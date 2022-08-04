Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in July 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 20.7% Compared to 2019

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of July 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For July 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 18.9%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 44.4%, 39.9%, 25.1% and 4.2% respectively, compared to July 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):. Airport Jul-19 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 944.8 1,008.2 6.7% 6,039.1 6,042.3 0.1% Tijuana* 537.5 752.3 40.0% 3,432.4 4,574.2 33.3% Los Cabos 217.3 256.7 18.2% 1,102.8 1,401.1 27.1% Puerto Vallarta 204.2 280.3 37.3% 1,035.5 1,471.0 42.1% Montego Bay 1.1 0.0 (100.0%) 5.3 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 184.3 174.1 (5.5%) 1,178.5 983.3 (16.6%) Hermosillo 165.3 175.3 6.0% 1,025.3 1,039.8 1.4% Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.5 N/A Mexicali 110.4 104.9 (5.0%) 679.8 695.7 2.4% Morelia 41.9 56.1 33.9% 267.8 369.6 38.0% La Paz 106.0 106.4 0.4% 572.3 619.0 8.2% Aguascalientes 55.9 66.5 18.9% 361.2 420.1 16.3% Los Mochis 35.5 36.6 3.1% 222.6 240.6 8.1% Manzanillo 7.7 9.2 19.6% 56.9 57.7 1.4% Total 2,611.7 3,026.6 15.9% 15,979.4 17,914.9 12.1% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jul-19 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 449.0 443.9 (1.1%) 2,525.7 2,511.5 (0.6%) Tijuana* 293.2 447.5 52.6% 1,687.3 2,397.2 42.1% Los Cabos 316.2 410.7 29.9% 2,335.4 2,720.1 16.5% Puerto Vallarta 195.3 278.4 42.6% 2,165.9 2,213.3 2.2% Montego Bay 442.0 430.3 (2.6%) 2,958.5 2,519.3 (14.8%) Guanajuato 74.2 80.0 7.8% 419.3 437.2 4.3% Hermosillo 6.4 7.5 18.1% 40.9 46.0 12.5% Kingston 0.0 176.3 N/A 0.0 806.9 N/A Mexicali 0.6 0.6 10.8% 3.9 3.5 (9.3%) Morelia 41.0 47.9 16.9% 248.1 281.5 13.5% La Paz 1.0 2.5 145.8% 7.6 16.3 112.7% Aguascalientes 24.5 23.3 (4.8%) 123.8 128.3 3.6% Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 (3.4%) 4.2 4.4 4.6% Manzanillo 3.7 4.7 28.1% 56.0 45.9 (18.0%) Total 1,847.7 2,354.5 27.4% 12,576.8 14,131.5 12.4% Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jul-19 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,393.8 1,452.1 4.2% 8,564.9 8,553.8 (0.1%) Tijuana* 830.6 1,199.7 44.4% 5,119.7 6,971.4 36.2% Los Cabos 533.4 667.4 25.1% 3,438.2 4,121.2 19.9% Puerto Vallarta 399.5 558.7 39.9% 3,201.4 3,684.2 15.1% Montego Bay 443.1 430.3 (2.9%) 2,963.8 2,519.3 (15.0%) Guanajuato 258.4 254.1 (1.7%) 1,597.8 1,420.5 (11.1%) Hermosillo 171.7 182.8 6.5% 1,066.1 1,085.8 1.8% Kingston 0.0 176.3 N/A 0.0 807.4 N/A Mexicali 111.0 105.5 (4.9%) 683.7 699.3 2.3% Morelia 82.9 104.1 25.5% 515.9 651.1 26.2% La Paz 107.0 108.8 1.7% 580.0 635.3 9.5% Aguascalientes 80.4 89.9 11.7% 485.0 548.4 13.1% Los Mochis 36.2 37.3 3.0% 226.9 245.0 8.0% Manzanillo 11.4 13.9 22.4% 112.9 103.6 (8.2%) Total 4,459.4 5,381.1 20.7% 28,556.2 32,046.4 12.2% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Jul-19 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 19 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Tijuana 288.9 444.3 53.8% 1,659.9 2,378.9 43.3% The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019. Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jul-21 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 21 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 780.3 1,008.2 29.2% 4,531.7 6,042.3 33.3% Tijuana* 619.1 752.3 21.5% 3,803.1 4,574.2 20.3% Los Cabos 195.2 256.7 31.5% 1,082.6 1,401.1 29.4% Puerto Vallarta 216.3 280.3 29.6% 969.8 1,471.0 51.7% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 143.3 174.1 21.5% 824.2 983.3 19.3% Hermosillo 134.8 175.3 30.0% 753.3 1,039.8 38.0% Kingston 0.1 0.0 (54.5%) 0.8 0.5 (35.8%) Mexicali 108.8 104.9 (3.6%) 572.0 695.7 21.6% Morelia 51.1 56.1 9.8% 306.8 369.6 20.5% La Paz 85.8 106.4 24.0% 483.5 619.0 28.0% Aguascalientes 59.5 66.5 11.8% 301.9 420.1 39.1% Los Mochis 31.6 36.6 16.0% 194.2 240.6 23.9% Manzanillo 9.0 9.2 1.4% 49.3 57.7 17.0% Total 2,434.9 3,026.6 24.3% 13,873.2 17,914.9 29.1% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jul-21 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 21 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 413.1 443.9 7.5% 1,957.4 2,511.5 28.3% Tijuana* 300.2 447.5 49.1% 1,462.8 2,397.2 63.9% Los Cabos 397.2 410.7 3.4% 1,915.0 2,720.1 42.0% Puerto Vallarta 240.8 278.4 15.6% 1,169.1 2,213.3 89.3% Montego Bay 314.5 430.3 36.9% 1,275.9 2,519.3 97.5% Guanajuato 80.6 80.0 (0.8%) 329.4 437.2 32.7% Hermosillo 11.5 7.5 (34.6%) 57.3 46.0 (19.8%) Kingston 96.0 176.3 83.7% 394.8 806.9 104.4% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 3.9% 2.4 3.5 46.0% Morelia 43.0 47.9 11.5% 219.8 281.5 28.0% La Paz 2.5 2.5 0.2% 10.8 16.3 51.2% Aguascalientes 24.1 23.3 (3.2%) 112.7 128.3 13.9% Los Mochis 1.1 0.7 (38.2%) 5.1 4.4 (13.4%) Manzanillo 4.2 4.7 13.2% 25.7 45.9 79.0% Total 1,929.4 2,354.5 22.0% 8,938.0 14,131.5 58.1% Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jul-21 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 21 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,193.4 1,452.1 21.7% 6,489.1 8,553.8 31.8% Tijuana* 919.3 1,199.7 30.5% 5,265.9 6,971.4 32.4% Los Cabos 592.4 667.4 12.7% 2,997.6 4,121.2 37.5% Puerto Vallarta 457.1 558.7 22.2% 2,138.9 3,684.2 72.3% Montego Bay 314.5 430.3 36.9% 1,275.9 2,519.3 97.5% Guanajuato 223.9 254.1 13.5% 1,153.7 1,420.5 23.1% Hermosillo 146.3 182.8 24.9% 810.6 1,085.8 33.9% Kingston 96.1 176.3 83.6% 395.5 807.4 104.1% Mexicali 109.4 105.5 (3.5%) 574.4 699.3 21.7% Morelia 94.1 104.1 10.6% 526.6 651.1 23.6% La Paz 88.3 108.8 23.3% 494.2 635.3 28.5% Aguascalientes 83.6 89.9 7.4% 414.6 548.4 32.3% Los Mochis 32.7 37.3 14.1% 199.3 245.0 23.0% Manzanillo 13.2 13.9 5.1% 75.0 103.6 38.2% Total 4,364.3 5,381.1 23.3% 22,811.2 32,046.4 40.5% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Jul-21 Jul-22 % Change Jan-Jul 21 Jan-Jul 22 % Change Tijuana 296.6 444.3 49.8% 1,449.3 2,378.9 64.1%

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during July 2022 increased by 27.4%, compared to July 2021; load factors for the month went from 77.9% in July 2021 to 82.8% in July 2022.



Guadalajara – Toluca: Volaris

Puerto Vallarta – Toluca: Volaris Los Cabos – Toluca: Volaris Tijuana – Toluca: Volaris Tijuana – Puerto Escondido: Volaris Los Cabos – Madrid: Iberojet



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

