INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering (“IPO”) in April 2021, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.



TuSimple is a global, self-driving truck company based in San Diego, California.

On or about April 16, 2021, TuSimple conducted its IPO, issuing over 33.7 million shares at $40 per share for proceeds of approximately $1.35B.

On August 1, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple," highlighting an April 6, 2022 accident by an autonomously driven truck equipped with TuSimple technology. According to The Wall Street Journal, “The accident, which regulators disclosed to the public in June after TuSimple filed a report on the incident, underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market, according to independent analysts and more than a dozen of the company's former employees."

On this news, the price of TuSimple shares declined nearly 10%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents used to effectuate the IPO, or otherwise acquired TuSimple stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the TuSimple investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/tusimple-holdings-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT: