Hunton Strengthens National Oil and Gas Team with Partner Adam Dempsey in Houston

Houston, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highly-regarded energy transactional attorney Adam Dempsey has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Houston as a partner in the firm’s national oil and gas corporate and transactions practice.

Drawing on over 15 years of experience as a leading energy transactional attorney, Dempsey advises clients on a range of energy transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and financings across the upstream, midstream and energy transition sectors. In addition to his eight years in private practice, his experience includes serving as in-house counsel for two major oil and gas companies and as general counsel for an international infrastructure services company.

“Adam’s experience and practical, commercially-minded legal advice makes him an ideal strategic fit for our nationally recognized oil and gas practice, particularly as the domestic energy industry continues to navigate a wave of consolidation to achieve scale and efficiency,” said Carl von Merz, head of Hunton’s U.S. oil and gas practice. “We are excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Dempsey has represented public and private companies in all manner of foreign and domestic transactions, including representing clients in:

the purchase and sale of upstream and midstream oil and gas assets in the Utica Shale, North Slope of Alaska, and the Permian, Eagle Ford, Austin Chalk, Midland, Marcellus, Bakken, and other major onshore U.S. basins;

the purchase and sale of offshore oil and gas assets and related decommissioning arrangements;

advising operating companies in equity capital raises;

large-scale oil and gas marketing, hedging, and shipping arrangements; and

joint exploration and development arrangements for established and emerging oil and gas plays.

“Adam’s extensive experience handling complex energy deals and deep understanding of the Texas market underscores our commitment to maintaining a leading global energy practice and delivering market leading service and innovative solutions to our clients across the energy sector,” said Mike O’Leary, head of Hunton’s business practice group.

Dempsey received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University and his law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

