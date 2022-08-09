H&R Block Reports Strong Fiscal 2022 Results; Increases Dividend & Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.



H&R Block reports fiscal year results exceeding its revenue and earnings outlook

In fiscal year 2022, the Company completed share repurchases of $550 million at an average price of $23.84, retiring 13% of its total shares outstanding

The Company announced a 7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.29 per share

The Company announced a new share repurchase authorization of $1.25 billion available through fiscal year 2025

The Company provided its FY23 outlook, guiding to growth in revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share

"Fiscal year 2022 marked another year of strong performance, continuing a multi-year trend of driving shareholder value," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "We produced another strong tax season and achieved meaningful milestones in our Block Horizons journey, including a record year in Small Business, launching our new mobile banking platform, Spruce, and more than tripling the use of virtual tools among tax clients. I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved an increase to our dividend and a new share repurchase authorization as a result of the strength in our business and their confidence in our future."

Fiscal 2022 Results and Key Financial Metrics

“Our strong finish resulted in beating our revenue and earnings outlook," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "Because of our robust free cash flow generation, we are able to return significant value to shareholders. This year we repurchased 13% of shares outstanding and are increasing the dividend by 7%. We continue to create value and are excited for the years ahead."

Fiscal year 2022 results are not comparable to the prior year period, as the 2020 tax deadline was extended to July 15 of that year due to the pandemic. As a result, 15 days of tax season 2020 were included in reported results for the year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, to provide a more useful comparison, in the “Normalized Results” section below the Company has provided comparisons adjusted for the impacts of the extended 2020 tax season.

Year Ended June 30, (in millions, except EPS) 2022

2021

Revenue $ 3,463 $ 3,589 Pretax Income $ 659 $ 797 Net Income $ 554 $ 684 Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 171.4 187.3 EPS2 $ 3.26 $ 3.67 Adjusted EPS2 $ 3.51 $ 3.94 EBITDA2 $ 890 $ 1,051

Total revenue of $3.46 billion decreased by $125 million, or 3.5%.

Total operating expenses of $2.7 billion increased by $21 million, or 0.8%, primarily due to higher marketing and technology costs, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization and bad debt.

Pretax income of $659 million decreased by $138 million, or 17.3%, due to the decrease in revenue because of the 2020 tax season extension.

Earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.26 decreased by $0.41, or 11.2%; adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.51 decreased by $0.43, or 10.9%.

Normalized2 Results

When comparing fiscal year 2022 to the prior year results normalized2 to remove the impacts of the tax season extension into July of 2020 and non-recurring Emerald Card stimulus activity:

(in millions, except EPS)

Year Ended June 30, Normalized2

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

2022

2021

% Change % Change Total Revenue $ 3,463 $ 3,589 (3.5 )% $ 3,298 5.0 % Pretax Income $ 659 $ 797 (17.3 )% $ 561 17.6 % Adjusted EPS2 $ 3.51 $ 3.94 (10.9 )% $ 2.97 18.2 % EBITDA2 $ 890 $ 1,051 (15.3 )% $ 815 9.2 %

Total revenue of $3.46 billion increased by $165 million, or 5.0%.

Pretax income of $659 million increased by $99 million, or 17.6%.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations 2 of $3.51 increased by $0.54, or 18.2%.

of $3.51 increased by $0.54, or 18.2%. EBITDA2 of $890 million increased by $75 million, or 9.2%.

Capital Structure

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

In fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased and retired approximately 23 million shares, or 13% of shares outstanding, at an aggregate price of $550 million, or $23.84 per share.

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $1.25 billion, effective through fiscal year 2025.

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 7%, representing the sixth increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.29 per share, payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has returned over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2023 the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.535 to $3.585 billion.

EBITDA 3 to be in the range of $915 to $950 million.

to be in the range of $915 to $950 million. Effective tax rate to be approximately 22%.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.95.

The Company expects double digit Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 growth annually through 2025.

