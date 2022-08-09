RFE Investment Partners Invests in Sales Empowerment Group, an Outsourced Service Provider Helping Middle Market Firms Accelerate Revenue Growth

CHICAGO and NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFE Investment Partners (“RFE”), a Connecticut-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed a recapitalization investment in Sales Empowerment Group (“SEG”), a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to help companies accelerate their revenue growth. SEG will continue to be led by Brian O’Neil and the existing management team, who will remain a significant part of the ownership structure.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, SEG has helped more than 500 companies across various end markets accelerate revenue growth through its unique hands-on approach. SEG offers a full suite of services including outsourced business development and marketing resources, talent acquisition, sales training, sales technology, sales DNA assessments and marketing services, as well as consulting services through fractional CROs and CMOs.

“We are excited to partner with RFE because they allow us to have the resources and capital to grow our model even faster,” said Brian O’Neil, CEO and founder of SEG. “We conducted a very thorough process to find a partner that understood our industry and how the SEG model is differentiated in the market. RFE’s team, knowledge and approach impressed us the most.”

“Brian and the SEG team have built an exceptional business with a unique value proposition in the industry. We are excited to partner with them during their next phase of growth,” said Paul Schilpp, Managing Director of RFE.

“SEG has a long track record of driving revenue growth across a wide range of industries,” added Bill Bronander, Principal at RFE. “The team’s experience and proven, systematic approach to sales and marketing help take the guesswork out of setting and achieving its clients’ revenue goals.”

About Sales Empowerment Group:

SEG is a sales and marketing execution firm providing services that drive revenue growth. The Company uses a strategic, time-tested approach, and works with its clients to create a sales-focused culture that helps grow revenue faster. SEG serves a variety of middle-market and larger companies in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, technology, professional services, and other sectors. For more information, visit www.salesempowermentgroup.com/.

About RFE Investment Partners:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.