Parsons Joins LAWA in Making LAX Airport More Efficient and Sustainable

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) joined Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to celebrate the unveiling of the 1st of 44 Automated People Mover (APM) vehicles to be delivered to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The APM is a 2.25-mile electric train system that will enhance the traveler experience by making it easier to get into and out of the world’s fifth-busiest airport, reduce traffic congestion, and provide a more predictable and reliable commute to and from the airport. The APM incorporates best practices in vehicle sustainability, manufacturing, design, and construction.



“LAX is a gateway to the world, and the APM is a critical investment that will improve access to its terminals, the recently opened LAX Economy Parking Garage, and the soon to be completed Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility for millions of passengers every year,” said Catherine Cronin, senior vice president, aviation and rail transit for Parsons. “Our team of aviation experts has proudly supported capital projects at LAX for more than two decades, and we are honored to be part of the LAWA team for this true milestone in one of the largest ongoing infrastructure projects in the United States.”

Parsons has served as the Project Management/Construction Management (PM/CM) consultant and client representative for the APM since 2017. The company also developed the structure, budget, and staffing plan for the Landside Access Modernization Program; and currently supports construction management, engineering technical validation, and design document review.

The APM includes an elevated, dual lane grade-separated guideway that will connect the Central Terminal Area to the new off-site LAX Economy Parking Garage, which opened in October 2021, in addition to regional light rail and the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, which are both in construction. The APM will operate 24 hours, seven days a week and will be free to the public.

"Innovation, sustainability and state-of-the-art technology are integral to our ongoing modernization," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. "These automated people mover train cars will set a high standard for environmentally sustainable transportation, having shells made of recyclable materials and achieving zero emissions. We look forward to seeing the cars in action when we begin testing them in 2023."

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, contributing to the planning, design, sustainability, and management of more than 450 airports around the world. The company is continuously working to enhance the air travel experience through smart infrastructure and advanced technology that helps passengers get to their destinations safer, faster, and more efficiently.

