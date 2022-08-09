New York, USA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dermatology Devices Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 12.47% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the dermatology devices market, the rise in the prevalence of skin cancer, and the increasing awareness on skin care are likely to propel the global dermatology devices market.

DelveInsight's Dermatology Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, dermatology devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key dermatology devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Dermatology Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period.

Leading dermatology devices companies such as Candela Medical, Alma Lasers, STRATA Skin Sciences, WON TECH Co., Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Aesthetic Group, LUSTRE® ClearSkin, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (MDL), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, DermLite, PhotoMedex, Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Cynosure, Canfield Scientific, Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera , and several others are currently dominating the dermatology devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the dermatology devices market. In January 2022, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, announced the acquisition of Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear System, an FDA-approved in-office acne clearing system.

a medical technology company, announced the acquisition of Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear System, an FDA-approved in-office acne clearing system. In December 2021, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERA™ and the DZ-S50 to be used by dermatologists to get high-quality photos of patients’ skin for closer observation.

received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERA™ and the DZ-S50 to be used by dermatologists to get high-quality photos of patients’ skin for closer observation. In August 2020, LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., pioneers in laser development, received the received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its PALLAS laser involved in treating vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, leukoderma, and others.

Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the dermatology devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the dermatology diagnostic devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Dermatology Devices Market Report

Dermatology Devices

Dermatology devices are the medical devices used by surgeons and dermatologists for the diagnosis, correction, treatment, and management of various dermatological problems. Dermatology devices aid dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin problems. Medical care providers such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and university research organizations employ these equipment. Skin biopsy, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, and electrodesiccation & curettage are all possible uses for the devices. The most common skin problems are psoriasis, eczema, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, and others. These devices comprise Lasers, Microdermabrasion devices, Dermatoscope, Imaging Systems, and others involved in diagnosing and treating skin, hair, and nails conditions.

Dermatology Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global dermatology devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global dermatology devices market and is projected to hold its market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the growing cases of skin-related problems such as skin cancer, sunburn, acne, scars, eczema, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis, among others. Sunburn, strongly associated with skin cancer and other skin damage, is on the rise in the U.S. region.

Further, dermatology devices for hair removal are another key driver involved in the growth of the dermatology devices market in the U.S. The hair removal procedures are regularly performed owing to the need in some occupations like modeling, acting, and others to get a hygienic and charming look.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the dermatology devices market, get a snapshot of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Trends

Dermatology Devices Market Dynamics

The global dermatology devices market is projected to witness considerable growth owing to an increase in the growing prevalence of chronic skin disorders, increasing awareness of skincare, and the growing focus on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of dermatology devices for end-users, among others.

However, the limited presence of skilled dermatologists and complications associated with dermatology devices may hinder the growth of dermatology devices.

Additionally, the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the dermatology devices market growth. With the rise in the COVID-19 cases, the global government's global government measures such as lockdown and stringent guidelines disrupted the supply chain of dermatology devices internationally. Surgeons and dermatologists use dermatology devices to diagnose and treat skin disorders. Therefore, the dermatology division's closure and the cancellation of dermatological procedures during the pandemic to prevent disease transmission among the patients impacted the dermatology devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the dermatology devices market dynamics @ Dermatology Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Dermatology Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Device Type: Diagnostic (Dermatoscope, Microscopes, and Others) and Treatment (Lasers, Cryotherapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, and Others)

Diagnostic (Dermatoscope, Microscopes, and Others) and Treatment (Lasers, Cryotherapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, and Others) Market Segmentation By Application: Skin Cancer, Skin Problems, Hair Removal, and Others

Skin Cancer, Skin Problems, Hair Removal, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Dermatology Devices Companies: Candela Medical, Alma Lasers, STRATA Skin Sciences, WON TECH Co., Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Aesthetic Group, LUSTRE® ClearSkin, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (MDL), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, DermLite, PhotoMedex, Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Cynosure, Canfield Scientific, Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, among others

Candela Medical, Alma Lasers, STRATA Skin Sciences, WON TECH Co., Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Aesthetic Group, LUSTRE® ClearSkin, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (MDL), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, DermLite, PhotoMedex, Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Cynosure, Canfield Scientific, Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The dermatology devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% to reach about USD 12.69 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the dermatology devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Dermatology Medical Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dermatology Devices Market 7 Dermatology Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Dermatology Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the dermatology diagnostic devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Dermatology Devices Market Scenario

Related Reports

Plaque Psoriasis Market

Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key plaque psoriasis companies including Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, among others.

Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Forecast

Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted plaque psoriasis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Common Warts Pipeline

Common Warts Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key common warts companies including as Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, among others.

Warts Market

Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key warts companies including Maruho, Aclaris Therapeutics, among others.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic plaque psoriasis companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Mild to Moderate Plaque Psoriasis Market

Mild to Moderate Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mild to moderate plaque psoriasis companies including Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences, BMS, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Key Companies in the Dermatology Segment

Gene Therapies in Dermatology Space

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.