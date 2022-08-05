Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($356.1) million or ($142.71) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $150.7 million or $60.29 per share for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($361.4) million or ($144.84) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $725.2 million or $284.56 per share the prior year.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2021
|06/30/2022
|06/30/2021
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|($356.1
|)
|$150.7
|($361.4
|)
|$725.2
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|($142.71
|)
|$60.29
|($144.84
|)
|$284.56
Contact:
George Malikotsis
Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
