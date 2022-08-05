Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 9th.

August 4th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)

Nextech AR Solutions		OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
Wyld Networks ABOTCQB: WYLDF | NASDAQ STO FN: WYLD


SmartKem, Inc.		OTCQB: SMTK
Tekcapital plcOTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK


TrustBIX Inc.		OTCQB: TBIXF | TSXV: TBIX
Stemtech Corp.OTCQB: STEK
archTIS LimitedOTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9


Hydrogen Utopia International plc		OTCQB: HUIPF | AQSE: HUI
Horizon OilOTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
Grand Gulf Energy Ltd.OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE
Silver Hammer MiningOTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

