Perma-Fix Reports Over 20% Increase in Revenue to $19.5 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022

Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “We achieved a 20.5% increase in revenue to $19.5 million and a 198.6% increase in gross profit for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. Importantly, for the second quarter of 2022, we achieved sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in both our Treatment and Services Segments. This growth was due in part to the resumption of work and attaining complete operational levels on several projects within our Services Segment, which had been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Within our Treatment Segment, we benefitted from a 54% increase in waste receipts, including both commercial and international waste.

“We are witnessing increased requests for proposals within both the government and commercial sectors, as well as international customers. Moreover, our ability to provide innovative solutions, including both waste management and radiological contamination, has supported our ability to join teams on larger strategic bids. Within our Treatment Segment we are seeing improvement in our project backlog, including expanded treatment services to the commercial utility sector. Our Test Bed Initiative (TBI) program also continues to progress with Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Waste Incidental to Reprocessing report, which we believe opens the door to commence shipment of the next 2,000 gallons to our facility, which we are hopeful will occur before year-end. Overall, we remain encouraged by the outlook for the business given the pace of waste treatment receipts, new bidding opportunities, and improved federal budgets.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $19.5 million versus approximately $16.1 million for the same period last year. Services Segment revenue increased to approximately $11.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $8.4 million for the corresponding period of 2021 due to resumed/increased work under certain projects which had been delayed/curtailed due to COVID-19 impact and/or administrative delays experienced by certain customers. These projects were awarded to us in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the Treatment Segment was approximately $8.4 million and $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase was primarily due to improvement in waste receipts from certain customers who have delayed waste shipments due, in part, to the impact of COVID-19. This improvement is reflected in our Treatment Segment waste backlog of $7,169,000 at June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $1,048,000 from the balance of $6,121,000 at March 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million versus $966,000 for the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher revenue generated in both segments.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $880,000 versus operating loss of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $1.4 million or ($0.11) per basic share versus net income attributed to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of approximately $3.0 million or $0.25 per basic share. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 included a tax expense of $347,000 which was primarily driven by our change in forecasted income for the year. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 included a “Gain on extinguishment of debt” recorded in the amount of approximately $5.4 million resulting from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Loan that was forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration in June 2021.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of ($403,000) from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.7) million from continuing operations for the same period of 2021. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before research and development costs related to the Medical Isotope project and gain on extinguishment of debt. As previously disclosed, in December 2021, the Company made the strategic decision to cease all research and development (“R&D”) activities under the Medical Segment and sold 100% of its interest in Perma-Fix Medical S.A., which comprised its Medical Segment. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers’ ability to understand the Company’s operating performance. The Company’s management utilizes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a means to measure performance. The Company’s measurements of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP numbers for (loss) income from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,257 ) $ 3,121 $ (2,506 ) $ 2,083 Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 480 400 936 799 Interest income (29 ) (2 ) (40 ) (21 ) Interest expense 41 65 76 132 Interest expense - financing fees 15 9 28 17 Income tax expense (benefit) 347 13 (326 ) (4 ) EBITDA (403 ) 3,606 (1,832 ) 3,006 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (5,381 ) — (5,381 ) Research and development costs related to Medical Isotope project — 72 — 149 Adjusted EBITDA $ (403 ) $ (1,703 ) $ (1,832 ) $ (2,226 )

The tables below present certain unaudited financial information for the business segments, which excludes allocation of corporate expenses. As noted above, in December 2021, the Company made the strategic decision to cease all R&D activities under the Medical Segment and sold 100% of its interest in Perma-Fix Medical S.A., which comprised of its Medical Segment.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Treatment Services Net revenues $ 8,393 $ 11,062 $ 15,872 $ 19,498 Gross profit 1,563 1,321 2,201 2,319 Segment profit 60 472 137 871





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Medical Treatment Services Medical Net revenues $ 7,706 $ 8,439 $ — $ 15,201 $ 24,077 $ — Gross profit (negative gross profit) 1,433 (467 ) — 2,358 964 — Segment profit (loss) 468 (1,302 ) (72 ) 366 (747 ) (149 )

COVID-19

The Company continues to proactively update its ongoing business operations and safety plans, which we believe will mitigate any potential impact of COVID-19. However, as the situations surrounding COVID-19 remain fluid, the full impact and extent of the pandemic on the Company’s financial results cannot be estimated with any degree of certainty.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the U.S Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: shipment of the next 2,000 gallons before year-end and outlook. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; inability to win bid projects; failure of Congress to provides continuing funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; ability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; inability to meet financial covenants; impact of COVID-19; and the “Risk Factors” discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of, our 2021 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 19,455 $ 16,145 $ 35,370 $ 39,278 Cost of goods sold 16,571 15,179 30,850 35,956 Gross profit 2,884 966 4,520 3,322 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,684 2,997 7,106 6,202 Research and development 80 144 176 295 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — — 1 — Loss from operations (880 ) (2,175 ) (2,763 ) (3,175 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 29 2 40 21 Interest expense (41 ) (65 ) (76 ) (132 ) Interest expense-financing fees (15 ) (9 ) (28 ) (17 ) Other (3 ) — (5 ) 1 Gain on extinguishment of debt — 5,381 — 5,381 (Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes (910 ) 3,134 (2,832 ) 2,079 Income tax expense (benefit) 347 13 (326 ) (4 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of taxes (1,257 ) 3,121 (2,506 ) 2,083 Loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes) (188 ) (127 ) (282 ) (242 ) Net (loss) income (1,445 ) 2,994 (2,788 ) 1,841 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (29 ) — (59 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,445 ) $ 3,023 $ (2,788 ) $ 1,900 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stockholders - basic: Continuing operations $ (.10) $ .26 $ (.19) $ .18 Discontinued operations (.01) (.01) (.02) (.02) Net (loss) income per common share $ (.11) $ .25 $ (.21) $ .16 Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stockholders - diluted: Continuing operations $ (.10) $ .25 $ (.19) $ .17 Discontinued operations (.01) (.01) (.02) (.02) Net (loss) income per common share $ (.11) $ .24 $ (.21) $ .15 Number of common shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 13,264 12,180 13,249 12,173 Diluted 13,264 12,440 13,249 12,420

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS