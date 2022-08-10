Flock Safety Appoints Finance Veteran and Former CFO, Jennifer Ceran, Independent Board Director and Audit Chair

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the first public safety operating system aiming to eliminate crime within an ethical framework, today announces the addition of Jennifer Ceran, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and Quotient Technologies (NYSE: QUOT). Ceran will serve as independent Board Director and Audit Chair at Flock Safety, partnering with newly-installed CFO James LaCamp.

In addition to her position on the Flock Safety Board, Ceran currently serves on several public and private boards including NerdWallet, Riskified, Wyze and Klaviyo. In addition to her experience as CFO of two public technology companies, she has held leadership roles on the finance teams at Box and eBay.

“Jennifer will be a key partner for myself, James LaCamp, and the rest of the leadership team as Flock Safety continues to level up and move into the next phase of our business,” said Garrett Langley, Flock Safety’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Ceran’s history of supporting finance teams at high-growth, billion-dollar companies will be critical at Flock Safety, which continues to grow over 100% year-over-year. She has held the role of Audit Chair for companies such as Auth0, which was acquired by Okta for $6.5 billion in 2021, and NerdWallet, which went public in the same year for $1.2 billion.

“I have worked with and advised many companies, and Flock Safety's financial profile and growth trajectory over the past few years is exceptional," said Ceran. "I am excited to bring my experience to bear for a company solving as massive of a problem as crime. Flock as a business is exciting, but Flock as a mission-driven organization has the potential to improve the world we live in.”

Flock Safety is the leading technology solution for crime reduction in the U.S., partnering with over 2,000 cities across the country. Learn about open roles at Flock Safety today: https://www.flocksafety.com/careers.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in thousands of cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies report 600-700 crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching 3% of all reported crime in America. Flock Safety communities have reported crime reductions of up to 70 percent.

