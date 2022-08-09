Invited, Stonebriar Country Club present ‘Haven Gaming’, first-ever gaming and esports experience for youth

DALLAS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at Invited, the World Leader in Private Clubs®, in partnership with Haven Gaming, today announced the launch of a new initiative at Stonebriar Country Club with a first-of-its-kind gaming and esports experience continuing Invited’s movement to open its doors to new audiences and programming. Haven is now open at Stonebriar following the August 5 grand opening with memberships still available.



Haven members, ages 8-to-18 can play, learn, and compete with fellow gamers in their own private hangout. Outfitted with state-of-the-art gaming equipment, and dozens of the most popular games, participants of every skill level are provided a safe, social environment to explore their passion. At the same time, they’ll be building friendships, gaining self-confidence, and developing capabilities inside and outside of the game.

“Gaming has become the dominant form of entertainment for many, especially for younger members,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “At Invited, our goal is to seek out and test new ways to build relationships and enrich lives. By providing youth with a safe and constructive place to enjoy esports and gaming together in a state-of-the-art environment, we’re pioneering a new way for Invited to achieve those goals. We are excited to introduce this concept and the impact we can bring participating gamers and their families. With Haven Gaming as a partner, we believe this endeavor will grow and thrive throughout the Invited portfolio of clubs.”

“This is a pioneering opportunity as the first membership-driven club to create a professional-level gaming platform in North America,” said Greg Skasko, CEO of Haven Gaming. “Invited Clubs are more than just golf and tennis clubs. They are about creating meaningful social connections and extraordinary experiences. What has been missing in the Country Club ethos are alternative initiatives for younger club members. We are thrilled to bring the ultimate gaming playground to get teens and tweens out of their rooms at home and into a safe environment where we can challenge them to game and grow by setting goals, creating friendships, earning achievements, and increasing their leadership, problem-solving and teamwork qualities.”

Additional opportunities for the Haven Gaming space at Stonebriar will include private functions, charitable events, youth summer and weekend camps and more.

Several membership opportunities are available for interested youth which include:

Access to Haven’s state-of-the-art gaming equipment in a custom-designed space within the club

Access to a full gaming library with the latest releases

Full-time support by knowledgeable staff and gaming enthusiasts

Access to Haven community-building activities and special events

Access to camps, clinics and weekly practices led by gaming experts

Receipt of select Haven merchandise and more

For more information on membership options, please contact Stonebriar at (972) 342-5050 or a Haven team member at hello@havengaming.com

About Haven Gaming

Founded in 2021, Haven Gaming (havengaming.com) is a first-of-its-kind gaming and esports company that offers lifestyle-driven communities the opportunity to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their youngest members. Featuring state-of-the-art gaming equipment and custom-designed on-premises locations, aspiring esports players and gaming enthusiasts alike will find a safe, fun place to hang out while developing the skills needed to grow as both gamers and people.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

