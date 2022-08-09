DoubleDown Interactive Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Summary vs. Second Quarter 2021

Revenues decreased from $93.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $80.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating costs increased from $71.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $128.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $71.5 million non-cash accrual which was included in General and Administrative expenses associated with previously announced legal proceedings related to the Benson class action complaint.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.4% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.4% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was a loss of $34.1 million, or a loss of $13.75 per common share on a fully diluted basis (a loss of $0.69 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $8.32 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.42 per ADS) in the second quarter of 2021. Note each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ ARPDAU ”) decreased from $0.99 in the second quarter of 2021 to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2022.

”) decreased from $0.99 in the second quarter of 2021 to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2022. Average monthly revenue per payer increased from $218 in the second quarter of 2021 to $226 in the second quarter of 2022.

“Our flexible cost structure allowed us to generate another quarter of healthy Adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 30% and higher than the prior quarter, as our second quarter operating costs, excluding a non-cash accrual, decreased over 20% from the prior year, also contributing to positive free cash flow and net income,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “We recorded these results despite industry-wide headwinds relating to difficult year-over-year comparisons during a period of COVID-related lockdowns in 2021 and recent global inflation concerns that are impacting player behavior. Going forward, we expect our resilient business model to continue driving positive financial performance, while operationally we will strive to expand our business through a combination of improvements to our flagship game, DoubleDown Casino, and the addition of new gaming apps outside of social casino.”

“Additionally, we are continuing to evaluate strategic M&A opportunities that can leverage our core capabilities and diversify our revenue stream outside of social casino. Although there can be no certainty as to timing or completion of any suitable M&A opportunity, we believe the overall acquisition environment is beginning to offer better alignment in buyer and seller valuation expectations, which is encouraging given our strong balance sheet that includes $171 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, net of debt and non-cash accruals, at the end of the second quarter.”

Summary Operating Results for Double Down Interactive (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue ($ MM) $80.6 $93.2 $166.1 $189.9 Total operating expenses 128.6 71.5 189.4 142.5 Loss Contingency 71.5 3.5 71.5 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) 26.1 31.1 53.4 64.2 Net income ($ MM) $(34.1 ) $18.4 $(15.6 ) $37.8 Net income margin (42.3 %) 19.8 % (9.4 %) 19.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.4 % 33.4 % 32.1 % 33.8 % Non-financial performance metrics Average MAUs (000s) 2,328 2,441 2,319 2,544 Average DAUs (000s) 940 1,033 958 1,057 ARPDAU $0.95 $0.99 $0.96 $0.99 Average monthly revenue per payer $226 $218 $226 $215 Payer conversion 5.2 % 5.8 % 5.3 % 5.8 %

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $80.6 million, a 14% decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the lifting of stay-at-home orders and other COVID-related restrictions in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year as well as changes in player behavior relating to inflation and global economic concerns.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $128.6 million, a 71% increase from the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to a non-cash accrual of $71.5 million which was included in General and Administrative expenses reflecting an increase in the low end of the reasonably possible range of loss of $75 million to $201.5 million associated with previously announced continuing legal proceedings in the Benson class action complaint.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 reflected a loss of $34.1 million, or a loss of $13.75 per common share (a loss of $0.69 per ADS) on a fully diluted basis, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $8.32 per common share ($0.42 per ADS) on a fully diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2021. Note each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was $26.1 million, a decrease compared to $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenue.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 was $21.1 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange.

Conference Call

DoubleDown will hold a conference call today (August 9, 2022) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available with the following link: DoubleDown Second Quarter 2022 Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. For those not planning to ask a question on the conference call, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Words such as “anticipates,” believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” potential,” “near-term,” long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ GAAP ”), we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our Form 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following four line items: (i) remeasurement gains; (ii) acquisition expenses; (iii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iv) depreciation expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures:

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income ($34.1 ) $18.4 ($15.6 ) $37.8 Income tax expense (12.0 ) 2.8 (6.0 ) 9.5 Income before tax (46.1 ) 21.3 (21.6 ) 47.4 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 1.5 5.9 3.7 13.3 Loss contingency 71.5 3.5 71.5 3.5 Interest expense 0.5 0.5 0.9 1.0 Foreign currency transaction/remeasurement (gain) loss (5.8 ) (0.3 ) (7.7 ) (0.5 ) Short-term investments (gain) loss 4.0 0.0 5.8 0.0 Other income (expense), net 0.6 0.2 0.7 (0.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $26.1 $31.1 $53.4 $64.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.4 % 33.4 % 32.1 % 33.8 %

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Company Contact:

Joe Sigrist

ir@doubledown.com

+1 (206) 773-2266

Chief Financial Officer

https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group

1-949-574-3860

DDI@gatewayir.com







DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $192,908 $242,060 Short-term investments 91,526 - Accounts receivable, net 19,747 21,875 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 7,552 6,817 Total current assets $311,733 $270,752 Property and equipment, net 369 384 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,268 6,830 Intangible assets, net 50,057 53,679 Goodwill 633,965 633,965 Deferred tax asset 2,002 2,616 Other non-current assets 1,435 1,582 Total assets $1,004,829 $969,808 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,116 14,752 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,127 3,076 Contract liabilities 1,612 2,246 Litigation accrual and other current liabilities 77,687 730 Total current liabilities $96,542 $20,804 Long-term borrowings with related party 38,673 42,176 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,011 4,688 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,905 28,309 Other non-current liabilities 7,642 9,953 Total liabilities $161,773 $105,930 Shareholders' equity Common stock, KRW 10,000 par value - 200,000,000 Shares authorized; 2,477,672 issued and outstanding 21,198 21,198 Additional paid-in-capital 671,831 671,831 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,774 23,033 Retained earnings 132,254 147,816 Total shareholders' equity $843,056 $863,878 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,004,829 $969,808





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $80,570 $93,228 $166,056 $189,895 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 27,497 32,490 56,345 66,338 Sales and marketing(1) 18,051 20,024 37,842 39,752 Research and development(1) 4,333 4,407 9,013 10,098 General and administrative(1) 77,180 8,706 82,450 13,010 Depreciation and amortization 1,493 5,869 3,706 13,345 Total operating expenses $128,554 $71,496 $189,356 $142,543 Operating income $(47,984 ) $21,732 $(23,300 ) $47,352 Other income (expense): Interest expense (454 ) (512 ) (925 ) (1,021 ) Interest income 586 32 794 83 Gain on foreign currency transactions 193 163 315 406 Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 5,646 93 7,415 138 Gain (loss) on short-term investments (4,045 ) - (5,806 ) - Other, net (20 ) (249 ) (55 ) 408 Total other income (expense), net $1,906 $(473 ) $1,738 $14 Income before income tax $(46,078 ) $21,259 $(21,562 ) $47,366 Income tax (expense) benefit 12,022 (2,837 ) 6,000 (9,528 ) Net income (loss) $(34,056 ) $18,422 $(15,562 ) $37,838 Other comprehensive income (expense): Pension adjustments, net of tax 239 15 (287 ) (40 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (3,526 ) (114 ) (4,972 ) 1,215 Comprehensive income (loss) $(37,343 ) $18,323 $(20,821 ) $39,013 Earnings per share: Basic $(13.75 ) $8.32 $(6.28 ) $17.09 Diluted $(13.75 ) $8.32 $(6.28 ) $17.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,214,522 2,477,672 2,214,522 Diluted 2,477,672 2,214,522 2,477,672 2,214,522 (1) Excluding depreciation and amortization





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)