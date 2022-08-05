Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Robert Bosch, Goodyear, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type, By Component, By Service Channel, By Customer Segment, By Product Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket valued at USD6,490.35 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD9446.95 million in 2027, advancing with a CAGR of 6.43%. In the recent years, automotive parts manufacturers have been working intensively to enhance design, materials, feel, look, capacity, functionality, and provide better user experience. The continuous product innovations aid automotive manufacturers to stay relevant in the market.

Saudi Arabia is considered as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. A significant population of Saudi Arabia prefers to travel longer distances via road which increases the average distance travelled by a vehicle. The availability of unparalleled road infrastructure propels the increasing usage of cars by tourists as well as the residents of the Saudi Arabia. Deaths can be avoided if automotive components including brake pads, brake shoes, headlamps etc., are replaced at a regular interval which ensure safety. The elevating awareness of vehicle safety is driving the demand for automotive aftermarket components in Saudi Arabia.



The expanding usage of vehicles has further led to the rise in average kilometers driven per vehicle; as a result, vehicle components including tires, filters, etc., require replacement frequently. The increase in average kilometers driven per vehicle is escalating the demand for automotive components which is further benefitting the Automotive Aftermarket sector across Saudi Arabia. Moreover, due to the sandstorms, filter components including air filters and oil filters are changed frequently. The harsh climatic conditions have resulted in increasing frequency of replacement of automotive components, thereby propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket.



Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Medium Commercial Vehicle

Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Component:

Tires

Body & Mechanical parts

Batteries

Accessories & Vehicle Care Products

Lubricants

Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Service Channel:

DIFM (Do it for Me)

OE (Delegating to OEM's)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Customer Segment:

B2C

B2B

Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Product Type:

Genuine Parts

Aftermarket Parts

Counterfeit Parts

Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Region:

Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket



5. Voice of Customer



6. Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F



7. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F



8. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F



9. Saudi Arabia Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F



10. Saudi Arabia Medium Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M Company

Bridgestone Corporation

Denso Sales Middle East & North Africa FZE.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin Group

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6d2yd

Attachment