Bitcoin Treasury Corporation to Present at the Digital Asset Treasury Conference Virtual Investor Conference January 27th

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQB: BTCFF) (“Bitcoin Treasury” or the “Company”), a Canadian Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today announced that Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Digital Asset Treasury Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on January 27, 2026.

DATE: January 27, 2026

TIME: 11:30AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE





This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury’s core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin’s finite supply and long-term potential, the Company intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

Recent Company Highlights

June 26 and 27, 2025: purchased 771.37 Bitcoin;

June 30, 2025: Began trading on the TSXV;

September 3, 2025: signed a consulting agreement with FRNT Financial Inc to accelerate the buildout of Bitcoin Treasury’s lending business;

October 9, 2025: received registration from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB);

November 11, 2025: executed the Company’s inaugural Bitcoin loan;

November 14, 2025: obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus, allowing the Company to raise up to CAD $300 million on a short form prospectus basis through the issuance of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, or warrants;

December 15, 2025: announced intention to ‎initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 989,228 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s public float;

December 18, 2025: outlined Bitcoin Price Risk Management Program, under which the Company intends to selectively deploy options and other derivatives against a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to harvest volatility and generate incremental Bitcoin per Share.





To learn more visit www.btctcorp.com and join us on social media: X | LinkedIn

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

