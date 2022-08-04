Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Worldwide net sales were $263.6 million, an increase of 5.0% as reported, and an increase of 6.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2021

GAAP net income for the quarter was $54.6 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.53 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.56

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $91.9 million, or 34.9% of net sales

“Our second quarter record sales grew 6.5% on a constant currency basis and accelerated from last quarter as we continue to make market share gains, despite headwinds of a difficult prior year comparative and unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations,” commented Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “Our Enabling Technologies business had a record-breaking quarter, increasing 41.7% to $29.4 million, driven by strong robotic systems demand, as well as the initial roll-out of our highly anticipated Excelsius3DTM imaging system. Globus Medical continues to be the innovative leader in helping patients with musculoskeletal disorders.”

Worldwide net sales for the second quarter of 2022 was $263.6 million, an as-reported increase of 5.0% over the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 6.5% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the second quarter of 2022, including robotics, increased by 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021. International net sales increased by 6.9% over the second quarter of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 17.3% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $54.6 million, an increase of 31.4% over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.53, compared to $0.40 for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was in line with the same period in prior year at $0.56, and includes current period non-operating headwinds related to a higher effective tax rate and unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.9 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company remains debt free.

2022 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2022 guidance of $1.025 billion in net sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.10.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended June 30, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 263,648 $ 251,016 $ 494,197 $ 478,360 Cost of goods sold 68,470 63,846 127,637 118,873 Gross profit 195,178 187,170 366,560 359,487 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,395 15,547 34,807 30,471 Selling, general and administrative 106,718 107,254 207,466 205,145 Provision for litigation — — 2,341 (94 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,393 4,623 8,905 9,397 Acquisition related costs (1,104 ) 13,870 (1,180 ) 14,144 Total operating expenses 127,402 141,294 252,339 259,063 Operating income/(loss) 67,776 45,876 114,221 100,424 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 2,476 2,541 5,019 5,253 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (1,107 ) 209 (1,498 ) (71 ) Other income/(expense) 1,395 307 1,696 521 Total other income/(expense), net 2,764 3,057 5,217 5,703 Income/(loss) before income taxes 70,540 48,933 119,438 106,127 Income tax provision 15,950 7,388 26,764 19,253 Net income/(loss) $ 54,590 $ 41,545 $ 92,674 $ 86,874 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities (5,031 ) (774 ) (13,859 ) (2,440 ) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (3,170 ) 1,026 (4,737 ) (3,087 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (8,201 ) 252 (18,596 ) (5,527 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 46,389 $ 41,797 $ 74,078 $ 81,347 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.92 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,671 100,449 101,136 100,159 Diluted 102,884 103,475 103,480 102,931

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,772 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 257,238 250,378 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,182 and $4,962, respectively 192,814 164,436 Inventories 266,043 237,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,579 18,417 Income taxes receivable 5,722 1,215 Total current assets 891,168 864,516 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $321,999 and $305,575, respectively 238,882 221,076 Long-term marketable securities 473,663 562,475 Intangible assets, net 59,131 68,660 Goodwill 182,702 179,708 Other assets 34,007 36,334 Deferred income taxes 35,159 24,494 Total assets $ 1,914,712 $ 1,957,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,195 $ 21,955 Accrued expenses 82,543 91,168 Income taxes payable 3,471 1,046 Business acquisition liabilities 12,623 11,770 Deferred revenue 13,185 12,025 Payable to broker — 2,200 Total current liabilities 146,017 140,164 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 55,691 58,755 Deferred income taxes 2,511 4,314 Other liabilities 11,400 12,642 Total liabilities 215,619 215,875 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,037,205 and 79,113,916 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 77 79 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 581,907 553,787 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (25,368 ) (6,772 ) Retained earnings 1,142,455 1,194,272 Total equity 1,699,093 1,741,388 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,914,712 $ 1,957,263

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 92,674 $ 86,874 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,764 36,287 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 3,208 1,131 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 4,068 5,000 Stock-based compensation expense 15,989 15,330 Allowance for doubtful accounts (528 ) 590 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (1,390 ) 14,128 Change in deferred income taxes (7,939 ) (1,783 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 200 191 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (1,099 ) — (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (30,224 ) (25,587 ) Inventories (31,421 ) (6,024 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,268 845 Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 12,375 2,737 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,408 ) 3,559 Income taxes payable/receivable (1,964 ) (10,519 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 81,573 122,759 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (179,096 ) (293,092 ) Maturities of marketable securities 170,572 131,739 Sales of marketable securities 66,655 58,154 Purchases of property and equipment (43,724 ) (22,058 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (1,175 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 13,232 (125,257 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (3,553 ) (3,105 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,331 35,597 Repurchase of common stock (144,493 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (136,715 ) 32,492 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (387 ) (608 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (42,297 ) 29,386 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 193,069 239,397 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 150,772 $ 268,783 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 36,696 $ 31,597 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,019 $ 3,537

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 234,242 $ 230,263 $ 451,644 $ 442,679 Enabling Technologies 29,406 20,753 42,553 35,681 Total net sales $ 263,648 $ 251,016 $ 494,197 $ 478,360

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,772 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 257,238 250,378 Long-term marketable securities 473,663 562,475 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 881,673 $ 1,005,922

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 54,590 $ 41,545 $ 92,674 $ 86,874 Interest (income)/expense, net (2,476 ) (2,541 ) (5,019 ) (5,253 ) Provision for income taxes 15,950 7,388 26,764 19,253 Depreciation and amortization 16,927 19,130 33,764 36,287 EBITDA 84,991 65,522 148,183 137,161 Stock-based compensation expense 7,837 7,632 15,989 15,330 Provision for litigation — — 2,341 (94 ) Acquisition related costs/licensing (943 ) 14,624 (286 ) 15,507 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,885 $ 87,778 $ 166,227 $ 167,904 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 20.7 % 16.6 % 18.8 % 18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 34.9 % 35.0 % 33.6 % 35.1 %

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 54,590 $ 41,545 $ 92,674 $ 86,874 Provision for litigation — — 2,341 (94 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,393 4,623 8,905 9,397 Acquisition related costs/licensing (943 ) 14,624 (286 ) 15,507 Tax effect of adjusting items (780 ) (2,906 ) (2,441 ) (4,060 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 57,260 $ 57,886 $ 101,192 $ 107,624

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.53 $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 0.84 Provision for litigation — — 0.02 — Amortization of intangibles 0.05 0.04 0.09 0.09 Acquisition related costs/licensing (0.01 ) 0.14 (0.00 ) 0.15 Tax effect of adjusting items 0.00 (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.98 $ 1.05

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,883 $ 59,189 $ 81,573 $ 122,759 Purchases of property and equipment (23,753 ) (8,386 ) (43,724 ) (22,058 ) Free cash flow $ 13,130 $ 50,803 $ 37,849 $ 100,701

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 225,280 $ 215,119 4.7 % $ — 4.7 % International 38,368 35,897 6.9 % (3,750 ) 17.3 % Total net sales $ 263,648 $ 251,016 5.0 % $ (3,750 ) 6.5 %





Six Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 421,683 $ 408,436 3.2 % $ — 3.2 % International 72,514 69,924 3.7 % (4,838 ) 10.6 % Total net sales $ 494,197 $ 478,360 3.3 % $ (4,838 ) 4.3 %