Addiction Medicine Doctor Tampa, Florida – Dr. Hardeep Singh Named to Tampa Magazines’ 2022 Top Doctors List

Tampa, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Turning Point of Tampa is proud to congratulate Dr. Hardeep Singh, Medical Director for receiving the Top Doctors 2022 honor from Tampa Magazine.

Dr. Singh has been with Turning Point of Tampa since 2016 and was named a Top Doctor four times as a leading Addiction Medicine Doctor.

Since 1991, Dr. Singh has been an Adult Psychiatrist. He is certified in Psychopharmacology and Addiction Medicine. He is a Fellow of the ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) and a past President of the Tampa Psychiatric Society.

“Dr. Singh is committed to fighting for patients, he is a leader within our organization, and the Tampa community. Choosing to work with new patients that have addiction and mental health issues and those with co-occurring disorders takes a patient and kind person who has boundaries and the desire to believe in those who cannot believe in themselves – Dr. Singh is that kind of doctor.”

— CEO, Robin Piper.

Quality Alcohol and Addiction Treatment

Turning Point of Tampa has been a treatment provider to those who suffer from addiction, eating disorders and dual diagnosis. Our drug and alcohol rehab program at our residential treatment center is designed for individuals struggling with a drug or alcohol use disorder.

At Turning Point of Tampa we emphasize community and utilize a combination of clinical approaches. We offer a safe, sober, supportive environment. Utilizing the twelve-step philosophy, we place an emphasis on the physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental factors of the whole person.

In May, Tampa Magazines sent surveys to 11,260 physicians practicing in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties asking them to nominate the peers they believe stand out from the rest. Tampa Bay physicians chose nearly 300 of their peers from 68 practice areas as this year’s Top Doctors.

“Our annual Top Doctors edition has become one of our most popular issues,” says Shawna Wiggs, group publisher of Tampa Magazines. “The winners list is a valuable resource that readers consult all year long when they find themselves in need of medical guidance and treatment.”

The 2022 Top Doctors list will be available in the August 2022 edition of TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine and TAMPA Digest Magazine, as well as online at tampamagazines.com.

About Turning Point of Tampa

As a provider to those who suffer from addiction, eating disorders and dual diagnosis Turning Point of Tampa is a nationally recognized leader in behavioral health for over 35 years. Their drug and alcohol rehab program are designed for adult men and women struggling with a drug or alcohol use disorder. The Point is Recovery Podcast is part of giving back to the recovery community.

