Dresner Partners Advised CAI Custom Alloys in Its Sale to Summit Equity Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised CAI Custom Alloys, Inc. (CAI) in its sale to Summit Equity Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Established in 2009, Belvidere, Illinois-based CAI is a leading processor of high-quality heat- and corrosion-resistant scrap superalloys for vacuum and air melt applications primarily in the aerospace and high-performance industrial markets. CAI’s focus on nickel, nickel cobalt, and cobalt is supplemented by specialty superalloys such as molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, and rhenium, among others. These superalloys are used to manufacture highly-engineered, precision components for products ranging from aircraft fuselages to industrial turbine engines.

Founded in 2004, Des Moines, Iowa-based Summit Equity Group is a private investment firm that acquires small to medium-sized private companies and provides them with the resources necessary to realize their full potential. Summit Equity Group’s focus is on the long-term growth, success, and value of its holdings.

Commenting on the transaction, Jeffrey Rubino, CEO of CAI said, “We are very excited to join the Summit portfolio and look forward to expanding our business. The Dresner team was invaluable in helping us navigate shifting market dynamics and identify the right partner in Summit Equity Group.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director for Dresner Partners said, “The team at CAI has built an exciting and differentiated platform in the superalloy supply chain by leveraging its unique processing expertise and broad supplier relationships. Its partnership with Summit Equity Group will enable CAI to further fuel the company’s market penetration. It was a pleasure working closely with the teams at both CAI and Summit Equity Group to consummate this transaction.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The completion of this transaction for CAI is a testament to our dedication to client service and the specialized capabilities of our firm in the industrials space. CAI has successfully built a reputation for quality, premium service, fairness, and integrity that has enabled the company to establish a leading market position, and I look forward to watching CAI with its new owner, Summit Equity Group, accelerate through its next phase of development.”

More information on CAI can be found at www.customalloysinc.com. More information on Summit Equity Group can be found at www.summitequity.com.

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Dallas, Texas; and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

