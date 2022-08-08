Veeco Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today released its 2021 sustainability report highlighting the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. In particular, the third annual report spotlights Veeco’s progress towards their ESG goals released earlier this year.



“I think of 2021 as an inflection point for Veeco,” said Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We completed a company-wide transformation and are now squarely focused on executing our growth strategy and strengthening our commitment to ESG. Our vision is to enable a future where technology improves the human experience, and we recognize that achieving our vision is dependent, in part, on our corporate sustainability efforts. Our first set of ESG Goals, released earlier in 2022, was an important milestone on our sustainability journey, and we are excited to share our progress in this 2021 report.”

The report features, among other updates, details pertaining to our ESG goals, including baselines and the steps being taken to achieve them. A detailed account of the company’s ongoing implementation of a hazardous chemical management program, disclosure aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and year-over-year improvements in the rate of renewable energy procurement and emissions intensity are just a few of the developments that point to Veeco’s alignment with stakeholders and commitment to corporate responsibility.

Veeco’s Sustainability Report is available to view here.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com

Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com