Conference Call & Webcast

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company's capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company's revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company's operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company's actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company's actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, normalized revenues, normalized pretax income, normalized EBITDA, and normalized adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: U.S. assisted tax preparation $ 638,018 $ 608,331 $ 2,094,612 $ 2,140,410 U.S. royalties 55,694 60,503 225,242 238,629 U.S. DIY tax preparation 130,631 132,418 319,086 367,289 International 79,871 81,125 231,335 229,407 Refund Transfers 28,228 31,047 162,893 172,356 Emerald Card® 21,696 48,050 125,444 144,095 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 35,264 34,421 94,637 97,851 Tax Identity Shield® 19,683 18,553 39,114 40,999 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM 543 429 43,981 53,241 Wave 22,220 18,478 80,965 63,134 Other 18,225 12,415 45,961 41,234 Total revenues 1,050,073 1,045,770 3,463,270 3,588,645 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 247,421 243,530 808,903 812,123 Other wages 83,974 75,487 284,689 280,304 Benefits and other compensation 60,194 57,102 206,902 211,382 391,589 376,119 1,300,494 1,303,809 Occupancy 106,639 103,862 413,162 413,500 Marketing and advertising 60,448 50,654 284,244 264,745 Depreciation and amortization 34,716 37,782 142,178 154,818 Bad debt 12,018 19,197 71,778 82,353 Other 133,059 137,457 506,517 477,785 Total operating expenses 738,469 725,071 2,718,373 2,697,010 Other income (expense), net 465 1,498 2,454 4,989 Interest expense on borrowings (18,621 ) (20,834 ) (88,282 ) (99,491 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 293,448 301,363 659,069 797,133 Income taxes 68,757 55,678 98,423 106,675 Net income from continuing operations 224,691 245,685 560,646 690,458 Net loss from discontinued operations (1,988 ) (1,976 ) (6,972 ) (6,509 ) Net income $ 222,703 $ 243,709 $ 553,674 $ 683,949 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ 1.37 $ 1.32 $ 3.26 $ 3.67 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Consolidated $ 1.36 $ 1.31 $ 3.22 $ 3.64 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 163,283 184,849 171,435 187,316 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.43 $ 1.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.94 EBITDA(1) $ 346,785 $ 359,979 $ 889,529 $ 1,051,442

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 885,015 $ 1,434,381 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 165,698 149,783 Receivables, net 58,447 88,932 Income taxes receivable 202,838 330,872 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,460 76,414 Total current assets 1,384,458 2,080,382 Property and equipment, net 123,912 139,276 Operating lease right of use asset 427,783 445,847 Intangible assets, net 309,644 351,093 Goodwill 760,401 754,521 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 208,948 181,996 Other noncurrent assets 54,012 61,273 Total assets $ 3,269,158 $ 4,014,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 160,929 $ 164,269 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 154,764 168,989 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 280,115 238,863 Operating lease liabilities 206,898 214,190 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 196,107 196,175 Total current liabilities 998,813 982,486 Long-term debt 1,486,876 1,983,719 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 226,362 301,658 Operating lease liabilities 228,820 244,932 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 116,656 113,535 Total liabilities 3,057,527 3,626,330 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,936 2,167 Additional paid-in capital 772,182 779,465 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (21,645 ) 88 Retained earnings 120,405 286,694 Less treasury shares, at cost (661,247 ) (680,356 ) Total stockholders' equity 211,631 388,058 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,269,158 $ 4,014,388





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Year ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 553,674 $ 683,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 142,178 154,818 Provision for bad debt 66,807 76,350 Deferred taxes (53,352 ) 33,775 Stock-based compensation 34,252 27,808 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (37,889 ) (69,554 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets (1,944 ) (10,334 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (19,645 ) 85,062 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 7,342 (994 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 118,713 (214,586 ) Other, net (1,599 ) (5,058 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 808,537 761,236 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (61,955 ) (53,053 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,920 ) (17,024 ) Franchise loans funded (18,467 ) (26,926 ) Payments from franchisees 30,899 43,643 Other, net 8,902 10,713 Net cash used in investing activities (76,541 ) (42,647 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (705,000 ) (3,275,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 705,000 1,275,000 Repayments of long-term debt (500,000 ) (650,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 1,142,400 Dividends paid (186,476 ) (195,068 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (563,174 ) (193,551 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,334 2,537 Other, net (14,030 ) (24,147 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,257,346 ) (1,917,829 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (8,101 ) 13,457 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (533,451 ) (1,185,783 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 1,584,164 2,769,947 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 1,050,713 $ 1,584,164 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 31,689 $ 286,040 Interest paid on borrowings 81,960 92,756 Accrued additions to property and equipment 4,315 2,085 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 43,093 48,998





