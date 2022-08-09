GBT’s 3D, Multiplanar IC Continuation Patent Application Received an Issue Notification, expected to be Granted on August 9, 2022

This second 3D, MP microchip Application Seeks to Further Strengthen GBT’s Multi-Dimensional Integrated Circuits Design and Manufacturing Concept



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received an issue notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for its 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology continuation patent application. The continuation patent is expected to be issued as a patent on August 9, 2022. This would be GBT’s second patent application for its 3D, MP microchip architecture. The original invention presents a new way to design and manufacture integrated circuits to fit advanced analog, digital, and mixed type ICs on a silicon wafer. These methods seek to enable advanced microchip’s design and manufacturing using less silicon space with the goal of cost reduction, lower power consumption and better performance. The Company’s first 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019, and was granted as of December 1, 2020, by the USPTO; U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application, assigned number 17102928, was filed on January 14, 2022, and is targeted to broaden the protection of the main IP concepts. The 3D, multidimensional design seeks to enable more space on the silicon wafer, which, if successful, would allow for packing more circuitries within microchips. The goal of the new architecture is to develop a new generation of microchips. GBT is now conducting further research to file an additional continuation patent application in this domain.

“This would be GBT’s second patent in the 3D, multi-planar microchip design and manufacturing domain. We believe the intellectual property we are seeking to protect with our existing patent and additional continuation applications has the capability to alleviate the disadvantages of traditional ICs design and manufacturing methodologies by providing new, multi-dimensional approach. We believe this intellectual property, if fully developed, has the capability to offer design and manufacturing capabilities of ICs within a smaller space, with higher performance and lower cost. Due to the multi-planar connectivity configuration, we believe that the integrated circuits will consume less power and perform in higher speeds. The continuation application seeks to strengthen the technology’s concepts and IP protection. As microchips are continuously getting more advanced there is a need for a breakthrough technology to enable much larger silicon utilization with higher performance and lower cost. We strongly believe that this patent has the potential to revolutionize IC design and manufacturing with the goal of becoming the future industry’s standard” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this technology. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ).

