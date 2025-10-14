Former Virginia Solicitor General Erika Maley Joins Hunton’s National Appellate Practice in Washington

Washington, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to welcome former Virginia Solicitor General Erika Maley, who will serve as co-chair of the firm’s issues and appeals practice in Washington, D.C.

Maley, who was appointed in 2024 by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to serve as the state’s Solicitor General, brings extensive experience to Hunton, having made numerous appearances before state and federal courts of appeal, including in cases involving the environmental, energy, products liability, life sciences and technology sectors.

She has argued a dozen cases in the Fourth Circuit, overseen and handled numerous additional cases, particularly in the Virginia state courts. Maley has argued four cases in the Supreme Court of Virginia and additional matters in the Virginia Court of Appeals. She has also litigated cases in the Eastern District of Virginia and has briefed and argued cases in other federal and state appellate courts, including the D.C. Circuit.

As Virginia’s Solicitor General, Maley presented the prevailing argument at the U.S. Supreme Court in Lackey v. Stinnie, a case in which the high court clarified the meaning of a “prevailing party” eligible for attorney’s fees under 42 U.S.C. 1983.

“Erika is a leading appellate advocate, whose addition immediately enhances our nationally recognized issues and appeals practice,” said Alexandra Cunningham, head of Hunton’s litigation team. “She has argued some of the most complex cases and issues involving key industry sectors before the highest courts of appeal in the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court. She is a perfect strategic fit to co-chair our appellate practice.”

Maley joined the Virginia Office of the Attorney General in 2022, serving as Principal Deputy Solicitor General until her appointment as Solicitor General. She was previously a partner with Sidley Austin LLP in the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate Litigation practice group. Earlier in her career, Maley was a trial attorney in the Department of Justice’s Federal Programs Branch.

Maley earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University and her law degree from Stanford Law School, graduating first in her class with Order of the Coif honors. She served as a judicial clerk for Judge Alex Kozinski of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during the Supreme Court’s 2010 term.

As the latest addition to the firm’s national appellate team, Maley joins co-chair Elbert Lin, who previously served as the Solicitor General for West Virginia and as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, also during the Supreme Court’s 2010 term.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Erika as we continue to build the firm’s market-leading appellate practice,” said Lin. “She brings valuable experience as an accomplished public and private sector appellate lawyer in Washington, D.C. and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, that aligns well with the strengths of our practice and needs of the firm’s clients.”

Maley also joins Ryan Clinton, who moved to the firm in September to lead the firm’s Texas appeals practice. Clinton, who served as an assistant solicitor general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office from 2002 to 2008, has represented clients in appeals courts throughout the state, as well as in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. Among his dozens of arguments are ten appearances before the Texas Supreme Court.

About Hunton’s Issues and Appeals Practice

Hunton’s issues and appeals practice represents clients in federal and state appellate courts nationwide, including in the U.S. Supreme Court and in every federal court of appeals. Our team has received numerous accolades, including invitations to join the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the American Law Institute, as well as rankings in Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, The National Law Journal, Super Lawyers, and Virginia Business.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For more than 120 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

