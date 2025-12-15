Hunton Expands Employment and Litigation Teams in Miami with New Partners Carol Lumpkin and Shawn Hogue

Miami, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to welcome litigation and employment partner Carol C. Lumpkin and litigation partner Shawn Hogue, who have joined the firm in Miami.

Lumpkin has extensive class action experience representing companies ranging from small closely held family businesses to multinational public corporations. Her multifaceted practice encompasses a broad spectrum of the national and global economy, including companies from the manufacturing, retail, health care, hospitality, professional sports, banking and insurance sectors.

Hogue has more than a decade of experience in complex commercial litigation and regulatory compliance. His litigation experience spans multiple sectors, with particular depth in financial services, where he has represented clients at both the trial and appellate levels.

Lumpkin and Hogue arrive from K&L Gates, Miami, where they were partners in the firm’s litigation group.

“Carol is widely regarded as a leading litigator in South Florida, whose client-focused approach and reputation for excellence make her an ideal addition to Hunton’s nationally recognized bench of litigation and employment lawyers in Miami,” said Emily Burkhardt Vicente, co-chair of Hunton’s labor and employment group.

“Shawn likewise brings considerable experience and adds depth to our litigation presence in Florida, having handled a range of complex litigation and regulatory matters for business clients from a wide range of industry,” added Ali Cunningham, head of Hunton’s litigation team. “We are thrilled to welcome Carol and Shawn to the firm.”

About Carol Lumpkin

Lumpkin has considerable experience litigating all types of cases under the litigation umbrella (defamation, non-competition, white-collar crime, misappropriation of trade secrets, fraud, and corporate compliance matters). She frequently consults manufacturing clients on issues related to distribution agreements, and breach of warranties. In addition, Lumpkin has extensive experience in class action defense in numerous jurisdictions, and strategic commercial litigation for consumer-focused industries.

She has worked at the forefront of defending Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) cases on behalf of her representative clients. She has participated in negotiations and settlements with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). She has also testified before the DOJ and Access Board with regard to ADA issues and the most recent amendments to the ADA.

Lumpkin earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

About Shawn Hogue

Hogue’s practice includes defending financial institutions in complex commercial disputes, securities-related matters, and regulatory enforcement actions. He has served as national outside counsel for a major technology company, providing comprehensive legal strategy and risk management across multiple jurisdictions.

In addition to his financial services experience, Hogue has worked on multidistrict litigation involving complex commercial and construction matters, securities fraud cases (including the Ponzi scheme of Bernard Madoff), and comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and defense. He has also taught courses in constitutional law and the judicial process at Florida International University.

He is the former co-author of the American Bar Association’s Food, Cosmetic, and Nutraceutical Committee Digest, and he has published extensively on regulatory compliance matters including Web Accessibility, which underscores his approach to helping businesses navigate evolving compliance requirements.

Hogue earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Emory University. He completed a post graduate fellowship at the University of Oxford and earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

About Hunton’s Labor and Employment Practice

Backed by the extensive resources of a longstanding global law firm with exceptional credentials, Hunton’s national practices cover the entire spectrum of the labor, employment and public accessibility fields. We lead teams that represent a large and diverse client base of major national employers in cases across the nation. We represent clients in virtually every form of traditional and emerging labor and employment dispute, and several of our current representations concern issues at the forefront of new employment class and collective litigation trends across the country.

About Hunton’s Litigation Practice

Hunton’s skilled litigators focus on strategy over tactics, developing plans that are mindful of each client’s business and legal goals. Since our founding in 1901, Hunton has been a business-focused firm, an approach that we bring to today’s litigation climate. Our team of nearly 400 litigators draw upon decades of experience to handle all aspects of disputes with the goal of achieving successful results whether in the boardroom or a courtroom. We collaborate with clients to develop strategies that are comprehensive in scope and aligned with their needs. The firm’s representation does not exist in a vacuum, and we approach each matter within the larger context of client businesses.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For more than 120 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

