Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 25, 2022 Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering underwear, loungewear and activewear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.