SCYNEXIS to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 15

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 15, 2022 to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Conference call and webcast details:

Investors (domestic): (877) 704-4453

Investors (international): (201) 389-0920

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1555622&tp_key=54aa49f539

Conference ID: 13730704

A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scynexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the SCYNEXIS website for 90 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp, as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS launched its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, clinical investigation and development of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT :

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Relations

Debbie Etchison

Debbie.etchison@scynexis.com

