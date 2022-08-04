Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Other Recent Highlights:

Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $54.5 million, an increase of 37% from $39.8 million in Q2 2021.

was $54.5 million, an increase of 37% from $39.8 million in Q2 2021. Net loss was ($9.6) million, or 18% of revenue, compared to ($15.0) million, or 38% of revenue in Q2 2021.

was ($9.6) million, or 18% of revenue, compared to ($15.0) million, or 38% of revenue in Q2 2021. Adjusted Net Income was $8.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 2021.

was $8.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.3 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $14.4 million, or 36% of revenue in Q2 2021.

was $16.3 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $14.4 million, or 36% of revenue in Q2 2021. Cash flow from operations was $15.5 million in the quarter or 28% of revenue. For the trailing twelve-month period, cash flow from operations was $32.4 million, or 17% of revenue.

was $15.5 million in the quarter or 28% of revenue. For the trailing twelve-month period, cash flow from operations was $32.4 million, or 17% of revenue. Unlevered free cash flow was $19.1 million in the quarter, or 35% of revenue. For the trailing twelve-month period, unlevered free cash flow was $63.4 million, or 33% of revenue.

“We are pleased with our second quarter 2022 financial results,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “We continued to see strong revenue growth and delivered adjusted EBITDA that demonstrates the leverage of our business model. Demand generation remains healthy, and we are confident in Definitive Healthcare’s growth prospects.”



Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the second quarter, Definitive Healthcare continued to grow its enterprise client base, ending the quarter with 486 enterprise customers, defined as those customers with more than one hundred thousand dollars in annual recurring revenue. Significant customer wins included:

A multi-year enterprise new business deal at a medical device company manufacturing compression pumps for lymphedema patients. This customer will use Definitive Healthcare reference data, lab data, and account profiles to improve targeting, account profiles, and competitive analysis.

A multi-year upsell deal for Passport Promotional Analytics at one of the world’s largest independent biotechnology companies. This customer is a long-time user of the Analytical Wizards product suite, and it significantly increased its investment in the second quarter by adding seats and functionality to enable quarterly reporting and analysis of its marketing investments.

Multiple wins at diversified companies that want to sell their goods and services into the healthcare market included healthcare staffing and recruiting firms, national and state-level insurance companies, and multiple provider organizations ranging from small physician groups to large IDNs. In addition, new customers included the world’s leader in electronic signatures and agreements, the largest specialty distributor of rehabilitation and sports medicine products in the United States, and one of the world’s largest coffee retailers.



Innovation

In the second quarter of 2022, the company released Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 and ExpertGO. Monocl ExpertInsight 2.0 is the next generation of the company’s expert identification solution that significantly expands the capabilities of this product and provides customers access to nearly 13 million key opinion leaders. In this latest version, customers can use live filters that provide real-time updates of scientific activity by expert or therapeutic area and more granular search and key opinion leader mapping. ExpertGO is the new mobile app that enables users to access the Monocl platform from any location on any device.

More recently, the company launched Passport Express – the first product that integrates the comprehensive analytics built by Analytical Wizards with proprietary data from Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare acquired Analytical Wizards in February 2022, and in less than six months, the combined product and engineering teams designed and released a new product that delivers off-the-shelf healthcare commercial intelligence for more than 20 different therapy areas.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of August 4, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.0 – $57.0 million, a 31% increase year over year.

is expected to be in the range of $56.0 – $57.0 million, a 31% increase year over year. Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $14.5– $15.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $14.5– $15.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15.5– $16.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $15.5– $16.5 million. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $6.5 – $7.5 million.

is expected to be $6.5 – $7.5 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.03 – $0.05 on approximately 155.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $220.5 – $224.5 million, an increase of 34% from prior year at the midpoint.

is expected to be in the range of $220.5 – $224.5 million, an increase of 34% from prior year at the midpoint. Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $58.5 – $61.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $58.5 – $61.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $63.0 – $66.0 million.

is expected to be in the range of $63.0 – $66.0 million. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $29.0 – $32.0 million.

is expected to be $29.0 – $32.0 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.18– $0.21 on approximately 155.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today, August 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. To access the call, dial (844) 826-3033 (domestic) or (412) 317-5185 (international). The conference ID number is 10168289. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through August 18, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 10168289. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/ .

