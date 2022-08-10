PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2022.



Highlights

During the third quarter total investment income of $3.7 million; net investment income of $0.2 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $129.1 million, or $58.74 per share as of June 30, 2022, vs. $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021

Weighted average yield to maturity of 9.09% on debt investments

FlexFIN continues to grow with over $40 million allocated to the business

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“During the third quarter the portfolio performed relatively well given the market environment as we continued generating positive Net Investment Income. While during the quarter the portfolio was impacted by increasing broader market volatility, global instability, inflation and rising interest rates, we remain confident in the underlying investments. With a strong balance sheet and low leverage, we believe we continue to position the Company to grow NII through successful capital deployment while remaining prudent and judicious in terms of these new investments. FlexFIN continued to grow with over $40 million allocated to the unique business at quarter end generating a meaningful cash flow stream for the Company.”

Since our internalization on January 1, 2021, we generated proceeds from the monetization of positions totaling $142.0 million and deployed $175.9 million across new and add on investments. In addition, we continue to execute on our share repurchase program.

Selected Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total investment income totaled $3.7 million, of which $3.5 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total net expenses were $3.5 million and total net investment income was $0.2 million.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $0.2 million and net unrealized depreciation of $9.2 million largely due to market volatility in various investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of June 30, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $182.8 million and consisted of 45 portfolio companies.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $12.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $24.4 million in cash and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses for a sustainable period of time, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well and operate effectively under an internalized management structure, FlexFIN’s ability to perform effectively and generate attractive returns and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

June 30,

2022

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $135,629,418 and $92,214,167, respectively) $ 115,937,311 $ 84,152,678 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $44,288,170 and $75,963,427, respectively) 17,390,505 57,595,245 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $77,098,614 and $39,490,097, respectively) 49,455,289 9,891,860 Total Investments at fair value 182,783,105 151,639,783 Cash and cash equivalents 24,382,766 69,433,256 Receivables: Fees receivable - 1,872,700 Interest receivable 1,262,193 371,576 Paydown receivable 168,866 292,015 Due from Affiliate 132,763 - Dividends receivable 269,330 81,211 Prepaid share repurchases 96,096 - Other assets 866,821 1,401,746 Total Assets $ 209,961,940 $ 225,092,287 Liabilities: Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $2,162,356 and $412,795, respectively) $ 77,859,444 $ 77,434,005 Interest and fees payable 503,125 - Due to affiliates - 280,323 Due to broker - 1,586,000 Administrator expenses payable 67,028 67,920 Distributions payable 265,798 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,299,858 1,416,524 Deferred revenue 279,032 - Other liabilities 606,675 613,534 Total Liabilities 80,880,960 81,398,306 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,197,418 and 2,517,221 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,198 2,517 Capital in excess of par value 675,707,499 688,866,642 Total distributable earnings (loss) (546,628,717 ) (545,175,178 ) Total Net Assets $ 129,080,980 $ 143,693,981 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 209,961,940 $ 225,092,287 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 58.74 $ 57.08





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)