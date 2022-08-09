Alpine IQ Introduces Geofence Messaging, Enabling Retailers and Brands to Send Location Based Campaigns to Customers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis Retailers and Brands, today expanded their suite of omnichannel messaging tools to include geofence messaging.

A Geofence is a custom defined virtual boundary around any real-world location or area. When a customer enters or exits the geofenced radius, Retailers and Brands can send highly targeted automatic messages to their customers. This technology enables geofencing by using the latitude and longitude coordinates of a customer when using the Retailer or Brands’ custom-built Alpine IQ native app to determine their location.

With this new solution, Retailers and Brands will be able to deliver more precise, relevant, and personalized messages at exactly the right time and place. Alpine IQ’s Geofence messaging will help target marketing efforts more effectively, resulting in increased foot traffic, sales, and conversions for Retailers and Brands.

"Alpine IQ's new Geofencing trigger will further provide our Retail and Brand Partners with the most comprehensive suite of messaging channels and tools," says Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. "Customers who have Geofence messaging available while architecting their campaign strategy will come out far ahead. You can now trigger any campaign channel to send based on the real time location of customers. This includes competitor locations, event centers, state borders, and airports.”

The Geofencing solution is one of the many messaging features that Alpine IQ has launched this year in the effort to provide a complete suite of omnichannel marketing solutions for Retailers and Brands. The Geofence technology works with all available messaging channels at Alpine IQ including: Texting, Email, Native App + Web Browser Push, and even Direct Mail notifications.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.