Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2022 was $49.62, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -18.4% and -13.0%, respectively. These compare with the -5.7% and -0.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.0% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and down from 14.5% at July 31, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2022 was $33.20, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -23.7% and -12.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2022 were as follows:

Industrials 20.8 % Information Technology 18.2 % Materials 17.7 % Consumer Discretionary 12.2 % Financials 11.0 % Energy 11.0 % Real Estate 5.4 % Communication Services 2.4 % Health Care 1.1 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.2 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2022 were as follows:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 5.2 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.9 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0 % TFI International Inc. 3.8 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.6 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.3 % WSP Global Inc. 3.1 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.0 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.0 %