team.”

Stelter returns to the firm from Honigman LLP. She originally joined Hunton Andrews Kurth as an associate in 2007, following her graduation from law school. Stelter earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her law degree from William & Mary Law School. She also serves as an adjunct professor teaching Partnership Taxation at Michigan State University College of Law.

