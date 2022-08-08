Kargo Acquires Ziggeo To Launch Next-Generation Video Offering For Publishers and Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced the acquisition of Ziggeo, a video player and technology company. Ziggeo brings a suite of products to Kargo’s growing omni-channel platform, including a video player, video recording capabilities and numerous APIs. The acquisition enables Kargo to quickly expand its video offering with exclusive products that deliver value for audiences, brands and publishers alike. With offices across North America, South America and EMEA, Ziggeo complements Kargo’s expanding global footprint.



“The Ziggeo team is thrilled to join Kargo, a company that shares our vision to deliver innovative and breakthrough experiences for our customers that grab attention. Together, we plan to launch new video products that will benefit from our combination of video player, video recording technology and sophisticated transcoding pipeline, which will be integrated into Kargo’s new and existing publisher partners and clients,” said Oliver Friedmann, Founder and CTO at Ziggeo.

Kargo drives exclusive advertising and content experiences across mobile, desktop, video and social, breaking through the clutter and delivering better outcomes for customers when and where it counts. Over the coming months, Kargo will focus on building a next generation ad-supported video player for publishers with the ultimate goal of creating a marketplace of advertising opportunities and content from content creators. Ziggeo’s award-winning API and mobile-friendly design makes it the ideal platform for next-generation video products, as Kargo looks to set a new standard for future digital video innovation within the industry. The Ziggeo developer team will join Kargo to set the strategic direction for the combined organizations’ video player roadmap in order to deliver differentiated video ad products for advertisers.

“Ziggeo is a perfect addition to the Kargo product suite. Video is the fastest growing channel where consumers spend time to consume and create content. We will innovate within this channel bringing new solutions to the open web. Video innovation across the open web has been stagnant and we plan to disrupt the industry with new ideas and formats for advertisers and content creators. With Ziggeo, we can level-up video advertising with unique, disruptive and industry changing video formats and capabilities that meet consumers where they are and drive impactful experiences,” said Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO at Kargo.

About Ziggeo

Ziggeo is a cloud-based video technology SaaS (Software as a Service) company that provides asynchronous video APIs, mobile SDKs and tools to deliver enterprise-grade WebRTC capabilities. Ziggeo's API for Video Recording and Playback won the API: World Award for its Music/Video API.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable digital advertising and content experiences. With a suite of impactful, exclusive advertising solutions, brands choose Kargo to make customer connections that count. Kargo is the leader for unique ad placements, with creative options that make the most of mobile, video and social media. For publishers, Kargo delivers technology that dramatically improves viewer experience, as well as inventory and page performance. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 350 employees strong with offices across the globe.

