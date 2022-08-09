WISeKey Implementing Post–Quantum Algorithms in its Secure Semiconductors MS6001/MS6003





Geneva – August 9, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announces substantial progress in the implementation of post-quantum algorithms in its Secure Semiconductors MS6001/MS6003.

During the last two years, WISeKey has made substantial progress in developing post-quantum resistant algorithms by establishing strategic R&D partnerships with MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute (“MINES Saint-Etienne”), an internationally renowned multidisciplinary university and lab created in 1816, aiming to help the international community find cryptography algorithms that will resist future quantum computing based cyber-attacks.

The WISeKey’s team of experts is working with several NIST’s candidates for the MS600X Common Criteria products: Crystals-Kyber for key exchange mechanism, and Crystals-Dilithium for signatures. The partnership is focusing into the practical implementation aspects for both algorithms, considering physical side-channel attack and deep learning process. This work completes the implementation of NTRU and ROLLO algorithms that the team has already studied, paving the way of a complete post-quantum cryptography toolbox.

This post-quantum cryptography toolbox will help to protect against the security threat posed by quantum computers, allowing hybrid solutions no later than 2025 as recommended by the French ANSSI. In addition to this, WISeKey will upgrade its PKI offer, adding new post-quantum features for the IoT market: Secure authentication, Brand protection, Network communications, future FIDO (“Fast IDentity Online”) evolutions and additional generally web-connected smart devices that obtain, analyze, and process the data collected from their surroundings.

WISeKey is also working with NIST to define recommended practices for performing trusted network-layer onboarding, which will aid in the implementation and use of trusted onboarding solutions for IoT devices at scale. The WISeKey contribution to the project will be Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors to keep credential secure. Specifically, WISeKey will offer INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS) for issuing credentials and VaultIC secure semiconductors to provide tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration.

While quantum computing offers endless perspectives to incredibly increase computing power, hackers will take advantage of this technology to crack cryptography algorithms, corrupt cybersecurity and compromise global economy. Research about quantum computing, namely how to use quantum mechanical phenomena to perform fast computation, was initiated in the early 1980s. The perspectives and unbelievable performances offered by this promising technology are so huge that many countries are sponsoring public/private R&D initiatives.



WISeKey brings its decades of expertise in designing Common Criteria EAL5+ and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified hardware based secure elements (MS600x secure microcontrollers, VaultIC™, etc.) and in developing hacker resistant firmware. The new algorithms to be evaluated will first have to practically run on WISeKey’s existing and new hardware architectures. The Company will also share its expertise in deep learning AI techniques to prove the robustness of the implementations.



