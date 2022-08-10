NewLake Capital Partners Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Totaled $10.5 Million, an Increase of 59% Year-Over-Year -



- Second Quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders totaled $3.8 Million, FFO totaled $6.5 Million, and AFFO totaled $8.7 Million -

- Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time -

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to be pleased with our AFFO growth, which has allowed us to increase our dividend for the fifth consecutive quarter. While our pipeline is as robust as we have seen in our company history, we remain disciplined in our underwriting approach and focus on quality over quantity. Subsequent to the quarter, we successfully increased our credit facility from $30 million to $90 million, which will allow us to continue investing in high quality assets. We believe our ability to consistently evaluate high quality transactions with the best operators in the space and have access to capital from banking partners that believe in our ability to execute is a testament to our team, model and disciplined approach.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Comparison to the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Revenue totaled $10.5 million as compared to $10.2 million, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.8 million, as compared to $5.0 million.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) totaled $6.5 million, as compared to $7.7 million.

Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) totaled $8.7 million, as compared to $8.1 million.

Net income and FFO were impacted by one-time severance costs of $1.6 million in connection with certain executive separation agreements. Such agreements were contemplated as part of the succession plan at the time of the Company merger in March 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022, was $49.6 million. As of June 30, 2022, $12.2 million(1) was committed to funding tenant improvements.

Comparison to the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue totaled $10.5 million as compared to $6.6 million, a 59% increase year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.8 million, as compared to $2.7 million.

FFO totaled $6.5 million, as compared to FFO of $4.8 million.

AFFO totaled $8.7 million, as compared to AFFO of $4.9 million.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

Comparison to six months ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue totaled $20.5 million as compared to $11.1 million, an 86% increase year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $8.8 million, as compared to $4.2 million.

FFO totaled $14.1 million, as compared to FFO of $7.3 million.

AFFO totaled $16.8 million, as compared to AFFO of $8.3 million.



Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events:



Declared second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.02 per common share from the prior quarter.

In April 2022, signed a $34 million aggregate three-part commitment for a cultivation property in Missouri consisting of $7.3 million to purchase a 40,000 square foot cultivation facility, a commitment to fund additional $5.2 million to finish construction, $16.5 million(1) to expand the facility by purchasing an adjacent parcel of land and fund construction (subject to normal and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals) and part three an interest-only four-year $5 million loan that can be drawn over the next year. Once fully built, the combined property will be a state-of-the-art 105,000 square foot cultivation facility.

Entered into a revolving credit facility in May 2022 with a $30.0 million initial commitment, which was expanded to $90.0 million in July 2022, maturing in May 2027 with a fixed interest rate of 5.65% for the first three years and a floating rate thereafter.

On June 30, 2022, invested $28 million in two cultivation facilities from a leading publicly-traded U.S. multi-state cannabis operator.

Invested $21.0 million and amended an existing lease for a property expansion with another leading publicly-traded U.S. multi state cannabis operator.

Appointed Anthony Coniglio as Chief Executive Officer and Lisa Meyer as Chief Financial Officer.

(1) As part of the April 2022 $34 million commitment, the Company received an option to purchase an adjacent parcel for $16.5 million. There is no obligation for the Company to fund the additional purchase; therefore, is not included in the Company's June 30, 2022, unfunded commitments of $12.2 million.

Investment Activity

Investment activity in the second quarter of 2022, which included acquisitions and funded tenant improvements ("TI"), drove the 3% increase in revenue compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. Since two of the three acquired cultivation facilities closed on June 30, 2022, the full impact of these acquisitions on revenue will be reflected in the third quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the Company's investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands).

Acquisitions

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Real Estate Acquisitions Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022 7,301 (1) Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 14,529 Ayr Wellness, Inc. Nevada Cultivation June 30, 2022 13,579 Total $ 35,409 (1) Includes $5.0 million of tenant improvements funded at closing of the property.



Tenant Improvements Funded

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date TI Funded for The Three Months

Ended June 30, 2022



Unfunded Commitments(1) Curaleaf Florida Cultivation August 4, 2020 20,983 (2) - Mint Massachusetts Cultivation April 1, 2021 128 2,651 Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021 2,505 6,462 PharmaCann Massachusetts Dispensary March 17, 2021 25 - Trulieve Pennsylvania Cultivation March 17, 2021 7,046 - Organic Remedies Missouri Cultivation December 20, 2021 1,049 757 Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022 3,613 1,603 Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 - 750 Total $ 35,349 $ 12,223 (1) As part of the April 2022 $34 million commitment, the Company received an option to purchase an adjacent parcel for $16.5 million. There is no obligation for the Company to fund the additional purchase; therefore, is not included in the Company's June 30, 2022, unfunded commitments of $12.2 million. (2) On June 16, 2022, the Company funded the expansion of an existing property.



Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

On May 6, 2022, the Company's Operating Partnership entered into a loan and security agreement (the "Loan and Security Agreement") with a commercial federally regulated bank, as a lender and as agent for lenders that become party thereto from time to time. The Loan and Security Agreement matures on May 6, 2027. The Revolving Credit Facility had an initial commitment of $30.0 million which is secured by a borrowing base consisting of fee simple owned real properties that satisfy eligibility criteria specified in the loan agreement. The Company, subject to certain conditions, has the ability to request additional revolving loan commitments which may increase the total aggregate principal amount of Revolving Credit Facility to up to $100.0 million, subject to the payment of an upfront fee of seventy-five (75) basis points of the amount of the commitment increase. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility may be voluntarily prepaid and re-borrowed and bears a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1% and (b) 4.75%. The outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility was $1.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants and events of default. As of June 30, 2022, the Company is compliant with the covenants of the agreement.

On July 29, 2022, the Operating Partnership entered into an amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement which increased the aggregate commitment under the Revolving Credit Facility from $30.0 million to $90.0 million and added two additional lenders.

Seller Financing

In connection with the purchase and leaseback of a cultivation facility in Chaffee, Missouri on December 20, 2021, the Company entered into a $3.8 million loan payable to the seller, which is an independent third party from the tenant. The loan bears interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum. Principal payments on the loan are payable in annual installments of which $1.8 million was paid in January 2022. The remaining principal payments are due in annual installments of $1 million and $1 million in January 2023 and 2024, respectively. The loan's outstanding balance as June 30, 2022 was $2.0 million.

Dividend

On June 15, 2022, the Company declared a second quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.40 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Event: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-888-220-8474 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-646-828-8193 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560784&tp_key=7ac79e19c6



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 5371769.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real Estate Land $ 19,788 $ 15,649 Building and Improvements 341,685 272,432 Total Real Estate 361,473 288,081 Less Accumulated Depreciation (13,630 ) (9,155 ) Net Real Estate 347,843 278,926 Cash and Cash Equivalents 49,602 127,097 Loans Receivable 35,000 30,000 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 22,995 24,002 Other Assets 1,560 858 Total Assets $ 457,000 $ 460,883 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 2,712 $ 1,404 Revolving Credit Facility 1,000 - Loan Payable, net 1,973 3,759 Dividends and Distributions Payable 7,650 6,765 Security Deposits Payable 7,136 6,047 Interest Reserve 306 2,144 Rent Received in Advance 1,628 1,429 Other Liabilities 272 - Total Liabilities 22,677 21,548 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 21,318,637 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 21,235,914 Shares Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2021 213 213 Additional Paid-In Capital 456,083 450,916 Accumulated Deficit (29,395 ) (23,574 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 426,901 427,555 Noncontrolling Interests 7,422 11,780 Total Equity 434,323 439,335 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 457,000 $ 460,883





NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Rental Income $ 9,553 $ 6,616 $ 18,678 $ 11,035 Interest Income from Loans 948 - 1,867 - Total Revenue 10,501 6,616 20,545 11,035 Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization Expense 2,804 2,051 5,483 3,137 General and Administrative Expenses: Compensation expense 2,302 1,044 3,138 1,403 Stock-Based Compensation 515 97 921 1,004 Professional fees 666 391 1,207 777 Other general and administrative expenses 426 233 834 378 Total general and administrative expenses 3,909 1,765 6,100 3,562 Total Expenses 6,713 3,816 11,583 6,699 Loss on Sale of Real Estate - - (60 ) - Income From Operations 3,788 2,800 8,902 4,336 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Income 48 16 96 18 Interest Expense (46 ) - (73 ) - Total Other Income 2 16 23 18 Net Income 3,790 2,816 8,925 4,354 Preferred Stock Dividends - - - (4 ) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (32 ) (78 ) (149 ) (155 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 3,758 $ 2,738 $ 8,776 $ 4,195 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.41 $ 0.31 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.41 $ 0.30 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 21,307,621 17,329,964 21,279,919 13,645,990 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 21,732,289 17,455,599 21,734,180 13,759,484



The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,758 $ 2,738 $ 8,776 $ 4,195 Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,780 2,051 5,391 3,137 Loss on sale of real estate - - (59 ) - FFO attributable to common stockholders 6,538 4,789 14,108 7,332 Severance 1,597 - 1,698 - Stock- based compensation 511 97 906 1,004 Non-cash interest expense 26 - 33 - Amortization of straight-line rent expense 6 - 6 - AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 8,678 $ 4,886 $ 16,751 $ 8,336 FFO per share – basic $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.66 $ 0.54 FFO per share – diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.65 $ 0.53 AFFO per share – basic $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 0.79 $ 0.61 AFFO per share – diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.28 $ 0.77 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 21,307,621 17,329,964 21,279,919 13,645,990 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 21,732,289 17,455,599 21,734,180 13,759,484



Funds From Operations

We calculate FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do and therefore our computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adding back non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as we do and therefore our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.