(in 000s, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - FISCAL YEAR 2022 COMPARED TO THE NORMALIZED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Year Ended

June 30, 2022

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

Normalized

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

Variance(1) $ % Revenue - as reported $ 3,463,270 $ 3,588,645 $ 3,588,645 $ (125,375 ) (3.5 )% Adjustments - normalization: Impacts of Emerald Card Stimulus — — (44,346 ) Tax Season impacts recognized in July 2020 — — (246,250 ) — — (290,596 ) Revenues $ 3,463,270 $ 3,588,645 $ 3,298,049 $ 165,221 5.0 % Pretax income - as reported $ 659,069 $ 797,133 $ 797,133 $ (138,064 ) (17.3 )% Adjustments - normalization: Impacts of Emerald Card Stimulus and pandemic related sick pay and supplies — — (32,546 ) Tax Season impacts recognized in July 2020 — — (204,060 ) — — (236,606 ) Pretax income $ 659,069 $ 797,133 $ 560,527 $ 98,542 17.6 % Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 560,646 $ 690,458 $ 690,458 $ (129,812 ) (18.8 )% Adjustments - normalization: Impacts of Emerald Card Stimulus and pandemic related sick pay and supplies (pretax) — — (32,546 ) Tax Season impacts recognized in July 2020 (pretax) — — (204,060 ) Tax effect of adjustments — — 55,023 — — (181,583 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 560,646 $ 690,458 $ 508,875 $ 51,771 10.2 % Adjustments to net income from continuing operations: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 56,292 66,246 66,246 Tax effect of adjustments(2) (13,358 ) (16,237 ) (16,237 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 603,580 $ 740,467 $ 558,884 $ 44,696 8.0 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 3.26 $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ (0.41 ) (11.2 )% Adjustments to normalize net income, net of tax — — (0.97 ) Adjustments to remove amortization of intangibles, net of tax 0.25 0.27 0.27 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 3.51 $ 3.94 $ 2.97 $ 0.54 18.2 %

(1) The variance is calculated as the difference between the year ended June 30, 2022 and the normalized year ended June 30, 2021.

(2) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





(in 000s) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA

Year Ended

June 30, 2022

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

Normalized

Year Ended

June 30, 2021

Variance(1) $ % Net income - as reported $ 553,674 $ 683,949 Discontinued operations, net (6,972 ) (6,509 ) Net income from continuing operations(2) 560,646 690,458 508,875 Add back: Income taxes 98,423 106,675 51,652 Interest expense 88,282 99,491 99,491 Depreciation and amortization 142,178 154,818 154,818 328,883 360,984 305,961 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 889,529 $ 1,051,442 $ 814,836 $ 74,693 9.2 %

(1) The variance is calculated as the difference between the year ended June 30, 2022 and the normalized year ended June 30, 2021.

(2) Net income from continuing operations for the normalized year ended June 30, 2021 is computed in the preceding table.





(in 000s) Three months ended June 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2022 2021 Net income - as reported $ 222,703 $ 243,709 Discontinued operations, net (1,988 ) (1,976 ) Net income from continuing operations - as reported 224,691 245,685 Add back: Income taxes 68,757 55,678 Interest expense 18,621 20,834 Depreciation and amortization 34,716 37,782 122,094 114,294 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 346,785 $ 359,979





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2022 2021 Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 224,691 $ 245,685 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 13,151 15,848 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (3,256 ) (3,648 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 234,586 $ 257,885 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 1.37 $ 1.32 Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.43 $ 1.39

(1) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. The normalized measures are intended to provide additional context around our results for the year ended June 30, 2021 by showing the impacts of the extended 2020 tax season. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, normalized revenues, normalized pretax income, normalized EBITDA from continuing operations, normalized adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.