Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2022 totaled $136.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.1 billion. In July, a separate account client invested in the Global Opportunities strategy initiated a restructuring of their portfolios. This restructure resulted in an outflow of approximately $1.2 billion in July, which we expect will be reinvested in the Global Opportunities strategy in August.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of July 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $18,794 Global Discovery 1,777 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,387 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,462 Global Equity Team Global Equity 615 Non-U.S. Growth 14,496 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,130 China Post-Venture 192 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,811 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,363 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 30,379 International Explorer 44 Global Value Team Global Value 22,584 Select Equity 365 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 976 Credit Team High Income 7,109 Credit Opportunities 135 Floating Rate 47 Developing World Team Developing World 4,362 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,421 Antero Peak Hedge 967 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 14 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 41 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $136,491

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $80 million.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