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the “safe harbor” protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “likely,” “should,” “may,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects” or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our business, growth strategies, product development efforts and future expenses, customer growth and statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability and achieve our financial goals.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: an outbreak of disease, global or localized health pandemic or epidemic, or the fear of such an event (such as the COVID-19 global pandemic), including the global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response; the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the pace of recovery or any future resurgence; uncertainty regarding ongoing hostility between Russia and Ukraine and the related impact on macroeconomic conditions, actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including recession, inflation and higher interest rates; our inability to generate substantially all of our revenue and cash flows from sales of subscriptions to our platform and any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the risk that our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth; the inability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future compared to historical levels as we increase investments in our business; the loss of our access to our data providers, which could negatively impact our platform; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; the risk of cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; and if our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained, our platform may be perceived as not being secure, customers may reduce the use of or stop using our platform, and we may incur significant liabilities.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022 that will be filed following this earnings release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Website

Definitive Healthcare intends to use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at https://www.definitivehc.com/. Accordingly, you should monitor the investor relations portion of our website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/ in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of our investor relations page at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including providing meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of peer and competitor companies. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release.

We refer to Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., (“GAAP”). These are supplemental financial measures of our performance and should not be considered substitutes for net (loss) income, gross profit or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets, plus cash interest expense and cash payments related to transaction and restructuring related expenses, earnouts and other non-recurring items. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense, net and loss on extinguishment of debt, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income and expense, equity-based compensation, transaction and restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful measures to investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-recurring and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue (excluding acquisition-related depreciation and amortization and equity compensation costs) and Adjusted Gross Margin means Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit differs from gross profit, in that gross profit includes acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expense and equity compensation costs. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small quantity of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

We define Adjusted Operating Income as income (loss) from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, transaction and restructuring expenses and other non-recurring expenses.

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest expense, net, other expense, net, excluding TRA liability remeasurement expense and recurring income tax expense including the incremental tax effects of adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Operating Income. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to (loss) income from operations, net (loss) income, gross profit, earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the exchange tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com









Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except number of shares and par value) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 228,202 387,498 Short-term investments 118,216 — Accounts receivable, net 31,734 43,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,591 6,518 Current portion of deferred contract costs 8,469 6,880 Total current assets 396,212 444,232 Property and equipment, net 4,760 5,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,552 — Other assets 3,243 8,431 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 12,933 11,667 Investment in equity securities — 32,675 Intangible assets, net 372,196 352,470 Goodwill 1,322,959 1,261,444 Total assets $ 2,122,855 $ 2,115,988 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,692 4,651 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,682 22,658 Current portion of deferred revenue 88,714 83,611 Current portion of term loan 6,875 6,875 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,225 — Total current liabilities 119,188 117,795 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 278 412 Term loan, net of current portion 260,646 263,808 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,596 — Tax receivable agreements liability 155,900 153,529 Deferred tax liabilities 85,596 75,888 Other long-term liabilities 1,951 1,294 Total liabilities 634,155 612,726 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 100,484,715 and 97,030,095 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 100 97 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 54,745,380 and 52,196,192 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 58,244,627 and 55,488,221 shares issued and outstanding, respectively at December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 929,842 890,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,994 62 Accumulated deficit (31,451 ) (17,677 ) Noncontrolling interests 588,215 630,056 Total equity 1,488,700 1,503,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,122,855 $ 2,115,988







Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 54,548 $ 39,821 $ 104,672 $ 76,757 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization(1) 6,198 4,570 12,148 8,766 Amortization 5,580 5,299 10,958 10,540 Gross profit 42,770 29,952 81,566 57,451 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 23,585 12,884 44,878 24,627 Product development(1) 8,706 4,277 15,556 8,071 General and administrative(1) 9,392 6,375 19,846 11,011 Depreciation and amortization 10,194 9,608 20,068 19,054 Transaction and restructuring expenses 2,107 3,431 3,417 3,469 Total operating expenses 53,984 36,575 103,765 66,232 Loss from operations (11,214 ) (6,623 ) (22,199 ) (8,781 ) Other income (expense), net: Other income (expense), net 4,002 (100 ) 3,901 24 Interest expense, net (2,580 ) (8,316 ) (4,464 ) (16,770 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,422 (8,416 ) (563 ) (16,746 ) Net loss before income taxes (9,792 ) (15,039 ) (22,762 ) (25,527 ) Income tax benefit 213 — 126 — Net loss (9,579 ) (15,039 ) (22,636 ) (25,527 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Definitive OpCo prior to the Reorganization Transactions — (15,039 ) — (25,527 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,429 ) — (8,862 ) — Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (5,150 ) $ — $ (13,774 ) $ — Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) N/A $ (0.14 ) N/A Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 99,203,697 N/A 98,186,909 N/A (1)Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 230 $ 16 $ 462 $ 31 Sales and marketing 5,056 139 8,802 241 Product development 1,841 78 3,130 154 General and administrative 1,878 1,382 3,483 1,595 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 9,005 $ 1,615 $ 15,877 $ 2,021







Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,579 ) $ (15,039 ) $ (22,636 ) (25,527 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 727 400 1,252 741 Amortization of intangible assets 15,047 14,507 29,774 28,853 Amortization of deferred contract costs 2,116 1,059 3,991 1,902 Equity-based compensation 9,005 1,615 15,877 2,021 Amortization of debt issuance costs 175 524 351 1,047 Allowance for doubtful accounts (3 ) (140 ) 6 (105 ) Non-cash restructuring charges related to office leases 1,023 — 1,023 — Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (3,391 ) — (3,143 ) — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — 3,381 — 3,381 Deferred income taxes (233 ) — (164 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,744 6,077 15,270 10,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 627 (55 ) 1,319 (614 ) Deferred contract costs (3,547 ) (3,188 ) (6,846 ) (6,042 ) Contingent consideration accrual — — (6,400 ) — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,341 1,789 (2,238 ) (2,119 ) Deferred revenue (4,571 ) (2,516 ) 1,678 7,927 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,481 8,414 29,114 21,941 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (783 ) (1,380 ) (1,577 ) (5,222 ) Purchases of short-term investments (53,398 ) — (162,957 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 44,000 — 44,000 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (56,499 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,181 ) (1,380 ) (177,033 ) (5,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of term loans (1,719 ) (1,170 ) (3,438 ) (2,340 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1,500 ) (1,100 ) (1,500 ) Payments of equity offering issuance costs — (1,268 ) (1,299 ) (1,394 ) Member contributions — 5,500 — 5,500 Member distributions (5,029 ) (3,328 ) (5,287 ) (3,328 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,748 ) (1,766 ) (11,124 ) (3,062 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,448 ) 5,268 (159,043 ) 13,657 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (145 ) 91 (253 ) 7 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 229,795 33,079 387,498 24,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 228,202 $ 38,438 $ 228,202 $ 38,438 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,579 $ 7,933 $ 4,350 $ 15,972 Income taxes $ — $ 13 $ — $ 13 Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ — $ — $ 97,499 $ — Initial cash investment in prior year — — (40,000 ) — Contingent consideration — — (1,000 ) — Net cash paid for acquisitions $ — $ — $ 56,499 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accrued expenses $ 3,500 $ — $ 3,500 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Unpaid public offering costs included in accrued expenses $ — $ 2,426 $ — $ 2,426





