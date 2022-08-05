Freshworks to Participate in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, 2022 at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time (12:25 p.m. Eastern Time).



Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

